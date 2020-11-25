DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 25, 2020

6 Pak Army major generals promoted to lieutenant general rank

Dawn.comUpdated 25 Nov 2020

Email

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, made the announcement of the promotions. ─ ISPR/File
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, made the announcement of the promotions. ─ ISPR/File

Six major generals have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the military's media wing said those promoted included Maj Gen Akhtar Nawaz , Maj Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, Maj Gen Salman Fayyaz Ghani, Maj Gen Sarfraz Ali and Maj Gen Muhammad Ali.

Gen Asif Ghafoor, who is among those promoted, has previously served as the ISPR director general. He was appointed to the post in December 2016, replacing Lt Gen Asim Bajwa.

Earlier this year, Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar replaced Ghafoor as the new head of the military's media affairs wing.

Reacting to the news, Minster for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said: "Serving in the highest ranks of #PakArmy is an honour. Many congratulations to all very well deserved officers for the honours bestowed upon them and best wishes."

In June, Nigar Johar became Pakistan's first female officer to be promoted to the rank of lieutenant general. In a tweet, the ISPR said that the officer had also been appointed as the first female surgeon general of the Pakistan Army.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 25, 2020 02:34pm
Welcome to the distinguished club and the unique clubhouse. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Recommend 0
kp
Nov 25, 2020 02:37pm
Good news, congratulations. More Big houses, More Big Plots and more big perks. Enjoy,you deserve this as you are serving your nation, Not the common man struggling to get wheat flour and unable to pay electricity bills (if only he gets electricity sometimes)
Recommend 0
Rehan
Nov 25, 2020 02:39pm
It make no difference promote them direct to full Generals. Our nation want indian departure from indian held kashmir, please fight against such vicious occupation. Our nation want too see you all in fight against Indian aggression..indian army killed innocent Kashmiris and we are just condemning..
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Nov 25, 2020 02:47pm
Why the common man's life is not getting promoted?
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Nov 25, 2020 02:59pm
Great news. Congratulates.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Recognising Israel

Recognising Israel

The thaw in the Middle East comes at a time when the Israeli PM is expanding Jewish settlements.

Editorial

Updated 25 Nov 2020

Secret meeting?

It is clear that fervent moves are being made in the shadows to bring the Arabs and Israel closer to each other.
25 Nov 2020

Synchronised intel

PUTTING together an accurate threat assessment demands intelligence nuggets to be assembled together to form a...
25 Nov 2020

Journalists at risk

THE Independent High-Level Legal Panel, backed by the Media Freedom Coalition, has been a busy forum since its...
Updated 24 Nov 2020

Putting all at risk

THE collective recklessness of our political parties, including the opposition and the ruling PTI, has resulted in ...
24 Nov 2020

Iran’s overture

THE US-Iran relationship has been characterised by confrontation ever since 1979, when Tehran, following Ayatollah...
24 Nov 2020

Food expenditure

INCREASING food prices are perhaps the last thing that people, especially those falling in the low-middle-income...