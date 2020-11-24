DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 24, 2020

NAB has transferred tax-related cases to FBR: chairman

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 24 Nov 2020

Email

NAB chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal on Monday said the anti-graft watchdog had a great regard for “valuable” services of the business community. — APP/File
NAB chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal on Monday said the anti-graft watchdog had a great regard for “valuable” services of the business community. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Amid allegations of “threatening” attitude by the National Accountability Bureau against businessmen, NAB chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal on Monday said the anti-graft watchdog had a great regard for “valuable” services of the business community.

“NAB has great regard for the valuable services of the business community in the progress and prosperity of the country,” the NAB chairman said while talking to a delegation of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association led by Asim Raza Khan, chairman of the Punjab Flour Mills Association.

Mr Iqbal said NAB was not pursuing the cases relating to sales and income tax against the business community and had transferred all such existing cases to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as per the law. He said the notices issued to the flour mills owners of Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions were being held in abeyance as the matter was sub judice in a court of law and the Punjab Anti-Corruption Estab­lishment (ACE) was also probing it.

Says bureau has great regard for valuable services of business community

In the light of the above position, the NAB chief said he would himself examine the cases of the business community. He asked the business community to provide flour to people on government rates.

“It is only rumors that the business community is perturbed due to NAB’s actions as 1,210 references filed by NAB in the respected accountability courts in various parts of the country and cases of the business community are not more than two per cent. The business community is playing an important role in the economic development of the country,” he added.

“A prosperous business community makes Pakistan prosperous. NAB is performing its national duties as per law,” he said, adding that he had himself decided to hold ‘open kutchery’ on last Thursday of every month in order to listen to citizens’ complaints regarding corruption.

“NAB has not only listened to the problems of hundreds of complainants in open kutchery’ but also received thousands of complaints in 2020 which are almost double than the previous year,” he said, adding that NAB had initiated action against illegal housing societies and modaraba scams.

A few months ago delegations of the business community called on Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan and complained that their businesses were being affected due to NAB’s actions.

The NAB chairman said the business community was the backbone of the country and the bureau accorded high priority to resolve the business community’s issues by establishing special complaint cells at the NAB headquarters and all regional bureaus.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Judging restraints

Judging restraints

Like weddings in Pakistan, political dialogues too tend to favour the inclusion of the extended clan.

Editorial

Updated 24 Nov 2020

Putting all at risk

THE collective recklessness of our political parties, including the opposition and the ruling PTI, has resulted in ...
24 Nov 2020

Iran’s overture

THE US-Iran relationship has been characterised by confrontation ever since 1979, when Tehran, following Ayatollah...
24 Nov 2020

Food expenditure

INCREASING food prices are perhaps the last thing that people, especially those falling in the low-middle-income...
Updated 23 Nov 2020

New SOE framework

Govts have attempted to take care of these enterprises since the 1980s with some success in certain sectors and failure in others.
23 Nov 2020

Pompeo’s tour

US SECRETARY of State Mike Pompeo’s recent farewell tour of a settlement in the occupied West Bank and the...
23 Nov 2020

KCR’s rebirth

EVEN though it is no cause for jubilation, as Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed would have us believe, it is...