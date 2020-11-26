Bilawal in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19

DAWN.COM

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Thursday that he is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19. — DawnNewsTV/File
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Thursday that he is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

The news comes just a day before the engagement of Bilawal's sister, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, to a Dubai-based businessman and several days before the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) next rally in Multan scheduled for November 30.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal said that he was currently experiencing mild symptoms. "I'll continue working from home and will be addressing PPP foundation day via video link. Wear a mask everyone, see you on the other side."

PPP Senator Rehman Malik wished the party chairman a speedy recovery.

KP Health Minister Taimur Jhagra also sent the PPP chairman his best wishes, adding: "To everyone sitting on stage at the PDM jalsa, if in Pakhtunkhwa please call on the 1700 helpline and get yourself tested through our rapid response teams".

"[The govt of KP] cares about everyone's health; all tests are free of charge. Wear a mask!"

The development comes days after the 11-party opposition alliance pushed ahead with the decision to stage a rally in Peshawar despite warnings from the provincial government and the Centre about a second Covid-19 wave.

Coronavirus cases and deaths have risen in the country during the past few weeks, with Pakistan reporting more than 3,000 daily cases for the first time since July on Wednesday.

However, Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that the government will not shut down factories and businesses despite a spike in coronavirus infections and deaths.

“We don’t want to lead people to death due to hunger, while saving them from coronavirus,” the premier said while speaking to the media during his day-long visit to Lahore on Wednesday.

He also made an impassioned appeal that the nation should join hands with the government and defeat the second wave of coronavirus while strictly observing standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The prime minister also made it clear that the opposition would not be able to get a NRO even with its many public meetings.

“The government will no more allow the opposition to continue holding its public meetings and creating potential threat to masses’ lives,” PM Imran said, referring to the Islamabad High Court’s observation in an order that public gatherings had become a heightened threat for the public.

Comments (19)

Rashid Ishaq
Nov 26, 2020 10:00am
Leaders like you should always stay home only as you and your party have never done anything for the masses, however, wish you the speedy recovery
Recommend 0
Quickie
Nov 26, 2020 10:01am
Not to worry Bilawal....PMIK says covid is just a flu.
Recommend 0
Amir Lucky
Nov 26, 2020 10:01am
Take care!
Recommend 0
Truth be told
Nov 26, 2020 10:01am
May he stay fine. The other side usually has a very undesired meaning as well!
Recommend 0
Qasim
Nov 26, 2020 10:18am
And also played role in spreading covid, thank you! All these corrupt families do is ruin our country. Absolute callous!
Recommend 0
mirza
Nov 26, 2020 10:18am
I'll continue working from home. What is his job? Stay in one year isolation alongwith your father.
Recommend 0
Guzni
Nov 26, 2020 10:18am
Means he will not be able to participate in her sister's engagement mega event?
Recommend 0
True Pakistani
Nov 26, 2020 10:20am
I hope sanity prevails and the noora league and fake bhutto party calls off the next jalsa.
Recommend 0
Ad
Nov 26, 2020 10:21am
Wish you speedy recovery and Now Sheikh Rasheed should also have test :)
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Nov 26, 2020 10:24am
Stay home. Stay safe. Wish you speedy recovery.
Recommend 0
Shib
Nov 26, 2020 10:30am
Hope some sanity will prevail among the entire bunch of thugs of PDM...and will not play with the lifes of poor masses in the name of so called democratic movement...No more julsas and rallies to save their illgoten wealth..Enough of the circus now for time being...
Recommend 0
Li-N-Za
Nov 26, 2020 10:35am
Hope you recover soon and take lead from the front once again. Nation want young and energetic leaders like you.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Nov 26, 2020 10:42am
After spreading Corona from Karachi To Gilgit Mr now in Isolation.
Recommend 0
Amir
Nov 26, 2020 10:44am
wonder how many people you infected
Recommend 0
BANDHU
Nov 26, 2020 10:56am
The next selected one
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 26, 2020 10:56am
Get well soon.
Recommend 0
Droshum Baloch
Nov 26, 2020 10:57am
Our best wishes for Bilawal's health. May you recover soon and come back to give relief to the masses by an incompetent government.
Recommend 0
Rashid
Nov 26, 2020 10:57am
@Quickie, "Not to worry Bilawal....PMIK says covid is just a flu". PMIK and CPEC horror dream for Indians.
Recommend 0
Shib
Nov 26, 2020 10:58am
Hope now some sanity will prevail among these thugs...Where is Mula...Saw him miss guiding the masses about Covid...
Recommend 0

