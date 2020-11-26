DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 26, 2020

No intention to recognise Israel, says PM aide

Kalbe AliUpdated 26 Nov 2020

Email

The government has no intention to recognise Israel and is determined to stand by the oppressed Palestinians as well as Kashmiris, according to Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Middle East and Religious Affairs. — APP/File
The government has no intention to recognise Israel and is determined to stand by the oppressed Palestinians as well as Kashmiris, according to Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Middle East and Religious Affairs. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The government has no intention to recognise Israel and is determined to stand by the oppressed Palestinians as well as Kashmiris, according to Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Middle East and Religious Affairs.

Talking to the media on Wednesday, Hafiz Ashrafi, who heads the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), said the prime minister had recently stated that the country was being pressured to recognise Israel, but expressed his resolve that “Islamabad will not compromise on the rights of fellow Muslims”.

In reply to a question, the special assistant recalled that Riyadh had already denied the reports about a meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Israeli prime minister. “Prime Minister Imran Khan has clearly said that Pakistan will not recognise Israel, Saudi Arabia has a similar position on the issue of Palestine.”

The SAPM said he had recently discussed the issues of forced conversion through marriage and the misuse of blasphemy laws with Dr Shireen Mazari, the federal Minister for Human Rights.

Ashrafi points out Saudi Arabia has denied reports of meeting between crown prince and Israeli premier

The misuse of section 295-C of the penal code, which relates to blasphemy, had dropped significantly in the recent past, Hafiz Ashrafi added.

“Those who are trying to push their personal agenda under cover of blasphemy laws are sincere neither to Islam nor to Pakistan,” he observed. “We will not allow anyone to misuse the law.”

He acknowledged that the misuse of blasphemy law and forced conversions were occurring due to the state’s failure to ensure the rule of law.

“We are taking steps to ensure all religious minorities are protected as the state is responsible for safeguarding the rights of every individual.”

Hafiz Ashrafi said the Constitution was the best guarantor of the rights of every Muslim as well as non-Muslim living in the country.

“Islam does not allow us to coerce non-Muslims to become Muslim,” he said. “And forced conversion through marriage is an undignified act.”

He said the human rights ministry was working on a mechanism to eliminate the fear of forced marriage among non-Muslims.

“Efforts are being made at the grassroots level to create inter-faith and inter-religious harmony through the establishment of councils.”

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
HKG
Nov 26, 2020 09:27am
Why is he working so hard to repeat it all the time? Something fishy.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 26 Nov 2020

Curbing rape

THE PTI government has evidently decided there is no time to lose in bringing about legislation to curb the ...
26 Nov 2020

Covid messaging

THE repeated Covid-19 warnings from the NCOC point to a dangerous future, yet many politicians, including those in...
26 Nov 2020

Unchanged interest rate

THE decision taken by the State Bank of Pakistan to continue an accommodative monetary policy by keeping its policy...
Updated 25 Nov 2020

Secret meeting?

It is clear that fervent moves are being made in the shadows to bring the Arabs and Israel closer to each other.
25 Nov 2020

Synchronised intel

PUTTING together an accurate threat assessment demands intelligence nuggets to be assembled together to form a...
25 Nov 2020

Journalists at risk

THE Independent High-Level Legal Panel, backed by the Media Freedom Coalition, has been a busy forum since its...