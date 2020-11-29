PM Imran briefed on national, regional security situation on visit to ISI headquarters

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday visited the headquarters of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), where he was briefed on the regional and national security situation, a statement by the Prime Minister Office said.

The prime minister was received by ISI Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hamid at the headquarters.

The premier was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Nadeem Raza, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of General Staff Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

The prime minister, ministers and military leadership was given a "comprehensive briefing" on the regional and national security situation.

PM Imran also lauded the "tireless efforts of the ISI for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness", the statement concluded.

The visit comes days after the prime minister approved the setting up of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee (NICC), which would be chaired by the ISI chief.