DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 25, 2020

Argentina's Maradona, one of soccer's greatest, dies aged 60

AFP | ReutersUpdated 25 Nov 2020

Email

Argentine World Cup winning captain Diego Maradona. — File photo
Argentine World Cup winning captain Diego Maradona. — File photo

Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the game's greatest ever players, died of a heart attack on Wednesday, his lawyer said.

Maradona, 60, had recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma several weeks ago.

He suffered a heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentinian media and acquaintances of the former player said.

Maradona won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez declared three days of national mourning after the news of Maradona's death.

Retired Brazilian football star Pele mourned his death.

“Certainly, one day we'll kick a ball together in the sky above,” he said in a brief statement provided to Reuters by a representative.

One of the most gifted soccer players in history, Maradona's pinnacle of glory came when he captained Argentina to win the World Cup in 1986, before plunging to misery when he was kicked out the 1994 World Cup for doping.

Years of drug use, overeating and alcoholism truncated a stellar career and altered his appearance from a lithe athlete who could slalom effortlessly through teams to a bloated addict who nearly died of cocaine-induced heart failure in 2000.

At club level, he broke on to the scene with Buenos Aires' Boca Juniors before playing in Spain with Barcelona. He was idolised in Italy after leading Napoli to their first ever Italian league title in 1987.

He ended his playing career back in Argentina, returning to Boca. He had a brief and controversy-packed spell as Argentine national team coach from 2008 to 2010 before coaching in the Middle East and Mexico.

A magician with the ball — deceptively quick and a visionary passer — Maradona is considered by some as the greatest soccer player ever, edging out that other great, Brazil's Pele. In Argentina, he was worshipped as 'El Dios' — The God — partly a play on words on his number 10 shirt, 'El Diez.' He was largely responsible for Argentina's World Cup victory in 1986 in Mexico, scoring two famous goals in one game against England in the quarter-finals.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Merge of Equals
Nov 25, 2020 09:56pm
A true legend, rest in peace.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 25, 2020 09:58pm
A legend succumbed to Covid-19. So sad. PDM should show concern and empathy for masses as may will suffer due to their disgraceful behaviour of continuing with public rallies!
Recommend 0
Multani
Nov 25, 2020 09:59pm
A true legend RIP
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Nov 25, 2020 10:00pm
What a legend. Big loss for the sporting world. RIP Champion.
Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 25, 2020 10:02pm
RIP, was a treat to watch you play.
Recommend 0
Dara Khan
Nov 25, 2020 10:08pm
RIP - True Champ and Legend
Recommend 0
PakistaniPakistani
Nov 25, 2020 10:09pm
Your legacy will remain the ultimate competition for the Argentine footballers. RIP Champion!
Recommend 0
Khalid Pervez
Nov 25, 2020 10:16pm
What a pleasure and privilege it was to watch him play,RIP.
Recommend 0
Badar Zaman
Nov 25, 2020 10:18pm
Champion. Rest in Peace
Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Nov 25, 2020 10:29pm
Oh man! A true legend. He defined football for so many. Greatest player ever with Pele. Certainly the best dribbler a soccer ball has ever known.
Recommend 0
Joseph Illinoisan
Nov 25, 2020 10:34pm
RIP.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Recognising Israel

Recognising Israel

The thaw in the Middle East comes at a time when the Israeli PM is expanding Jewish settlements.

Editorial

Updated 25 Nov 2020

Secret meeting?

It is clear that fervent moves are being made in the shadows to bring the Arabs and Israel closer to each other.
25 Nov 2020

Synchronised intel

PUTTING together an accurate threat assessment demands intelligence nuggets to be assembled together to form a...
25 Nov 2020

Journalists at risk

THE Independent High-Level Legal Panel, backed by the Media Freedom Coalition, has been a busy forum since its...
Updated 24 Nov 2020

Putting all at risk

THE collective recklessness of our political parties, including the opposition and the ruling PTI, has resulted in ...
24 Nov 2020

Iran’s overture

THE US-Iran relationship has been characterised by confrontation ever since 1979, when Tehran, following Ayatollah...
24 Nov 2020

Food expenditure

INCREASING food prices are perhaps the last thing that people, especially those falling in the low-middle-income...