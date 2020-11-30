DAWN.COM

Federal cabinet to discuss Covid vaccine procurement strategy as recommendations finalised

Ikram Junaidi 30 Nov 2020

The NCOC recommendations for vaccine procurement will be presented to the cabinet tomorrow for approval. — AFP/File
The NCOC recommendations for vaccine procurement will be presented to the cabinet tomorrow for approval. — AFP/File

While it is expected that at least two Covid-19 vaccines will be registered globally by next month, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday finalised its recommendations for the procurement of the vaccine against the deadly disease.

The recommendations will be presented before the federal cabinet during its meeting scheduled for Tuesday (tomorrow), and approval will be sought to avail the opportunity to get the vaccine at the earliest.

This was disclosed by federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

“NCOC today finalised its recommendations for procurement of Covid vaccine. These will be presented to the cabinet tomorrow for approval. The task force of experts headed by SAPM health Dr Faisal Sultan had developed the recommendations which were discussed and finalised today,” he said in a tweet on Monday.

A senior official of the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS), requesting not to be named, said that different options were being discussed for the last four months.

Also read: We can stop Covid-19: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope

“However, unfortunately, the process was derailed every time due to different reasons such as [possible] side effects of the vaccines, which vaccine would be available earlier etc., so different options were being considered and reviewed at the same time,” he said.

“As we speak, it is expected that at least two vaccines will be registered, somewhere in the world, in December 2020. We have to make arrangements to get the vaccine at the earliest. Moreover, it has been decided that the vaccine will be given to healthcare workers, senior citizens and people suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, etc., on a priority basis,” he said.

The official said the proposals will be discussed with the federal cabinet and after getting its approval steps will be taken for vaccine procurement.

Replying to a question, he said the shelf price of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine was $20 and two shots of the vaccine will be provided to each person so it will cost $40 to vaccinate each person. The vaccine of AstraZeneca, meanwhile, will be available for $4 per dose so $8 will be required to vaccinate one person, he added.

“However we need to remember that it is the shelf price and can be negotiated. The price depends on the quantity we want and available stock. I believe the price can be reduced if we order at the earliest or if we let others purchase fist and stand at the end of the queue,” he said.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had given the approval to allocate US $100 million and allowed advance payment for procurement of the vaccine at the earliest.

ABCD
Nov 30, 2020 06:51pm
Bring it from China free of cost.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 30, 2020 06:52pm
"The vaccine will be given to healthcare workers, seniors and people suffering from chronic diseases on priority basis: official." They deserve it first.
Recommend 0
Arora
Nov 30, 2020 06:53pm
“ The vaccine of AstraZeneca, meanwhile, will be available for $4 per dose so $8 will be required to vaccinate one person, he added.” Where will you get this one from? The SII has manufacturing rights for this vaccine and the capacity to mass produce billions of doses. Time to keep self respect aside and ask nicely.
Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Nov 30, 2020 06:56pm
First secure the funds so when vaccine is available no issues.
Recommend 0
Arora
Nov 30, 2020 06:56pm
Only $100 million? You can only vaccinate 2.5 million of your people with the Pfizer vaccine and 12.5 million with the Oxford vaccine. Perhaps it’s loan taking time now.
Recommend 0
M.Kannappan
Nov 30, 2020 07:00pm
Will not Iron brother give vaccine free ?
Recommend 0
Babar Azam
Nov 30, 2020 07:03pm
Discuss strategy for next 3 years. Next government will bring the vaccine.
Recommend 0
Arora
Nov 30, 2020 07:04pm
@M.Kannappan, “ Will not Iron brother give vaccine free ?” Iron brother won’t give even one chocolate for free.
Recommend 0
the truth
Nov 30, 2020 07:06pm
where is china now? After all they started the virus
Recommend 0
Hwh
Nov 30, 2020 07:09pm
Why Pakistan is not using the vaccine by iron brother?
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 30, 2020 07:10pm
@M.Kannappan, Why is it a concern of RSS devotees??
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 30, 2020 07:13pm
Let there be hope, light, aspiration, inspiration and sunshine at the end of the tunnel.
Recommend 0
REALITY CHECK
Nov 30, 2020 07:15pm
PM Modi proposed Covid care for SARC Countries. Accept Pakistan all other SARC countries have contributed to fund. Pakistan can still contribute and get vaccines from SII of India at very cheap prices.
Recommend 0
Hwh
Nov 30, 2020 07:37pm
No confidence in iron brother's vaccine! What an irony!
Recommend 0
Waseem
Nov 30, 2020 07:38pm
@Arora, That's rich coming from a country which borrowed money from Germany and Japan to provide PPS to its healthcare workers a few months back.
Recommend 0

