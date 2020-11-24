PM’s move to make country’s sports structure effective

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination to come up with recommendations for making the country’s basic sports structure effective in consultation with stakeholders.

He gave this direction during a meeting with Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza who called on him here and exchanged views about administrative matters relating to sports activities in the country.

Calls for NCC meeting to take decisions about Covid

The prime minister said that as the majority of the country’s population consisted of the youth, provision of best sports opportunities to them was essential.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan called on the prime minister on Monday and discussed matters relating to ongoing development and the current situation of coronavirus pandemic in the province.

In a separate meeting held with ministers, the prime minister directed for holding a session of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Covid-19 to take important decisions about coronavirus situation in the country.

He directed authorities concerned to take all necessary steps to protect people’s lives from the viral disease and control its spread.

Mr Khan said the world had acknowledged sagacious policies and strategies adopted by the PTI government which helped curb coronavirus cases in the country in the first wave of the virus.

“Now as the second wave of Covid-19 has hit the country, we should be more careful and serious to combat the disease,” he said.

Earlier, the meeting reviewed coronavirus situation and decisions taken by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) about it. The meeting was attended by federal ministers Shibli Faraz, Asad Umar, Shafqat Mehmood, Ijaz Shah, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and PM’s Special Assistant and Advisers Sania Nishtar, Dr Faisal Sultan, Abdul Razaq Dawood and State Minister Ali Mohammad Khan.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2020