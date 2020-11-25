IHC resumes hearing of appeals against Nawaz’s conviction

ISLAMABAD: The Islam­abad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday resumed hearing appeals against conviction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield apartments and Al-Azizia references.

An IHC division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani summoned officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Foreign Office (FO) for recording their testimonies regarding execution of warrants and issuance of proclamation against Mr Sharif for absconding in these references.

Additional Attorney General Tariq Mehmood Khokhar informed the court that the proclamation had been published in the Lahore editions of Dawn and Jang newspapers.

The proclamation had also appeared in the London edition of Jang, he added.

He said a copy of the proclamation had been pasted at the Jati Umra residence of Mr Sharif and the outer gates of the IHC, adding that an acknowledgment from Avenfield apartments had also been received.

The additional prosecutor general of the National Accountability Bureau informed the bench that the court’s next step would be to record statements of the officials who executed the order for publication of proclamation.

The court was told that director Europe-I Mubashir Khan had overseen the process of delivering the proclamation to Mr Sharif abroad.

The court adjourned the hearing till Dec 2.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2020