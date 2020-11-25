DAWN.COM

Bukhari hints at ‘blackout’ of opposition on PTV

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 25 Nov 2020

Newly appointed chairman of Pakistan Television Naeem Bukhari has hinted at ‘blackout’ of the opposition on PTV. — Photo courtesy Naeem Bukhari FB

ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed chairman of Pakistan Television Naeem Bukhari has hinted at ‘blackout’ of the opposition on PTV.

When a reporter asked the new chairman outside the Supreme Court building if the opposition would be given equal airtime on PTV, Mr Bukhari replied: “Not at all.”

He said PTV was the state-run organisation and it would only represent the stance of the government.

“Only government?” asked the reporter.

“Yes, only government,” Mr Bukhari said.

On Monday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting notified Mr Bukhari as chairman of PTV. Mr Bukhari has a vast experience of doing programmes on television.

During the previous PML-N regime, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf insisted on giving equal coverage to the opposition on PTV and even held a press conference at the Press Information Department.

Interestingly, the PTI manifesto promises to transform PTV on the lines of BBC.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2020

HKG
Nov 25, 2020 09:03am
Plain and simple dictatorship. North Korea style.
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Nov 25, 2020 09:04am
"Bukhari hints at ‘blackout’ of opposition on PTV" Good job. This is what despot leaders tried and failed in the past.
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Nov 25, 2020 09:06am
"During the previous PML-N regime, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf insisted on giving equal coverage to the opposition on PTV" It's time to get even. PTI on its way to become PML-N.
Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Nov 25, 2020 09:07am
Is PTV a starte run channel or PTI run? Does the PIT bear PTV expenses? NB jumped from Grace in his first utterance!
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria
Nov 25, 2020 09:07am
just like Iron Brother!! Well done PMIK!!
Recommend 0
Mishayl Valika
Nov 25, 2020 09:07am
No point - no one watches PTV - they watch Ary, Geo and other networks What Pemra should do is regulate these anchors more - sometimes they put ridiculous stuff out there on Youtube
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 25, 2020 09:10am
The free and fair and open media, more free than the western world, is finally taking shape. Love you Khan!
Recommend 0
Integrity
Nov 25, 2020 09:10am
One expected some sanity from Mr Bukhari!
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Nov 25, 2020 09:11am
Who watches it in the first place.will your black out even matter.why is it so hard hear about your performance from the opposition Work for the people so the opposition cant do anything.
Recommend 0
AWT
Nov 25, 2020 09:11am
Listen to Speeches of Imran khan when he was in opposition.
Recommend 0
Multani
Nov 25, 2020 09:13am
If you have a different opinion and you did not vote for me then you have no right to be heard on PTV. Our amazing PTI democracy.
Recommend 0
Tariq Khan
Nov 25, 2020 09:15am
Nor a mature view in a democracy
Recommend 0
Analyst
Nov 25, 2020 09:18am
Great! PTV TRPs would further decline.
Recommend 0
Shuaib
Nov 25, 2020 09:19am
Bokhari didn't hinted that only PTI supporters and "them" will be charged PTV fee in electricity bills.....Did he? What a great state, what a great choice of the choosers. Hats off
Recommend 0
Hwh
Nov 25, 2020 09:23am
And they lecture India!
Recommend 0
MUKOO
Nov 25, 2020 09:23am
This is a good step because the opposition is not the real opposition that we see across the world but a bunch of thugs who are defending their family politics, doing fraud, and manipulating facts to pursue the gullible countrymen.
Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 25, 2020 09:25am
So what opposition already have their sponsored news channel geo TV, aaj TV and 24news to name some.
