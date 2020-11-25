DAWN.COM

India bans 43 more mobile apps as it takes on China

Reuters | AFP 25 Nov 2020

People are silhouetted in front of Xiaomi's logo at a venue in Beijing, May 10, 2016. — Reuters
India banned 43 mobile apps on Tuesday, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s e-commerce app Aliexpress, in a new wave of web sanctions targeted at China after the neighbours’ months-long standoff on their rugged Himalayan border.

The 43 mostly Chinese-origin applications, which also include a few dating apps, threaten the “sovereignty and integrity of India”, the technology ministry said in a statement.

India has previously banned more than 170 apps, saying they collect and share users’ data and could pose a threat to the state.

The moves, which India’s technology minister has referred to as a “digital strike”, were initiated after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a skirmish with Chinese troops at a disputed Himalayan border site in June.

The Chinese embassy in India said on Wednesday it “resolutely” opposed the ban. Alibaba did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Aliexpress is not a major player in India’s fledgling e-commerce market, which is led by Walmart Inc’s Flipkart and Amazon.com Inc’s local unit. It is, however, popular with some motorcycle enthusiasts and small shopkeepers, who use it to source cheap goods.

The move is another setback for Chinese giant Alibaba, which is the biggest investor in Indian fin-tech firm Paytm and also backs online grocer BigBasket.

Its subsidiary UC Web laid off staff in India earlier this year after New Delhi first banned 59 Chinese-origin mobile apps that included UC Web’s browser and two other products.

The Chinese tech giant was also forced to put on hold its plans to invest in Indian companies following the border tensions between the two nuclear-armed countries.

China expresses 'serious concerns'

China on Wednesday demanded India to rescind the ban on more Chinese mobile phone apps. A foreign ministry spokesman accused India of violating global free-trade rules and discriminating against Chinese companies.

China said it had “serious concerns” about the move and India's “so-called pretext of upholding national security”.

“The relevant methods clearly violate market principles and WTO guidelines, and severely harm Chinese companies' legal rights and interests,” said foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

“India should immediately redress these discriminative methods to avoid even bigger damage to bilateral cooperation,” he said.

India’s slew of app bans has also jolted the ambitions of Chinese tech titans such as Bytedance and Tencent in the South Asian country, which is trying to reduce Beijing’s influence on its burgeoning internet economy.

VM
Nov 25, 2020 05:20pm
A very good move. Let's them face the heat.
Recommend 0
Intelligence paradox
Nov 25, 2020 05:27pm
Don't think India needs Chinese apps. With a strong software industry India has potential to create as good or even better apps then China. Pragmatic decision by India
Recommend 0
raheel
Nov 25, 2020 05:35pm
Not sure why Indians are banning Chinese apps as Trump has lost the US elections and Biden is determined to change course with China. Who are the Indians trying to please?
Recommend 0
zak
Nov 25, 2020 05:35pm
Annoying the dragon is unwise for a poverty stricken country like India. falling on wrong side of history. Beware.
Recommend 0
kp
Nov 25, 2020 05:47pm
Hit hard on pockets as well.
Recommend 0
Baluchi
Nov 25, 2020 05:48pm
India is left to play little gimmicks
Recommend 0
Bk
Nov 25, 2020 05:48pm
The funny thing is that acountry that doesn't allow tech giant Google is saying all this.
Recommend 0
skeptic 1
Nov 25, 2020 06:00pm
Next, there will be more restrictions on Chinese goods in India. There is a price to be paid for the aggressive behavior of China.
Recommend 0
Jai Mahakaal
Nov 25, 2020 06:07pm
@raheel, India is safeguarding itself.
Recommend 0
Vijay
Nov 25, 2020 06:07pm
Good decision as Chinese Virus is creating havoc all over the world.
Recommend 0
Jai Mahakaal
Nov 25, 2020 06:09pm
@zak, India has a guts to take on the world, because, India has a determination, if we don't have any thing, we are ready to sleep hungry, but won't beg.
Recommend 0
Shug
Nov 25, 2020 06:11pm
@Baluchi , these little gimmicks have costed China billions of dollars, their Silicon Valley ambitions dented and a serious loss of trust for everything Chinese all around the globe.
Recommend 0
Jigar G
Nov 25, 2020 06:12pm
Good move by India.
Recommend 0
Khan_Adil
Nov 25, 2020 06:15pm
Well done India! You might be poor but you have dignity. I hope our leaders follow your footsteps and say No before it is too late.
Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 25, 2020 06:19pm
Indians can just ban apps. They can't fight.
Recommend 0
Pops
Nov 25, 2020 06:19pm
@raheel, Indians aren’t trying to please anyone. We just stopped giving money to China. Banning Tik Tok alone cost them $6 Billion.
Recommend 0
Critic
Nov 25, 2020 06:21pm
@Shug, Haha keep dreaming about bringing China down, while Indian economy has contracted by 25% this year!
Recommend 0
Hari
Nov 25, 2020 06:25pm
Many In India use China phone, normally I replce phone once in 2 years, now I am using for the 3rd year, am contributing reduction in imports, my next phone non China phone only.
Recommend 0

