DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 24, 2020

In 2 weeks, Covid-19 situation will deteriorate to June levels unless public attitude changes: Asad Umar

Dawn.com 24 Nov 2020

Email

Planning Minister Asad Umar addresses a media briefing after an NCOC meeting. — DawnNewsTV
Planning Minister Asad Umar addresses a media briefing after an NCOC meeting. — DawnNewsTV

Planning Minister Asad Umar warned on Tuesday that within two weeks, Pakistan would face the same situation as in June, when the country saw a peak in Covid-19 cases, unless the public changes its attitude.

Addressing a media briefing after a meeting of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), which was chaired by Umar, the minister said: "The rate at which the virus spread in growing, and there is no reason that it would not grow at the same rate unless we change our attitude and take precautions, within two weeks we'll be in the same situation that we faced in June, when Pakistan saw its first peak."

He urged the masses to take precautions, including mask-wearing, hand washing, and avoiding handshakes and physical contact.

Umar recalled that in June, the situation had gotten so serious that people had trouble finding beds in hospitals. He said that the government does not want the situation to get to the point where the lives and incomes of people are threatened.

Ban on political gatherings, not politics

He also spoke against political gatherings and urged political leaders to spread awareness among their supporters. He added that the National Assembly speaker had summoned a meeting of the parliamentary committee formed to tackle coronavirus after the NCOC wrote them a letter. The meeting, which will be held tomorrow, is expected to be attended by the political leadership of all parties, Umar said.

"We will hopefully be able to sit and decide how to separate people's lives and livelihoods from politics," he said.

"There is no ban on politics in this country," Umar reasoned, adding that the government had imposed a ban on political rallies and gatherings because they can be a source of the virus' spread. He said that the Islamabad High Court had declared in one of its verdicts that the decisions being made by the NCOC and National Coordination Committee are for the larger interest of the public and should be followed.

"We know that when corona spreads, people's income is affected badly and we have seen this happen in the world's richest countries," he said, adding that the government does not want a situation where the lives and income of the masses are threatened.

"Even if I think as a politician, my politics will drown if I am seen involved in activities that endanger people's health, lives and livelihood," said the minister.

"Obviously, any place where 10,000-40,000 people have gathered together, there is a danger of the disease spreading," he said and added that in today's meeting, the Sindh health minister had pointed out that Ehsaas Programme's aid distribution centres pose a risk of an outbreak.

"If a gathering of a few 100 people in a place where following of SOPs can be ensured, can threaten an outbreak, imagine what a bigger crowd can do," the planning minister said.

He also recalled that this was not the first time he had sounded the alarm regarding a rapid increase in cases. Prime minister's aide Dr Faisal Sultan and he himself had warned of a second wave in early October, Umar said.

Separately, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also criticised the opposition for "defying government and courts with total disregard for sanctity of life" by conduction political rallies.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
peer baba khwajaji
Nov 24, 2020 07:33pm
Trying to blame others for ones own failures.
Recommend 0
NK
Nov 24, 2020 07:38pm
Ask to open businesses early and close early and close down the night time gatherings.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 24, 2020 07:40pm
But our PM was saying there is no Corona? What happened to the smart lockdown? And I thought WHO were telling us how well we handled the lockdown? PMIK needs to go
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Nov 24, 2020 07:40pm
Once PMIK said,its just a flu only. Vaccine will be available in Pakistan in mid 2021 only.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Nov 24, 2020 07:40pm
It was just a flu
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 24, 2020 07:49pm
@peer baba khwajaji, "Trying to blame others for ones own failures." "In a move to acknowledge PM Imran Khan's successful policies against Covid-19, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has announced to celebrate ‘Pakistan Strategy Day’ on November 25." But yes, Mr Modi ji badly failed!
Recommend 0
Hwh
Nov 24, 2020 07:53pm
What about the government attitude? In one hand govt allowed the religious fundamentalists to gather in thousands without any logic to gain political milage. And now lecturing public.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Nov 24, 2020 08:18pm
Opposition is bent upon killing people for her own greed.
Recommend 0
Babar Azam
Nov 24, 2020 08:25pm
What about the attitude of government? Is it serious to impose restrictions or as always talk and forget?
Recommend 0
Ms. Ranjan
Nov 24, 2020 08:26pm
Lies are being exposed. Cat is coming out of the sack. Either that or government is raising the specter of COVID to control opposition.
Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Nov 24, 2020 08:39pm
Vaccines coming within days or weeks. Stay hopeful.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Judging restraints

Judging restraints

Like weddings in Pakistan, political dialogues too tend to favour the inclusion of the extended clan.

Editorial

Updated 24 Nov 2020

Putting all at risk

THE collective recklessness of our political parties, including the opposition and the ruling PTI, has resulted in ...
24 Nov 2020

Iran’s overture

THE US-Iran relationship has been characterised by confrontation ever since 1979, when Tehran, following Ayatollah...
24 Nov 2020

Food expenditure

INCREASING food prices are perhaps the last thing that people, especially those falling in the low-middle-income...
Updated 23 Nov 2020

New SOE framework

Govts have attempted to take care of these enterprises since the 1980s with some success in certain sectors and failure in others.
23 Nov 2020

Pompeo’s tour

US SECRETARY of State Mike Pompeo’s recent farewell tour of a settlement in the occupied West Bank and the...
23 Nov 2020

KCR’s rebirth

EVEN though it is no cause for jubilation, as Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed would have us believe, it is...