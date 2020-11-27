DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 27, 2020

5 suspected robbers killed in Karachi DHA shootout: police

Imtiaz AliUpdated 27 Nov 2020

Five suspects were shot dead in an alleged encounter in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) early on Friday morning. — AFP/File
Five suspects were shot dead in an alleged encounter in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) early on Friday morning. — AFP/File

Five suspects were shot dead in a shootout between police and alleged robbers in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood early on Friday morning, according to officials.

Gizri Station House Officer (SHO) Agha Mashooq said the suspects had entered a bungalow near Yasrab Imambargah in DHA Phase 4 with the intention of committing burglary. Upon receiving information, police surrounded the house, he said.

However, the suspects entered another house and resorted to firing in an effort to flee, the SHO said, adding that the suspects were killed during an exchange of fire.

He claimed that the deceased belonged to an "inter-provincial gang of house robbers" as they were involved in burgling houses in Sindh and Punjab.

Meanwhile, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali said all five individuals were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Three of the deceased were identified as 44-year-old Ghulam Mohammad, 65-year-old Riaz and 36-year-old Abid. The remaining two suspects, who are believed to be in their 30s, have not yet been identified.

Syed Nazim
Nov 27, 2020 07:12pm
In such cases interview of residents and neighbors should better be published by news papers to remove doubts.
Across the border
Nov 27, 2020 07:32pm
65 yr old robber..Wow !! Or just another cross fire went wrong..
