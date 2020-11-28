Sharifs' mother laid to rest in Lahore

The mother of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was laid to rest on Saturday at the family's Jati Umra estate in Lahore.

Funeral prayers for Begum Shamim Akhtar were offered after Zuhr at the Sharif Medical City in Raiwind.

Hamza Shehbaz receives condolences from those attending the funeral prayers of his grandmother, Begum Shamim Akhtar, at the Sharif Medical City in Raiwind. – DawnNewsTV screenshot

Hundreds including close family, relatives, prominent PML-N leaders — Raja Farooq Haider, Rana Sanaullah, Khwaja Imran Nazir, Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Asif, Hanif Abbas among others — and party followers had gathered to attend the prayers.

Also in attendance were Shehbaz and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, both of whom were released on a five-day parole on Friday to attend the final rites of Begum Akhtar.

Strict security arrangements were made for the funeral and the main road leading to Jati Umra was cordoned off.

After the prayers, Begum Akhtar's body was taken to Jati Umra, where she was laid to rest next to the grave of her husband, Mian Sharif. Earlier, Punjab PML-N president Rana Sanaullah said religious scholar Raghib Naeemi would lead the funeral prayers.

Begum Shamim had passed away last week in London. She was in her 90s and had been unwell for a month or so, sources in the party had said. On Friday, Nawaz and other family members had attended her funeral prayers in London before her body was flown to Pakistan.

Earlier today, Shehbaz and Hamza had received her body at the Lahore airport.