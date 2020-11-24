DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 24, 2020

PM okays creation of liaison body for spy agencies

Baqir Sajjad SyedUpdated 24 Nov 2020

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the setting up of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee (NICC). — APP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the setting up of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee (NICC). — APP/File

• ISI chief to head new organisation
• Absence of such a committee was seen as a hurdle to collective strategising

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the setting up of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee (NICC), a senior security source said on Monday.

The new body would be led by the director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), who would function as its chairman.

The intelligence agencies have had at least two rounds of discussions on the issue after which the proposal was submitted to the prime minister for approval. It is expected that the first meeting of the coordination body could be held as early as next week.

“Although there have been discussions about the establishment of the coordination forum, its terms of reference and modus operandi would be decided once it formally takes shape,” the source said, while speaking on the background.

The NICC would serve as a mechanism to coordinate the over two dozen intelligence organisations in the country. National Counter Terrorism Authority would also be part of the new structure.

The move is part of the long-awaited reform of the intelligence apparatus, which aims at clarifying the role of respective agencies, improving their coordination, and optimising their capabilities.

One of the lessons learnt by the country during the fight against terrorism was that effective intel coordination was the weakest link in the entire effort. It importantly resulted in loss of critical time and in some cases, the agencies even could not piece together the information available to them. It was, moreover, a major hurdle to collective strategising.

A leaked version of the Abbottabad Commission’s report had revealed that the commission, while noting the absence of civil-military intelligence coordination mechanism, too had proposed establishment of an agency on the lines of the US Department of Homeland Security to synergise the working of main spy agencies in the country.

Abbottabad Commission was set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding the killing of Osama bin Laden in a US raid on a compound in Abbottabad in 2011. Although, the report has not been officially declassified, it reportedly made 32 wide-ranging recommendations to address the issues identified during the course of its investigation on the basis of testimonies by key civilian and military functionaries; intel coordination was one of them.

There have in the past been multiple attempts at developing this coordination, but little progress could be made because of differences over the leadership of the new body, which has now been settled.

On July 26, 2008, the then Peoples Party government even notified the placement of ISI and IB under the “administrative, financial, and operational control” of the Interior Ministry. But, the decision was reversed within 24 hours due to strong reservations of one of the organisations.

Similar efforts were made during the PML-N government, when Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan headed the interior ministry.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ASHOK
Nov 24, 2020 08:45am
Now army will control civil intelligence agencies.
Recommend 0
Javed Abid
Nov 24, 2020 08:48am
Excellent decision. It is utmost important that the NICC is fully efficient in decision making and that the strategising process is streamlined. Well done Imran Khan.
Recommend 0
Mohan
Nov 24, 2020 08:53am
What is his business in this? This is a decision by the army, it seems.
Recommend 0
Nadeem
Nov 24, 2020 08:54am
Whatever is thought to be good for the country and its people, is to be done without any hesitation. Just make sure its done on merit and with due eligibility. Long Live Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Nov 24, 2020 08:56am
Need of the hour. And I am glad it will be under ISI chief. It would have been a disaster if interior ministry controlled it, as dreamed by corrupt PPP leaders.
Recommend 0
F-16
Nov 24, 2020 09:00am
One can get close to the line, but not toe the line, IK knows it well.
Recommend 0
BK
Nov 24, 2020 09:08am
so.. this is priority-1 for Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Khalid Hatemi
Nov 24, 2020 09:16am
Better have the NICC's Chairmanship on rotation-basis among all member agencies.
Recommend 0
Student
Nov 24, 2020 09:16am
new groups are created when old ones don't work.
Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 24, 2020 09:19am
This is a very positive step in bringing all agencies in sync. Another important aspect which must be looked into is to backup the powers of these agencies with relevant legislation. That would put a limit as well as legitimize, whatever role the govt intends to give to agencies, and remove objections and cases filed against these.
Recommend 0
asad
Nov 24, 2020 09:21am
More expense onto the shoulders of devastated poorer of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Sharjeel Syed
Nov 24, 2020 09:28am
@Anti-Corruption , Yes, PPP has a long history of corruption and do not qualify for this kind of sensitive power post.
Recommend 0
Dr. Q USA
Nov 24, 2020 09:30am
If Pakistan has that many business development agencies, it would have prepared.
Recommend 0
SachBol
Nov 24, 2020 09:30am
This should have been under civilian control, either PM himself or interior minister.
Recommend 0
Concerned youth
Nov 24, 2020 09:41am
At least they have woken up to realize that they need to work together to stop outside interference.
Recommend 0
Nahind
Nov 24, 2020 09:42am
Army is Pakistan's institution and if they are involved thats a good thing
Recommend 0
Rahim
Nov 24, 2020 10:01am
Need an agency to control food supply and prices
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Judging restraints

Judging restraints

Like weddings in Pakistan, political dialogues too tend to favour the inclusion of the extended clan.

Editorial

Updated 24 Nov 2020

Putting all at risk

THE collective recklessness of our political parties, including the opposition and the ruling PTI, has resulted in ...
24 Nov 2020

Iran’s overture

THE US-Iran relationship has been characterised by confrontation ever since 1979, when Tehran, following Ayatollah...
24 Nov 2020

Food expenditure

INCREASING food prices are perhaps the last thing that people, especially those falling in the low-middle-income...
Updated 23 Nov 2020

New SOE framework

Govts have attempted to take care of these enterprises since the 1980s with some success in certain sectors and failure in others.
23 Nov 2020

Pompeo’s tour

US SECRETARY of State Mike Pompeo’s recent farewell tour of a settlement in the occupied West Bank and the...
23 Nov 2020

KCR’s rebirth

EVEN though it is no cause for jubilation, as Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed would have us believe, it is...