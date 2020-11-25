DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 25, 2020

UAE visa suspension for Pakistan, others due to security concerns: report

Reuters 25 Nov 2020

Email

The UAE has stopped issuing new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim-majority countries. — AFP/File
The UAE has stopped issuing new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim-majority countries. — AFP/File

The United Arab Emirates has temporarily stopped issuing new visas to citizens of Pakistan, Afghanistan and several mostly Muslim majority countries over security concerns, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The source did not say what those concerns were but said the visa ban was expected to last for a short period. Dawn.com has reached out to the Foreign Office for a comment on this.

Last week, the Foreign Office said the UAE had stopped processing new visas for Pakistani citizens and those of some other countries.

It said it was seeking information from the UAE on the reason for the suspension but that it thought it was related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read: UAE suspends visit visas for Pakistan, 11 other countries

The FO and the source said those holding valid visas were not affected by the new restrictions and could enter the UAE.

According to a document issued by a state-owned business park, UAE has stopped issuing new visas to citizens of 13 countries, including Iran, Syria and Somalia.

The document, which was sent to companies operating in the park and was seen by Reuters, cited an immigration circular that came into effect on November 18.

It said applications for new employment and visit visas had been suspended for nationals, who are outside the UAE, of the 13 countries, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Libya and Yemen, until further notice.

The visa ban also applies to citizens of Algeria, Kenya, Iraq, Lebanon, Tunisia and Turkey, the document says.

It was not clear if there were any exceptions to the ban.

