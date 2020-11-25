DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 25, 2020

IHC resumes hearing of appeals against Nawaz’s conviction

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 25 Nov 2020

Email

The Islam­abad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday resumed hearing appeals against conviction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield apartments and Al-Azizia references. — DawnNewsTV/File
The Islam­abad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday resumed hearing appeals against conviction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield apartments and Al-Azizia references. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islam­abad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday resumed hearing appeals against conviction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield apartments and Al-Azizia references.

An IHC division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani summoned officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Foreign Office (FO) for recording their testimonies regarding execution of warrants and issuance of proclamation against Mr Sharif for absconding in these references.

Additional Attorney General Tariq Mehmood Khokhar informed the court that the proclamation had been published in the Lahore editions of Dawn and Jang newspapers.

The proclamation had also appeared in the London edition of Jang, he added.

He said a copy of the proclamation had been pasted at the Jati Umra residence of Mr Sharif and the outer gates of the IHC, adding that an acknowledgment from Avenfield apartments had also been received.

The additional prosecutor general of the National Accountability Bureau informed the bench that the court’s next step would be to record statements of the officials who executed the order for publication of proclamation.

The court was told that director Europe-I Mubashir Khan had overseen the process of delivering the proclamation to Mr Sharif abroad.

The court adjourned the hearing till Dec 2.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Amir Lucky
Nov 25, 2020 09:17am
Stay strong NS. Future is waiting for you!!
Recommend 0
HKG
Nov 25, 2020 09:39am
Nawaz will come out as a clear winner.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Recognising Israel

Recognising Israel

The thaw in the Middle East comes at a time when the Israeli PM is expanding Jewish settlements.

Editorial

Updated 25 Nov 2020

Secret meeting?

It is clear that fervent moves are being made in the shadows to bring the Arabs and Israel closer to each other.
25 Nov 2020

Synchronised intel

PUTTING together an accurate threat assessment demands intelligence nuggets to be assembled together to form a...
25 Nov 2020

Journalists at risk

THE Independent High-Level Legal Panel, backed by the Media Freedom Coalition, has been a busy forum since its...
Updated 24 Nov 2020

Putting all at risk

THE collective recklessness of our political parties, including the opposition and the ruling PTI, has resulted in ...
24 Nov 2020

Iran’s overture

THE US-Iran relationship has been characterised by confrontation ever since 1979, when Tehran, following Ayatollah...
24 Nov 2020

Food expenditure

INCREASING food prices are perhaps the last thing that people, especially those falling in the low-middle-income...