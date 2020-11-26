DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 26, 2020

SC grants bail to Cheema in Ashyana scheme case

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 26 Nov 2020

Email

The Sup­reme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Lahore Dev­elopment Authority’s former director general Ahad Chee­­ma, the principal accused in the Ashyana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme case. — File photo
The Sup­reme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Lahore Dev­elopment Authority’s former director general Ahad Chee­­ma, the principal accused in the Ashyana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme case. — File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Sup­reme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Lahore Dev­elopment Authority’s former director general Ahad Chee­­ma, the principal accused in the Ashyana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme case, and co-accused Shahid Shafeeq.

A three-judge Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, gran­ted post-arrest bail to the two accused when the bench was informed that the accu­sed had been in jail for the last two years and nine months. The formal reference against the accused was filed in December 2018 and they were indicted in February 2019.

The National Account­abi­lity Bureau (NAB) arrested Ahad Cheema in connection with the Ashyana Housing Scheme case, accusing him of owning property and assets worth billions of rupees inside and outside the country.

In 2018, Mr Cheema had given Rs21.6 million as loan to one of his brothers while investing Rs15 million in the United States with another individual. He also owned 2.5kg of gold, which was in his wife’s possession, while his annual expenses were over Rs.8.4 million.

The allegations also inclu­­de possessing a land measuring 113 kanals, besides a three-kanal plot in Lahore’s Baath village in the canton­ment area worth Rs20 million.

NAB prosecutor Imranul Haq argued in the court that Bismillah Engineering was a dummy entity of Paragon Housing Society which had transferred a huge amount to the accounts of Bismillah Engineer­ing and the amount was later parked in the accounts of the LDA.

Senior counsel Ashtar Ausaf, representing Shahid Shafeeq, argued that his client was behind bars for the last two years and nine months since his arrest in February 2018, adding that the reference was filed against him in December 2018 and charges were framed in February 2019.

The counsel further arg­ued that only 11 witnesses could be presented out of a total of 86 all during this period, adding that no loss to the national exchequer was caused by his client.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Alright
Nov 26, 2020 09:19am
Flopshow by NAB
Recommend 0
F Khan
Nov 26, 2020 09:25am
Another blow to PTI-NAB victimization agenda.
Recommend 0
Abdul Rehman
Nov 26, 2020 09:35am
Granting bail is not solution, it will be better to get decisions as early as possible. Delaying decision create doubts on judiciary.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 26 Nov 2020

Curbing rape

THE PTI government has evidently decided there is no time to lose in bringing about legislation to curb the ...
26 Nov 2020

Covid messaging

THE repeated Covid-19 warnings from the NCOC point to a dangerous future, yet many politicians, including those in...
26 Nov 2020

Unchanged interest rate

THE decision taken by the State Bank of Pakistan to continue an accommodative monetary policy by keeping its policy...
Updated 25 Nov 2020

Secret meeting?

It is clear that fervent moves are being made in the shadows to bring the Arabs and Israel closer to each other.
25 Nov 2020

Synchronised intel

PUTTING together an accurate threat assessment demands intelligence nuggets to be assembled together to form a...
25 Nov 2020

Journalists at risk

THE Independent High-Level Legal Panel, backed by the Media Freedom Coalition, has been a busy forum since its...