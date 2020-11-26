DAWN.COM

November 26, 2020

Govt hints at increasing power, gas tariff in phases

Khaleeq KianiUpdated 26 Nov 2020

Information Minister Shibli Faraz (R) and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar (L) address the media on Wednesday. — PID
• PM aide says circular debt has risen • No gas shortage in country • Arrangements being made to import LNG

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday indicated that electricity and gas rates would be gradually increased over the next few years, conceding that circular debt in the power sector had increased by about Rs470 billion due to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to freeze tariff in January as well as steep rupee depreciation.

Speaking at a hurriedly called news conference with Information Minister Shibli Faraz, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar said due to change in ground realities, the target of bringing down circular debt to zero by next month as agreed to with multilateral lending agencies could not be met.

Mr Babar said the government had reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank for tariff increase which was suspended by the prime minister in January due to high inflation followed by Covid-19.

As a result, the freeze on monthly fuel price and quarterly adjustments had an impact of about Rs270bn, besides around Rs200bn brought about by currency devaluation to reflect real exchange rate artificially kept higher by the previous government, he said.

“In case of zero circular debt by December, the government had to pass on impact of both to the consumers, however, the prime minister disallowed it in January due to high inflation and then Covid-19,” he added.

Both Shibli Faraz and Nadeem Babar insisted that people had benefited from the freeze on tariff unlike a similar freeze imposed by the PML-N government for political reasons which left behind about Rs170bn worth of tariff increase determined by the regulator besides Rs192bn circular debt in gas sector.

Mr Faraz said it was always a difficult task for a political government to increase utility rates and “the present government is also stuck with the same dilemma”.

He said the present government had not been able to get out of the electricity quagmire left behind by the previous government in the shape of expensive contracts.

Mr Babar said another increase which was to be passed on to the consumers for full cost recovery pertained to inefficiencies of distribution companies.

“If you leave everything aside, the inefficiencies of distribution companies are adding Rs9 to Rs14bn a month to the circular debt, he added.

The special assistant said the circular debt inherited from the PML-N also included Rs146bn subsidy committed by then prime minister Nawaz Sharif as part of Rs3 per unit industrial support package which was neither budgeted nor released to the power sector.

Responding to a question about over 123pc (Rs250bn) increase in gas rates demanded by the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, Mr Babar said the federal government would not agree with the petitions filed by gas companies requesting recovery of revenue shortfall of previous years.

He said the last government did not allow increase in the gas tariff which resulted in increase in shortfall of companies by Rs192bn, adding that they would be allowed to recover the receivables in the next four to five years in phases.

He further said there would be no shortage of gas in the country as both terminals were running at full capacity. However, consumers could face low pressure problem in winter in the tail ends of the pipeline networks.

He said arrangements were being made to import around 1,300-1,325 million cubic feet per day of LNG to meet domestic needs. He said although the Sindh government had allowed work on construction of 17km gas pipeline to feed imported gas into the system, a formal approval from the provincial cabinet was still outstanding.

He said the pipeline would be completed by Dec 15.

The special assistant said it was unfortunate that a negative media campaign was being run against the government about LNG through selective statistics without taking into account the fact that cheaper product in peak summers could not be arranged for peak winters when prices go up.

He said the present government had imported 35 LNG vessels in the last 27 months at 20 per cent cheaper rates than the expensive LNG agreements signed by the previous government with Qatar.

“Our government imported LNG at an average 10.4 per cent of Brent on spot rate as compared to 13.37pc being imported under the Qatar agreement,” he added.

Nadeem Babar said the government had also allowed the private sector to construct LNG terminals and two companies were now in advance stages with one of them starting construction in January.

He said the PML-N government had established two LNG terminals with a guarantee to run these facilities, inflicting huge cost to the national exchequer which along with long-term LNG contracts tied the hands of the present government.

Responding to a question, he said the recent majority decision of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority to set 6.3pc system losses for LNG price instead of 11pc had a legal lacuna because of previous government’s decision to describe LNG as petroleum product even though the government principally agreed to Ogra’s concept in the long run.

He, however, parried answer when reminded that the law did not allow any loss in pricing of oil products.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2020

Comments (17)

Dinesh
Nov 26, 2020 08:32am
Meanwhile in WEF , PM told power prices will be reduced to boost industrial growth
Texas Ranger
Nov 26, 2020 08:39am
its a known fact that in villages, people are endlessly involved in theft. Rather apprehending them, you are putting more load on the consumer who pays regularly? Same goes for taxes. Better to leave this country
Texas Ranger
Nov 26, 2020 08:40am
Injustice to recover losses from a consumer. Everyone puts it back on the consumer.
Quickie
Nov 26, 2020 08:51am
People of pakistan love PTI.
F Khan
Nov 26, 2020 08:55am
Put it on the oil and gas mafia.Like before, it was the sugar, wheat & drug mafia.If that does not work, put it on covid.Honestly, what does Khan Sb think, the public is stupid?
Vivek
Nov 26, 2020 08:56am
Naya Pakistan in the making with great leadership of IK
shamshad
Nov 26, 2020 09:00am
why circular debt rising? It is due to corruption , line leakage ,sealing and non payment by powerful ...only the common man who are paying regularly is suffering
Hello123
Nov 26, 2020 09:06am
Enchance you operational efficiency. Atleast other governments were better as they negotiated better terms with IMF. Everyone knows where the theft is.
Sakaniga
Nov 26, 2020 09:07am
We know youre working hard....the looters pmL and ppp have humiliated the people of Pakistan..pps get us out of this craphole
Syed
Nov 26, 2020 09:15am
Somebody has to pay for PTI incompetence. PTI govt has borrowed more money in 2 years than Nawaz Sharif govt did in 5 years.
Lanish jafrin
Nov 26, 2020 09:17am
Failed policies are back to haunt poor people
Naueen mukhtar
Nov 26, 2020 09:24am
@Syed , why PML N has to borrow when they were super competent. Also what about the loans taken by PML N in it's last two tenures. How much Loan they had returned. Loans are to be taken to pay back loans taken in the past
Naji
Nov 26, 2020 09:25am
Dear Minister, there are extreme shortage of Gas supply in most Karachi areas, including my area DHA, we are using cylinders regularly. Gas Cylinders are much expensive and unsafe for domestic use.
Umair
Nov 26, 2020 09:25am
Too much problem for public. Some magic power required now to lift Pakistan. We are sinking day by day
Vaibhav
Nov 26, 2020 09:25am
CPEC effects starting to show. The game changer is really changing the game!
Humza
Nov 26, 2020 09:28am
@Sakaniga, PTI is more corrupt and incompetent that PPP or PMLN; At least PMLN got the economy moving and worked to kick start CPEC.
Babar Azam
Nov 26, 2020 09:34am
People are paying for the big mistake and will continue to pay the price.
