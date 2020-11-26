Bilawal in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Thursday that he is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

The news comes just a day before the engagement of Bilawal's sister, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, to a Dubai-based businessman and several days before the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) next rally in Multan scheduled for November 30.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal said that he was currently experiencing mild symptoms. "I'll continue working from home and will be addressing PPP foundation day via video link. Wear a mask everyone, see you on the other side."

PPP Senator Rehman Malik wished the party chairman a speedy recovery.

KP Health Minister Taimur Jhagra also sent the PPP chairman his best wishes, adding: "To everyone sitting on stage at the PDM jalsa, if in Pakhtunkhwa please call on the 1700 helpline and get yourself tested through our rapid response teams".

"[The govt of KP] cares about everyone's health; all tests are free of charge. Wear a mask!"

The development comes days after the 11-party opposition alliance pushed ahead with the decision to stage a rally in Peshawar despite warnings from the provincial government and the Centre about a second Covid-19 wave.

Coronavirus cases and deaths have risen in the country during the past few weeks, with Pakistan reporting more than 3,000 daily cases for the first time since July on Wednesday.

However, Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that the government will not shut down factories and businesses despite a spike in coronavirus infections and deaths.

“We don’t want to lead people to death due to hunger, while saving them from coronavirus,” the premier said while speaking to the media during his day-long visit to Lahore on Wednesday.

He also made an impassioned appeal that the nation should join hands with the government and defeat the second wave of coronavirus while strictly observing standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The prime minister also made it clear that the opposition would not be able to get a NRO even with its many public meetings.

“The government will no more allow the opposition to continue holding its public meetings and creating potential threat to masses’ lives,” PM Imran said, referring to the Islamabad High Court’s observation in an order that public gatherings had become a heightened threat for the public.