DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 28, 2020

PM nominates Khalid as PTI candidate for GB chief minister

Jamil NagriUpdated 28 Nov 2020

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Khalid Khurshid as Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s candidate for the post of chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan. — Photo provided by Javed Hussain
Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Khalid Khurshid as Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s candidate for the post of chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan. — Photo provided by Javed Hussain

GILGIT: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday nominated Khalid Khurshid as Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s candidate for the post of chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

PTI chief organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee made this announcement through a tweet.

According to sources, Mr Nyazee and federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur met Mr Khan in Islamabad on Friday to finalise the name of PTI candidate for the post of GB chief minister.

Mr Khurshid was elected member of the GB Legislative Assembly from GBLA-13 (Astore-1) constituency by defeating the PPP’s Abdul Hameed Khan by a margin of 1,719 votes.

The election for the GB chief minister’s slot, which was earlier scheduled for Saturday (today), will now be held on Monday, according to a notification issued by the GB Assembly Secretariat.

Election postponed till Monday

Born on Nov 17, 1980 in the Rattu area of Shounter tehsil in Astore, Khalid Khurshid did his matric from Public School and College, Gilgit, and received a law degree from Queen Mary University of London. He contested election from GBLA-13, Astore, in 2009 as an independent candidate but lost. He again lost in the 2015 election.

Mr Khurshid joined the PTI on July 28, 2018, and was later appointed president of the party’s Astore-Diamer division chapter.

Mr Khurshid belongs to a well-known political family of Astore district. His father Mohammad Khurshid Khan was a member of the GB Advisory Council in the early 70s.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit GB on Monday to participate in the oath-taking ceremony of the new GB chief minister.

Addressing PTI workers in Gilgit, Mr Khurshid thanked the prime minister for nominating him for the chief minister’s post.

He appealed to GB Assembly members to work as a team for the welfare of the people. “We have to work hard to fulfil the expectations of the people who have voted for us,” he said.

The leaders of political parties and social welfare organisations and civil society members have congratulated Mr Khurshid on his nomination for the post of chief minister.

They expressed the hope that the new chief minister would play his role in resolving issues of the GB people which had been ignored in the past.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Weeping for Zion

Weeping for Zion

Pakistan has nothing to gain and everything to lose from siding with either Riyadh or Tehran.

Editorial

Updated 28 Nov 2020

A depressing shift

Today, the party’s approach to the surge in infections can be compared to that of an ostrich with its head buried in the sand.
28 Nov 2020

‘A hundred projects’

CHAIRING a meeting to discuss the Karachi Transformation Plan, a scheme envisioned by the federal government to pump...
28 Nov 2020

Failure of education

THE educational institutions are closed because of Covid-19. The process of learning has to continue but the tools ...
27 Nov 2020

Gas shortages

AT a recent press conference, the prime minister’s special assistant on petroleum, Nadeem Babar, gave the...
Halting UAE visas
Updated 27 Nov 2020

Halting UAE visas

The approach of the UAE has been disappointing and discriminatory.
27 Nov 2020

Adios, Diego

WHILE history will decide who can lay claim to the title of greatest footballer ever, for sure Diego Armando ...