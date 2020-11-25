Senior PPP leader Chaudhry Ahmad Mukhtar passes away in Lahore

Senior PPP leader and former defence minister, Chaudhry Ahmad Mukhtar, passed away at his Lahore residence on Wednesday. He was 74.

Earlier this month, Mukhtar, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, had been admitted to the Shalimar Hospital, a health facility he and his family helped to develop.

Mukhtar had undergone a surgery in the United States some time ago. At the time, his family had told Dawn that he was suffering from pneumonia and his condition was stable.

His funeral prayers were offered after Zuhr at the T-Block mosque in Lahore's Defence Housing Authority on Wednesday.

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed grief on Mukhtar's death, saying he was a "steadfast and experienced leader and an asset of the party".

Bilawal said he was "very grieved" at Mukhtar's death, adding that the party would "forever feel his absence".

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry too expressed grief on Mukhtar's passing away. "We used to have debates on coffee with late Khaled Kharral. Both were centre forwards of PPP and important players of Pak(istan) politics. Both are no more ... will be missed," he reminisced.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said she was "very sorry and sad to lose Chaudhry Ahmed Mukhtar".

"He was a fine man, solid friend and party loyalist, held many offices in the PPP, including party secretary general. Praying for his soul and family in their grief," she said in a tweet.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari also offered condolences on the party leader's death and paid tribute to him for his services.

"Chaudhry Ahmad Mukhtar was a courageous, brave and loyal companion," he said.

Born in Lahore on June 22, 1946, Mukhtar received his Master of Science degree in operational Management from California, USA, and also earned a Diploma in Plastic Technology from West Germany.

A businessman by profession, Mukhtar entered politics in 1990 as a member of the PPP. He was elected to the National Assembly in 1993 and was appointed Minister for Commerce till 1996 during the tenure of Benazir Bhutto. In 2008 he was appointed Minister for Defence.

He later served as the Minister for Water and Power as well.

He leaves behind a wife, two sons and a daughter.