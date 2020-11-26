DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 26, 2020

Newly elected GBLA members take oath

Jamil NagriUpdated 26 Nov 2020

Email

GILGIT: Newly-elected members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly being administered the oath by Speaker Fida Mohammad Nashad (not seen) on Wednesday. Elections to the GBLA were held on Nov 15. — APP
GILGIT: Newly-elected members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly being administered the oath by Speaker Fida Mohammad Nashad (not seen) on Wednesday. Elections to the GBLA were held on Nov 15. — APP

GILGIT: Newly elected members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Asse­mbly (GBLA) took the oath during a session of the assembly here on Wednesday.

Outgoing Speaker Fida Mohammad Nashad administered the oath.

According to officials, the lawmakers will elect the speaker and the deputy speaker on Thursday. The election for the GB chief minister will be held on Friday.

Opposition parties — the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) — nominated Ghulam Mohammad of the PML-N as their joint candidate for the post of speaker and Rehmat Khaliq of the JUI-F for deputy speaker. Advocate Amjad Hussain of the PPP will be the grand opposition’s candidate for the office of chief minister.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has not yet announced its candidates for the posts of speaker, deputy speaker and chief minister. According to sources, Fatahullah Khan and Khalid Khursheed are strong candidates of the PTI for the office of chief minister, and retired Colonel Ubaidullah Baig and Amjad Zaidi for speaker and Raja Zakarya and Jawad Manaw for deputy speaker.

Out of a total of 33 legislators (24 directly elected and nine on reserved seats) in the new GB Legislative Assembly, the PTI and its ally Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen have 23 and opposition parties 10 members.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 26 Nov 2020

Curbing rape

THE PTI government has evidently decided there is no time to lose in bringing about legislation to curb the ...
26 Nov 2020

Covid messaging

THE repeated Covid-19 warnings from the NCOC point to a dangerous future, yet many politicians, including those in...
26 Nov 2020

Unchanged interest rate

THE decision taken by the State Bank of Pakistan to continue an accommodative monetary policy by keeping its policy...
Updated 25 Nov 2020

Secret meeting?

It is clear that fervent moves are being made in the shadows to bring the Arabs and Israel closer to each other.
25 Nov 2020

Synchronised intel

PUTTING together an accurate threat assessment demands intelligence nuggets to be assembled together to form a...
25 Nov 2020

Journalists at risk

THE Independent High-Level Legal Panel, backed by the Media Freedom Coalition, has been a busy forum since its...