The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (45)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Laeeq
Nov 25, 2020 05:12pm
Security risk for Israel!
Recommend 0
Ayush
Nov 25, 2020 05:12pm
One more feather in the cap
Recommend 0
Browngirl
Nov 25, 2020 05:13pm
Accept Israel. That is the only way out. The UAE and Saudi Arabia are sending a very strong mesage.
Recommend 0
Adil Mustafa
Nov 25, 2020 05:18pm
UAE just wants Pakistan to recognize Israel. Pakistan will NOT sell out.
Recommend 0
Bayrozgar
Nov 25, 2020 05:19pm
Clearing way for Israel
Recommend 0
Ayush
Nov 25, 2020 05:22pm
Long live uae
Recommend 0
timetostopthis
Nov 25, 2020 05:22pm
Wise decision.
Recommend 0
timetostopthis
Nov 25, 2020 05:22pm
Better to be safe than sorry.
Recommend 0
zak
Nov 25, 2020 05:24pm
@Laeeq, We have nothing against Israel or its people. Only issue is the just resolution of Palestine as per the UN resolutions and the same goes for India and IoK.
Recommend 0
TBH
Nov 25, 2020 05:25pm
UAE knows how to deal with security so it must be with valid reasons. Pakistan has to find ways to manage as significant workers are based in UAE so this is a serious concern
Recommend 0
Jeyaraj
Nov 25, 2020 05:27pm
All are aliance countries..
Recommend 0
Syed Nazim
Nov 25, 2020 05:29pm
Israel is behind this move.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 25, 2020 05:30pm
Fruits of getting in bed with Israel - create problems for other Muslim nations!
Recommend 0
Serious note
Nov 25, 2020 05:35pm
@Laeeq, Security risk to Israel from Pakistani labor, hope all is safe and well at your end..
Recommend 0
skeptic 1
Nov 25, 2020 05:41pm
This type of action will continue from more countries until and unless Pakistan takes action against all extremists not just selected extremists.
Recommend 0
Gargoyle
Nov 25, 2020 05:46pm
UAE - Another ME evil trying to blackmail other Muslim countries and to appease their new best friend.
Recommend 0
Ezaz
Nov 25, 2020 05:46pm
Arab world is heading towards another turmoil. People at the top can be lobbied but masses have totally opposite opinions.
Recommend 0
Tahir
Nov 25, 2020 05:48pm
Another achievement of IK foreign policy.
Recommend 0
kp
Nov 25, 2020 05:48pm
Pakistan must act hard and do more to curb the bad elements operating within, Else Saudi, Bahrain may follow UAE and it will be devastating for hardworking Pakistani workers.
Recommend 0
XFaheem Khan
Nov 25, 2020 05:48pm
greater israel
Recommend 0
skeptic 1
Nov 25, 2020 05:49pm
There is obviously a reason why other countries think that Pakistanis are not safe bets.
Recommend 0
Abdulla Sakir
Nov 25, 2020 05:49pm
Slowly no country will issue visa. We are heading to that situation.
Recommend 0
Baluchi
Nov 25, 2020 05:50pm
UAE is doomed
Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 25, 2020 05:58pm
UAE! The friend who doesn’t know the enemy well is bound to be ruined.
Recommend 0
Zygum
Nov 25, 2020 05:58pm
To build pressure on Pakistan to recognize Israel, be ready for same action from Saudi Arab also
Recommend 0
Indian
Nov 25, 2020 06:01pm
Issues will remain till Pakistan identifies itself as a country of people instead of country of Muslims!
Recommend 0
Rajahindustani
Nov 25, 2020 06:05pm
Wait before you see more sanction from other Islamic nation for this poverty stricken country
Recommend 0
Dave
Nov 25, 2020 06:05pm
@Browngirl, well said
Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Nov 25, 2020 06:06pm
Pakistan iran and afghanistan should closed their airspace this will make these arabs bent their knees.
Recommend 0
Hwh
Nov 25, 2020 06:08pm
@zak, but you don't want any solution for Uighurs! Why?
Recommend 0
Venkat
Nov 25, 2020 06:09pm
Nice way to get rid of mess.
Recommend 0
Mahira
Nov 25, 2020 06:09pm
So our SoCal ‘friends’ care about themselves,
Recommend 0
Qabootar
Nov 25, 2020 06:10pm
Shock surprise for the impaired ones only.
Recommend 0
Harsh
Nov 25, 2020 06:11pm
Pakistan should also cancelled the visas to UAE and bring back our ambassador to UAE....
Recommend 0
Murli
Nov 25, 2020 06:12pm
Pakistan now in elite group. All countries in this group is a super power.
Recommend 0
Ishaq hussani
Nov 25, 2020 06:13pm
@Ezaz, that’s your own opinion and don’t label it as opinion of citizens of respective countries
Recommend 0
Hussain
Nov 25, 2020 06:14pm
@Indian, As if India is country of people? See how the minorities are treated
Recommend 0
Ga
Nov 25, 2020 06:15pm
When you fear the Muslim world for your wrong decision of throwing the Palestinians under the bus.
Recommend 0
Sulemani Kida
Nov 25, 2020 06:16pm
Let's create a new Dubai in Pakistan , We don't need such friends .Turkey is with us .we will prevail
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 25, 2020 06:19pm
Pakistan, Somalia, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen . . .
Recommend 0
Love
Nov 25, 2020 06:20pm
@Ezaz, nobody cares for the voice of masses in Gulf
Recommend 0
Bangalorean
Nov 25, 2020 06:21pm
Pakistan should boycott UAE products and stop taking any new loan!
Recommend 0
Quickie
Nov 25, 2020 06:22pm
Permanent ban.
Recommend 0
Gaurav
Nov 25, 2020 06:22pm
@ Syed Nazim, "Israel is behind this move." Get it straight. You have nothing to offer Israel. They have done well without Pakistan thus far and there is little to suggest that they will not continue to do so.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 25, 2020 06:25pm
UAE issuing new visas to Bangladesh & Indian citizens.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Recognising Israel

Recognising Israel

The thaw in the Middle East comes at a time when the Israeli PM is expanding Jewish settlements.

Editorial

Updated 25 Nov 2020

Secret meeting?

It is clear that fervent moves are being made in the shadows to bring the Arabs and Israel closer to each other.
25 Nov 2020

Synchronised intel

PUTTING together an accurate threat assessment demands intelligence nuggets to be assembled together to form a...
25 Nov 2020

Journalists at risk

THE Independent High-Level Legal Panel, backed by the Media Freedom Coalition, has been a busy forum since its...
Updated 24 Nov 2020

Putting all at risk

THE collective recklessness of our political parties, including the opposition and the ruling PTI, has resulted in ...
24 Nov 2020

Iran’s overture

THE US-Iran relationship has been characterised by confrontation ever since 1979, when Tehran, following Ayatollah...
24 Nov 2020

Food expenditure

INCREASING food prices are perhaps the last thing that people, especially those falling in the low-middle-income...