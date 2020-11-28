Begum Shamim to be laid to rest in Lahore today

The mother of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will be laid to rest in Lahore today.

In a statement, the party said that funeral prayers for Begum Shamim Akhtar will be offered after Zuhr at the Sharif Medical City in Raiwind.

She will be buried next to the grave of her husband, Mian Sharif, at the family's Jati Umra estate. Punjab PML-N president Rana Sanaullah said religious scholar Raghib Naeemi would lead the funeral prayers.

Strict security arrangements have been made for the funeral and the main road leading to Jati Umra has been cordoned off.

Begum Shamim had passed away last week in London. She was in her 90s and had been unwell for a month or so, sources in the party had said. On Friday, Nawaz and other family members had attended her funeral prayers in London before her body was flown to Pakistan.

Earlier today, Shehbaz and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, both of whom were released from jail on five-day parole on Friday to attend the final rites of Begum Shamim, received her body at the Lahore airport. According to reports, the body has been shifted to the morgue at Sharif Medical City.