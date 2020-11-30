Man killed, six injured in clash at Chaman border

QUETTA: A man was killed and six others were injured in a clash between traders and security personnel at the Friendship Gate on the Pak-Afghan border near Chaman on Sunday.

Sources said that the traders, who cross the border on foot with their goods, and some border officials exchanged hot words after the latter stopped the former from crossing the border due to some reasons.

They said the protesting traders gathered at the Friendship Gate and urged the security personnel to open the gate. Upon refusal, the traders started pelting the personnel with stones and burnt tyres near the gate. The situation turned violent when a protesting trader opened fire on the security personnel.

They returned the fire, leaving seven people, including two children, injured.

Sources said the injured were rushed to Chaman’s district hospital, where one of them died during treatment.

While confirming the incident, Chaman’s Assistant Commissioner Zakaullah Durrani said that four of the injured had been shifted to the trauma centre of Quetta’s Civil Hospital.

After the incident, security was increased in the border town of Chaman.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2020