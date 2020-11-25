DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 25, 2020

Sindh govt’s stance on schools’ closure not taken into account, says Saeed Ghani

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated 25 Nov 2020

Email

Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that the provincial government had proposed closure of primary schools in the first phase of a national strategy to contain the second wave of Covid-19. — DawnNewsTV/File
Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that the provincial government had proposed closure of primary schools in the first phase of a national strategy to contain the second wave of Covid-19. — DawnNewsTV/File

HYDERABAD: Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that the provincial government had proposed closure of primary schools in the first phase of a national strategy to contain the second wave of Covid-19 but the proposal was not accepted by the federal authorities.

He was speaking at a reception organised by the Sindh Khanzada Ittehad and later speaking to reporters here on Tuesday.

Explaining the Sindh government’s view that appeared different from the stand it had taken when the first wave of the virus swept through the country, he said students were imparted education in a regular and normal manner last year and until February this year. They had completed their syllabus to some extent and that is why they were promoted under a policy. But this time round, students have not even read the syllabus that had already been curtailed because they did not go to school.

Mr Ghani said the Sindh government’s argument was not agreed upon. As such, the proposal of closing only primary schools and keeping secondary schools, colleges and universities open in the first phase was not accepted, he added.

The minister said that for the time being, all schools were being closed from Nov 26 to Dec 24 and the next day winter vacations would start and continue till Jan 10.

Commenting on the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government, he remarked: “Whenever PPP forms government, people expect that poor will be served; and whenever a PML-N government is elected, people expect that only investors will flourish. But now when PTI is ruling over the country, everyone be it the poor, investor or anyone else, is facing difficulties. Even media and judiciary are facing problems. This government is not serving anyone”.

The minister noted that the PTI government’s economic policies had rendered a lot of people jobless though the party had promised 10 million new jobs. He pointed out that around 10,000 people had been sacked from Pakistan Steel in Sindh and around 3,500 from PIA. Employees were still being retrenched from PTV, Radio Pakistan and various government departments whereas professionals and workers in private sector media organisations were also being sacked.

He said if people wanted a better system in future, they would have to support Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) which, according to him, was launched to ensure that only a person who was elected with a majority of votes in a transparent election should become prime minister. He said PDM was not struggling to make a particular person premier or oust anyone from PM’s office, but was fighting for the cause of masses.

Mr Ghani said PPP had expected it would win most seats in Gilgit-Baltistan but it did not happen unfortunately. In the previous elections in Hyderabad, PPP bagged more votes when compared with the past elections, he said, and added that PPP would secure seats in Karachi and Hyderabad whenever transparent elections were held. “The day is not far when PPP’s candidates will be elected in Hyderabad and Karachi with a majority,” he added.

The minister observed that today prices of sugar, flour, vegetables, pulses and rice had substantially gone up which had never been seen in a true democratic government in the past. A genuinely elected government would have increased salaries of government employees and benefited farmers, he said.

He claimed that the country’s economy today was the weakest in the last 70 years. “The [Covid-19] pandemic hit the country in February whereas the national economy had stood destroyed even before February,” he argued, and wondered that the PTI government attributed the poor economy to the outbreak.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Salman
Nov 25, 2020 10:21am
He is confused soul.
Recommend 0
Mishayl Valika
Nov 25, 2020 11:23am
PPP always playing politics Bilawal completely ignored covid and still held his julsas Thanks to him and his rainbow alliance, covid is spreading rapidly
Recommend 0
Sam
Nov 25, 2020 12:26pm
They are confusing common people. Politics is a baddest game ever!
Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Nov 25, 2020 01:21pm
You have to take stands differently in Sindh, even if it results in loss of irreplaceable human lives. Shame on the provincial rulers.
Recommend 0
Quickie
Nov 25, 2020 02:47pm
What charade is going on here?
Recommend 0
tariq
Nov 25, 2020 03:12pm
Please don't start this again!
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Recognising Israel

Recognising Israel

The thaw in the Middle East comes at a time when the Israeli PM is expanding Jewish settlements.

Editorial

Updated 25 Nov 2020

Secret meeting?

It is clear that fervent moves are being made in the shadows to bring the Arabs and Israel closer to each other.
25 Nov 2020

Synchronised intel

PUTTING together an accurate threat assessment demands intelligence nuggets to be assembled together to form a...
25 Nov 2020

Journalists at risk

THE Independent High-Level Legal Panel, backed by the Media Freedom Coalition, has been a busy forum since its...
Updated 24 Nov 2020

Putting all at risk

THE collective recklessness of our political parties, including the opposition and the ruling PTI, has resulted in ...
24 Nov 2020

Iran’s overture

THE US-Iran relationship has been characterised by confrontation ever since 1979, when Tehran, following Ayatollah...
24 Nov 2020

Food expenditure

INCREASING food prices are perhaps the last thing that people, especially those falling in the low-middle-income...