November 24, 2020

Army huddle expresses resolve to defend against any 'misadventure' amid renewed tension with India

Dawn.com 24 Nov 2020

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the Corps Commanders Conference at the GHQ on Tuesday. — ISPR screeengrab
Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the Corps Commanders Conference at the GHQ on Tuesday. — ISPR screeengrab

The military's top brass on Tuesday expressed the resolve to defend the country against any "misadventure" amid renewed tensions with India and ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

The resolve was conveyed at a Corps Commanders Conference chaired by Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ today.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Twitter said the forum reviewed the geo-strategic, regional and national security environment and discussed matters related to internal security, the situation along borders including the LoC and Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir. The meeting also reviewed the progress in the Afghan peace process.

The military commanders "showed serious concern in the wake of irrefutable evidence of Indian state-sponsored terrorism and efforts to destabilise Pakistan", according to the ISPR.

They termed Indian efforts to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its "involvement in financing and training of terrorist organisations for fomenting unrest in Pakistan, especially in AJK, GB and Balochistan" as an "affront to peace and security in the region".

Earlier this month, Pakistan unveiled evidence of India’s sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan and shared specific details in this regard with the United Nations, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

The dossier had also revealed India’s planning for sabotaging CPEC. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while presenting the dossier before the press, had said that New Delhi had sponsored raising of a 700-member militia for targeting the CPEC that worked under 10 RAW personnel.

Military spokesman Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar had then said that $60 million was spent by India on raising the anti-CPEC militia.

While deliberating upon a recent surge in ceasefire violations by Indian troops, the forum resolved to take "all measures necessary" to protect the population living along the LoC from Indian firing "deliberately targeting civil population".

The "forum expressed strong will, resolve and determination to defend the motherland against any misadventure", the ISPR said.

The conference also discussed the Covid-19 situation and measures required to confront the pandemic's second wave.

The army chief "specifically directed all commanders to ensure measures to support the national effort", according to the military's media wing.

“Pakistan Army with support of state institutions and the nation is fully prepared to thwart all internal and external challenges. It is our duty to transform these challenges into opportunities for the stability and prosperity of the people of Pakistan,” Gen Bajwa was quoted as saying.

Jehengir khan
Nov 24, 2020 06:57pm
We hear this statement from both sides once in 2-3 months since independence....what's the point?
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 24, 2020 07:07pm
Pak Army Zindabbad. Fertile land of four seasons and productive soil of 225 million brave, bold, brilliant, blazing and beautiful people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; Paeenda Baad.
