DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 24, 2020

PM’s move to make country’s sports structure effective

Syed Irfan RazaUpdated 24 Nov 2020

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting on sports issues at Islamabad on Monday. — PID
Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting on sports issues at Islamabad on Monday. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination to come up with recommendations for making the country’s basic sports structure effective in consultation with stakeholders.

He gave this direction during a meeting with Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza who called on him here and exchanged views about administrative matters relating to sports activities in the country.

Calls for NCC meeting to take decisions about Covid

The prime minister said that as the majority of the country’s population consisted of the youth, provision of best sports opportunities to them was essential.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan called on the prime minister on Monday and discussed matters relating to ongoing development and the current situation of coronavirus pandemic in the province.

In a separate meeting held with ministers, the prime minister directed for holding a session of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Covid-19 to take important decisions about coronavirus situation in the country.

He directed authorities concerned to take all necessary steps to protect people’s lives from the viral disease and control its spread.

Mr Khan said the world had acknowledged sagacious policies and strategies adopted by the PTI government which helped curb coronavirus cases in the country in the first wave of the virus.

“Now as the second wave of Covid-19 has hit the country, we should be more careful and serious to combat the disease,” he said.

Earlier, the meeting reviewed coronavirus situation and decisions taken by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) about it. The meeting was attended by federal ministers Shibli Faraz, Asad Umar, Shafqat Mehmood, Ijaz Shah, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and PM’s Special Assistant and Advisers Sania Nishtar, Dr Faisal Sultan, Abdul Razaq Dawood and State Minister Ali Mohammad Khan.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Judging restraints

Judging restraints

Like weddings in Pakistan, political dialogues too tend to favour the inclusion of the extended clan.

Editorial

Updated 24 Nov 2020

Putting all at risk

THE collective recklessness of our political parties, including the opposition and the ruling PTI, has resulted in ...
24 Nov 2020

Iran’s overture

THE US-Iran relationship has been characterised by confrontation ever since 1979, when Tehran, following Ayatollah...
24 Nov 2020

Food expenditure

INCREASING food prices are perhaps the last thing that people, especially those falling in the low-middle-income...
Updated 23 Nov 2020

New SOE framework

Govts have attempted to take care of these enterprises since the 1980s with some success in certain sectors and failure in others.
23 Nov 2020

Pompeo’s tour

US SECRETARY of State Mike Pompeo’s recent farewell tour of a settlement in the occupied West Bank and the...
23 Nov 2020

KCR’s rebirth

EVEN though it is no cause for jubilation, as Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed would have us believe, it is...