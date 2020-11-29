DAWN.COM

PM Imran briefed on national, regional security situation on visit to ISI headquarters

Dawn.com 29 Nov 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and other officials arrive at the ISI headquarters. — Photo courtesy PMO Twitter account
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday visited the headquarters of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), where he was briefed on the regional and national security situation, a statement by the Prime Minister Office said.

The prime minister was received by ISI Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hamid at the headquarters.

The premier was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Nadeem Raza, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of General Staff Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

The prime minister, ministers and military leadership was given a "comprehensive briefing" on the regional and national security situation.

PM Imran also lauded the "tireless efforts of the ISI for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness", the statement concluded.

The visit comes days after the prime minister approved the setting up of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee (NICC), which would be chaired by the ISI chief.

Comments (5)

peer baba khwajaji
Nov 29, 2020 08:49pm
He was told that his time was up because of PDM jalsa
Jill
Nov 29, 2020 09:01pm
Discussed the karachi incident?
Baazigar
Nov 29, 2020 09:09pm
The country has 3 power centres.
Bilal
Nov 29, 2020 09:23pm
@peer baba khwajaji, Another dying wish from our neighbour to the East.
Anwar Saleem
Nov 29, 2020 09:42pm
Just a hype, to create a diversion from disastrous political / economic conditions prevailing in the country !!
