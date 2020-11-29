Balochistan varsity teacher ‘goes missing’

QUETTA: The chairman of the Brahvi department of Balochistan University, Prof Liaquat Sani Bangulzai, went missing while travelling to Khuzdar along with two other university teachers on Saturday, officials said.

The two other professors — Prof Shabbir Shahwani and Prof Nizam Shahwani — were later found in the Kanak area along Quetta-Taftan highway.

Officials of the university said Dr Liaquat Sani had left Quetta on an official duty along with two other professors to visit the examination centres in Khuzdar, but they could not reach Khuzdar as unidentified armed men intercepted their car in the Mastung area and took them away at gunpoint.

Car found abandoned in Mastung

The vehicle was found abandoned in the Paringabad area of Mastung district and two of the teachers were recovered from the Kanak area.

Spokesman for the provincial government Liaquat Shahwani confirmed that one professor of the Balochistan University was missing.

In a tweet, he said that two missing professors had been recovered from native area of Mastung, while Prof Liaquat Sani was still missing. He said efforts were under way for his safe and sound recovery.

“The local administration of Mastung district and security forces was making all-out efforts for the recovery of the missing university professor,” he said, expressing the hope that he would be traced soon.

A spokesman for the varsity said the incident had been immediately reported to the higher authorities and district administration concerned. He said positive development in this regard was expected though the whereabouts of the missing teacher was still unknown.

Prof Sani, who holds a PhD in the Brahvi language, has authored several books.

President of the Balochistan Uni­versity Academic Staff Association Dr Kaleemullah Barrech has strongly condemned the kidnapping of Prof Sani on his way to Khuzdar for inspection of examination centre.

Demanding immediate recovery of the missing teacher, he said the staff association would announce its line of action soon.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2020