Today's Paper | November 25, 2020

Lawyer causes alarm in SC courtroom by revealing he has Covid-19

Haseeb Bhatti 25 Nov 2020

The lawyer made the revelation in the court of Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed. — PID/File
A lawyer caused a brief panic in the Supreme Court on Wednesday when he revealed during a hearing that he was suffering from Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The episode occurred while Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed was hearing a case in a full Courtroom No.1 in Islamabad.

"I am appearing in your court despite having corona," Barrister Dr Adnan Khan told the top judge.

His disclosure caused alarm in the court, with the CJP expressing displeasure at his appearance in spite of his positive diagnosis.

Editorial: Covid-19 has failed to register as a threat with the public as it is largely absent from the govt's messaging

"Why have you shown up in court? You are playing with others' lives," Justice Ahmed told Khan.

In response, Barrister Khan said that he had submitted an application to adjourn a case in a different court after testing positive for the virus, but that request was rejected. He suggested he decided to show up using that as a precedent.

"I came because an important case was being heard today of lecturers of the Higher Education [Commission]," said the lawyer, who was representing lecturers in the case.

Unconvinced by his explanation, the CJP directed the counsel to submit his arguments in writing instead and immediately leave the courtroom.

Barrister Khan subsequently left the court.

According to experts, Pakistan is currently experiencing the second wave of the coronavirus with infections, positivity rate and deaths all on the rise. Federal and provincial governments have stepped up restrictions to try and control the spread of the virus, including imposing 'smart lockdowns' and shutting down educational institutions from November 26.

The country has so far officially registered nearly 383,000 cases and 7,803 deaths since recording its first case on February 26.

As with other professions, the virus has not spared the judiciary either and in what appeared to be the case of the most high-profile personality falling victim to the disease in Pakistan, Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth earlier this month passed away in Islamabad due to Covid-19.

Pakistan reported more than 3,000 daily coronavirus cases and 59 deaths during the last 24 hours — the highest daily total of infections the country has registered since July 9.

On Tuesday, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had expressed the fear that the country might face the worst coronavirus situation — similar to the peak seen in June — in two weeks' time if preventive measures were not strictly adhered to.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Comments (17)

Omer
Nov 25, 2020 03:27pm
He should be a given a hefty fine and also it should be investigated who rejected his excuse when he submitted that he is suffering from COVID.
Recommend 0
divergence
Nov 25, 2020 03:36pm
Unfortunately such ignorance and jestful attitude is being displayed by people generally. Why wasn't court checking anyone entering the court for fever or other symptoms?
Recommend 0
Browngirl
Nov 25, 2020 03:37pm
Such is the level of lawyers in this country.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 25, 2020 03:38pm
Appalling behaviour of Barrister Dr Adnan Khan.
Recommend 0
MONIER
Nov 25, 2020 03:39pm
He should have gotten a checking and clearance from the doctor before going to court.
Recommend 0
Shuaib
Nov 25, 2020 03:44pm
Well, the lawyer acted aptly. If the Court would not grant an extension in date of hearing then why the fuss? Face the music. I am with the Lawyer here....
Recommend 0
K D Khan
Nov 25, 2020 03:49pm
Child is a child, without any proper training and experience, he came in Supreme Court and caused havic, there must be some rule and regulations and experience with knowledge to get the Supreme Court license.
Recommend 0
Rao Abdul Uzair Khan
Nov 25, 2020 03:51pm
What a shame..
Recommend 0
Mark
Nov 25, 2020 03:53pm
His license should be suspended for 12 months.
Recommend 0
zane
Nov 25, 2020 03:57pm
Hefty fines to both, this lawyer & the one who rejected his appliation.
Recommend 0
Aleem Baig
Nov 25, 2020 03:58pm
And these are the 'educated ppl' . How can we then expect a bus driver or such to act differently..
Recommend 0
Billi Force
Nov 25, 2020 04:12pm
You can't have smart lockdowns in Pakistan without smart people !
Recommend 0
Kashif
Nov 25, 2020 04:18pm
This calls for an investigation into who refused to adjourn this case in the first place? This is high-time we get rid of this "Sarkari Afsar" mentality where people in power either don't listen at all or straightly refuse whatever is requested from them.
Recommend 0
Kashif
Nov 25, 2020 04:20pm
@divergence, Checking of fever is not reliable. I have seen many Covid patients with normal body temperature through the use of Panadol.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Nov 25, 2020 04:29pm
It clearly indicates people mindset towards COVID-19 as another seasonal sickness. That’s why social distancing is so important . People are selfish and dumb
Recommend 0
pankaj
Nov 25, 2020 04:43pm
i Support the lawyer.Looks like no one is listening his arguments. To me its quite convincing..
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 25, 2020 04:45pm
Imbecile Lawyer. Shows how much lawyers care for others.
Recommend 0