Recommend 0
Amir
Nov 25, 2020 09:28am
so what is different in PTI from previous governments? Hakomat nama again it will be. PTV should become independent. Privatized as propaganda days are long gone, it is one's deed that counts.
Recommend 0
janan
Nov 25, 2020 09:29am
PTV always represent the stance of the government. And I remember calling it wazir-nama
Recommend 0
Dadijee
Nov 25, 2020 09:30am
It is absolutely wrong and to be condemned. It means PTV would become a government propaganda machine financed by tax payers rather than an independent institution of communication of news, views and culture. Let us look at BBC. It is a good model to emulate as an institution totally detached from the government.
Recommend 0
Jill
Nov 25, 2020 09:31am
Misuse of govt machinery
Recommend 0
Vaibhav
Nov 25, 2020 09:31am
This is the real face of fascism!
Recommend 0
Akhtar Husain
Nov 25, 2020 09:32am
Mr Bokhari should have known that PTV is run on tax payer’s money and not on PTI party funds. Under democratic system, the public has the right to learn about opposition’s point of view.
Recommend 0
Akbar
Nov 25, 2020 09:32am
Then PTV fees only charged against pti supporters.
Recommend 0
papa
Nov 25, 2020 09:33am
Prepare for further downgrading in already embarassing Press Freedom Rankings.
Recommend 0
Asim
Nov 25, 2020 09:40am
NB lost his all respect in my eyes!
Recommend 0
Ghulam shakir
Nov 25, 2020 09:43am
Don't believe Mr.Bukhari what say believe what he does. He is a lawyer, not a liar.
Recommend 0
Nitin Bhaskar
Nov 25, 2020 09:44am
Without a counter opinion to debate upon what would this one sided news channel achieve ? Its like all guests and host will have no differences to resolve nothing to debate just a one page channel, one blank page !!
Recommend 0
Amir Lucky
Nov 25, 2020 09:44am
@Fastrack , when people comment without reading the article!
Recommend 0
MG
Nov 25, 2020 09:49am
Excellent
Recommend 0
MG
Nov 25, 2020 09:51am
There is no opposition in Pakistan, it is only playing onto the hands of enemies of Pakistan
Recommend 0
Omair
Nov 25, 2020 09:51am
@Salman, so does PTI, but PTV is sponsored by both you and me.
Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Nov 25, 2020 09:52am
BBC is also a state-run institution, however, it does provide coverage to the points of view of the opposition as well. Perhaps, Mr. Naeem Bukhari seeks inspiration from North Korea or Indian policies in Indian Occupied Kashmir.
Recommend 0
FN
Nov 25, 2020 09:57am
Zia-ul-Haq style military dictatorship. They think the one who controls PTV controls Pakistani public. This is age of social media.
Recommend 0
Mushahid
Nov 25, 2020 09:57am
"Bukhari hints at ‘blackout’ of opposition on PTV." With this kind of approach... to curb opposing views and opinions...society and country cannot move forward and progress! Now a days, even countries in African dictatorships are moving towards freedom of expression and thought!
Recommend 0
FAZ
Nov 25, 2020 10:01am
@RAja Raman , But they didn't Still remember the 1998 9'o clock wazeernama
Recommend 0
Tuk
Nov 25, 2020 10:02am
Then IK should pay his and all ptv employees salaries from his pocket too!
Recommend 0
Subhan
Nov 25, 2020 10:10am
Clear violation of misusing state machinery as political tool to shut oppositions voices.
Recommend 0
Butterfly
Nov 25, 2020 10:10am
The action will further sink PTV despite TV Fee in electricity bills as it will lose the audience.
Recommend 0
Singh.ra
Nov 25, 2020 10:13am
Mr. Bhukhari,s word are questions marks on PTV's credibility
Recommend 0
Mariam B
Nov 25, 2020 10:15am
PTV runs using taxes paid by people. By this logic only people who voted for PTI should pay tax.
Recommend 0
Babar
Nov 25, 2020 10:15am
We do expect improvement in PTV performance... giving coverage or not should not be a problem.
Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Nov 25, 2020 10:16am
Ptv should charge for equality opposition should bye slot or go geo tv pmln favorite
Recommend 0
Aw
Nov 25, 2020 10:20am
Mr. BUKHARI was joking. Everyone know that he has a great sense of humor .
Recommend 0
bolo_BOLO
Nov 25, 2020 10:31am
So Bukhari's law practice is at down hill.
Recommend 0

