DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 26, 2020

India has highest rate of bribery in Asia, Transparency International survey finds

Dawn.com 26 Nov 2020

Email

A survey conducted by Transparency International (TI) has found that India has the highest rate of bribery in the Asian region. — AFP/File
A survey conducted by Transparency International (TI) has found that India has the highest rate of bribery in the Asian region. — AFP/File

A survey conducted by Transparency International (TI) has found that India has the highest rate of bribery in the region.

The results of the survey — the Global Corruption Barometer (GCB) – Asia — which were released on Tuesday showed that India also had the highest rate of people using personal connections to access public services.

The countries that were included in the survey are: Indonesia, Taiwan, Maldives, India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Philippines, Japan, Nepal, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Mongolia, China, South Korea, Myanmar, Cambodia and Vietnam.

The report noted that "slow and complicated bureaucratic process, unnecessary red tape and unclear regulatory frameworks force citizens to seek out alternate solutions to access basic services through networks of familiarity and petty corruption [in India]."

The country has a bribery rate of 39 per cent while 46pc people use familiarity to get access to services, it said, adding that 50pc of those surveyed revealed they paid bribes because they were asked to. Thirty-two per cent of people said they used connections because they would not have gotten the same service otherwise.

TI recommended that the Indian government should "streamline administrative processes for public services, implement preventative measures to combat bribery and nepotism and invest in user-friendly online platforms to deliver essential public services quickly and effectively".

The GCB-Asia, which surveyed people from 17 countries in the region, found that nearly one in three people believed that government corruption was a big problem in their country. Not only was corruption rampant, 38pc of surveyed people also believed that corruption had increased in their countries in the last 12 months, it found.

"Nearly one in five citizens who accessed public services, such as healthcare and education paid a bribe in the previous year [while] more than one in five used personal connections," the report said, noting however, that more than three in four people had heard of the anti-corruption agency in their country and 63pc thought they were doing a "good job".

People living in Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia faced the highest rates of sexual extortion when accessing a government service.

More than three out of five people believed ordinary citizens could "make a difference in the fight against corruption", the survey found.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Nov 26, 2020 04:22pm
Finally some cheerful news
Recommend 0
Shuaib
Nov 26, 2020 04:28pm
Indian Generals are too backward even after this revelation, their COAS is unalarmed. Even their world cup winner Cricketers are backward and a section of media, too!!!
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Nov 26, 2020 04:31pm
True face of India. Time to wake up.
Recommend 0
Adil Batliwala
Nov 26, 2020 04:36pm
Digital payments is the only answer. India is slowly but surely going ahead on this.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 26 Nov 2020

Curbing rape

THE PTI government has evidently decided there is no time to lose in bringing about legislation to curb the ...
26 Nov 2020

Covid messaging

THE repeated Covid-19 warnings from the NCOC point to a dangerous future, yet many politicians, including those in...
26 Nov 2020

Unchanged interest rate

THE decision taken by the State Bank of Pakistan to continue an accommodative monetary policy by keeping its policy...
Updated 25 Nov 2020

Secret meeting?

It is clear that fervent moves are being made in the shadows to bring the Arabs and Israel closer to each other.
25 Nov 2020

Synchronised intel

PUTTING together an accurate threat assessment demands intelligence nuggets to be assembled together to form a...
25 Nov 2020

Journalists at risk

THE Independent High-Level Legal Panel, backed by the Media Freedom Coalition, has been a busy forum since its...