Tough security for Indian-occupied Kashmir's first vote since autonomy cancelled

AFP 28 Nov 2020

Soldiers stand guard as Kashmiris wait outside a polling booth to cast their votes during the first phase of District Development Councils election on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian-occupied Kashmir, Saturday, Nov 28. — AP
Soldiers stand guard as Kashmiris wait outside a polling booth to cast their votes during the first phase of District Development Councils election on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian-occupied Kashmir, Saturday, Nov 28. — AP
Soldiers stand guard as Kashmiris enter a polling booth area to cast their votes during the first phase of District Development Councils election on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday. — AP
Soldiers stand guard as Kashmiris enter a polling booth area to cast their votes during the first phase of District Development Councils election on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday. — AP

Voters in Indian-occupied Kashmir went to the polls on Saturday amid a heavy security presence in the first direct elections in the disputed region since the government stripped its semi-autonomy last year.

Under high alert for attacks by Kashmiri fighters, dozens of police and paramilitaries carrying machine guns surrounded each voting station while the army kept up street patrols.

Observers said only small numbers braved the security, coronavirus fears and snow-covered terrain to elect members of their local councils. Voting is to be held over eight days up to December 19 with the count to start three days later.

At a polling booth in the Kashmir valley, Faizi, 70, told AFP she had voted “to facilitate development work, like paving the roads”.

The Himalayan region has been under a heavy security blanket since the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government imposed direct rule in August 2019.

Two soldiers were killed in an ambush blamed on fighters in the main city of Srinagar on Thursday.

Thermal scanners were set up at polling booths and staff handed out facemasks and hand sanitiser as precautions against the coronavirus.

While the local councils have only limited powers, several Kashmir political parties, including the influential National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party have formed an alliance to campaign for the restoration of the region's political autonomy.

The alliance has accused the government of harassing its candidates while helping those from the BJP. The local election commission denied the allegations.

A day before polling, authorities restricted PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti to her home and police stopped reporters from attending a press conference she called.

Mufti was among scores of political leaders held under house arrest for months after the clampdown.

Kashmiri groups have been fighting Indian forces since 1989 in an uprising that has left tens of thousands dead, mainly civilians.

RAja Raman
Nov 28, 2020 07:01pm
This is local body election and will go as per schedule.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 28, 2020 07:05pm
Indians can only look in awe, how in elections in GB (and Azad Kashmir), all take part in elections peacefully, from all political parties and their leaders to public, with such enthusiasm. Indians cannot even dream of emulating such atmosphere in occupied Kashmir.
Recommend 0
Ravi-Pune
Nov 28, 2020 07:18pm
Kashmir valley must be under central ruled Govt. Apart of Valley remaining part of JK needs elections
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Nov 28, 2020 07:19pm
This election will deliver real financial powers in people at grassroots level.
Recommend 0
Arora
Nov 28, 2020 07:27pm
A bright new light of democracy and freedom has shined over the Kashmir valley.
Recommend 0
Critic
Nov 28, 2020 07:27pm
India is a hypocrisy with a democratic window settings. Sham elections in nazi concentration camps
Recommend 0
Joe
Nov 28, 2020 07:44pm
Under high alert for attacks by Kashmiri fighters, dozens of police and paramilitaries carrying machine guns surrounded each voting station while the army kept up street patrols" I have been a question!! Why should Kashmire fighters even dream to attack any polling booths or people who may come to vote.? If cause of these Fighters is so very well received and accepted by local population,they would on their own NOT come to vote.
Recommend 0
Wealth LTZ
Nov 28, 2020 07:47pm
Kashmiris will emerge victorious after these elections.
Recommend 0

