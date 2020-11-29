Iran to give a 'calculated' response to nuclear scientist killing, says official

DAWN.COM

Servants of the holy shrine of Imam Reza carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Mashhad, Iran on November 29, 2020. — Reuters
Iran will give a “calculated and decisive” response to the killing of its top nuclear scientist, said a top adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, while a hardline newspaper suggested Tehran’s revenge should include striking the Israeli city of Haifa.

“Undoubtedly, Iran will give a calculated and decisive answer to the criminals who took Martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh from the Iranian nation,” Kamal Kharrazi, who is also head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, said in a statement.

Fakhrizadeh, long suspected by Western and Israeli government of masterminding a secret nuclear weapons programme, was ambushed on a highway near Tehran on Friday and gunned down in his car.

Iran’s clerical and military rulers have blamed the Islamic Republic’s longtime enemy, Israel, for the killing. Iran has in the past accused Israel of killing several Iranian nuclear scientists since 2010.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has declined to comment on the killing. An Israeli cabinet minister, Tzachi Hanegbi, said on Saturday he did not know who carried it out.

Iranian hardline media called on Sunday for tough revenge.

The hardline Kayhan daily, whose editor-in-chief is appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for an attack on the Israeli port city of Haifa, if an Israeli role in Fakhrizadeh’s killing is proven.

“The attack should be carried out in such a way that in addition to destroying the facilities, it should also cause heavy human casualties,” wrote Saadollah Zarei in an opinion piece.

However, Iran’s rulers are aware of daunting military and political difficulties of attacking Israel. Such an attack would also complicate any effort by United States President-elect Joe Biden to revive detente with Tehran after he takes office on January 20.

Tensions have been high between Tehran and Washington since 2018, when President Donald Trump exited Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers and reimposed sanctions that have hit Iran’s economy hard. In retaliation, Tehran has gradually breached the deal’s curbs on its nuclear programme.

Biden has said he will return the US to the deal if Iran resumes compliance. Iran has always denied pursuing nuclear weapons.

Loyal Pakistani
Nov 29, 2020 07:12pm
They must respond befittingly, but nor in a hurry !
Recommend 0
AXIS
Nov 29, 2020 07:26pm
dont make a mess like last time
Recommend 0
Venkataraman Iyer
Nov 29, 2020 07:30pm
@Loyal Pakistani, within Iran that too at Tehran how it can happen.Security lapse. This statements are for public consumption
Recommend 0
DesiDesi
Nov 29, 2020 07:31pm
Only words no Brave Action.
Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Nov 29, 2020 07:45pm
Calculated kick is what Iran is going to get.
Recommend 0
Afzaal Ansari
Nov 29, 2020 07:56pm
It should be hardiest if it proved
Recommend 0
Ali Mehdi
Nov 29, 2020 07:57pm
The threats are for Iran’s internal audience.
Recommend 0
Imran
Nov 29, 2020 07:58pm
US needs reasons to attack Iran. Iran is falling prey for it.
Recommend 0
Tom
Nov 29, 2020 08:14pm
What?......Sulk for a while?
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 29, 2020 08:15pm
@peer baba khwajaji, "Calculated kick is what Iran is going to get." So, we gather Iran no longer your friend after Chabahar snub??
Recommend 0
Babu Batt
Nov 29, 2020 08:26pm
Iran is a country that is about to collapse. We should stay far away.
Recommend 0

