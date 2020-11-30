DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 30, 2020

Kaavan, Islamabad's lonesome elephant, starts new life in Cambodia

Reuters 30 Nov 2020

Email

US pop singer Cher poses in front of the crate containing Kaavan upon his arrival in Cambodia from Pakistan at Siem Reap International Airport on Monday. — AFP
US pop singer Cher poses in front of the crate containing Kaavan upon his arrival in Cambodia from Pakistan at Siem Reap International Airport on Monday. — AFP
The under-construction enclosure for Kaavan that arrived in Cambodia from Pakistan, at the Kulen Prom Tep Wildlife Sanctuary in Oddar Meanchey province. — AFP
The under-construction enclosure for Kaavan that arrived in Cambodia from Pakistan, at the Kulen Prom Tep Wildlife Sanctuary in Oddar Meanchey province. — AFP
Cambodia's Deputy Minister of Environment Neth Pheaktra catches a glimpse of Kaavan after his arrival in Cambodia from Pakistan at Siem Reap International Airport on Monday. — AFP
Cambodia's Deputy Minister of Environment Neth Pheaktra catches a glimpse of Kaavan after his arrival in Cambodia from Pakistan at Siem Reap International Airport on Monday. — AFP

Pakistan's lonely elephant Kaavan arrived in Cambodia by cargo plane on Monday to start a new life with fellow pachyderms at a local sanctuary, the culmination of years of campaigning for his transfer by American singer Cher.

Cher was on the tarmac at the airport of Cambodia's second-biggest city Siem Reap to greet Kaavan and was photographed in sunglasses, black face mask and white jacket meeting the vets who accompanied the elephant, who made the long journey in a custom-made crate.

Animal rescue organisation Four Paws said Kaavan had another 90-minute drive ahead and would likely arrive at the sanctuary after nightfall, so he would be released in daylight on Tuesday.

“Kaavan was eating, was not stressed, he was even a little bit sleeping, standing leaning at the crate wall. He behaves like a frequent flyer,” said Amir Khalil, a Four Paws vet.

“The flight was uneventful, which is all you can ask for when you transfer an elephant.”

Cher had written songs pressing for Kaavan's release from grim, isolated conditions at Islamabad Zoo and she had spent the last few days with him in Pakistan.

The multi-award-winning singer has been with a film crew documenting Kaavan's story and said she was proud to be part of an effort to free an elephant she said had been shackled to a shed for 17 years.

Dozens of wildlife workers and experts led by Four Paws used a winch and rope to pull the sedated elephant into the crate before he was loaded onto the Russian-built cargo plane.

Kaavan's handlers took more than 200 kg of food including bananas and melons to keep him busy on his journey.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Saeed
Nov 30, 2020 02:53pm
Greatly relieved to know Kaavan's freedom.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Afghan peace prospects

Afghan peace prospects

It is up to the Afghan parties to make the tough compromises needed to secure a settlement.

Editorial

Updated 30 Nov 2020

Internal divisions

EVEN as the Islamic world’s top diplomats met recently in Niamey, Niger, under the umbrella of the OIC’s Council...
30 Nov 2020

An overreaction

PARANOIA followed by overreaction — that best describes how the Pakistani state views and responds to any form of...
30 Nov 2020

Moving from the margins

THE recently reported story of Nisha Rao, Pakistan’s first transgender lawyer, is both heartbreaking and ...
Updated 29 Nov 2020

Sacked workers

THE move was not unexpected. The government had made clear its intentions of sacking over 9,300 remaining employees...
29 Nov 2020

PTV’s role

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has nominated lawyer Naeem Bukhari as chairman of the state-run broadcaster PTV. Even...
29 Nov 2020

Covid-positive cricketers

IT is shocking that some members of the Pakistan cricket team in New Zealand have tested positive for Covid-19. Not...