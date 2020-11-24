DAWN.COM

November 24, 2020

Imran’s lawyer made PTV chairman

Malik AsadUpdated 24 Nov 2020

In this file photo, promi­nent lawyer Naeem Bukhari is seen with Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Photo courtesy Naeem Bukhari FB
In this file photo, promi­nent lawyer Naeem Bukhari is seen with Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Photo courtesy Naeem Bukhari FB

ISLAMABAD: Promi­nent lawyer Naeem Bukhari, who led the legal team of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in the Panama Papers leak case, will head the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) as its chairman.

Interestingly, the appointment was made in apparent haste as the federal cabinet had in its meeting last week considered a summary for his appointment but did not endorse his induction as PTV chairman.

The cabinet had directed the Ministry of Information to “resubmit the summary, in line with the following observations: i) the composition of the Board shall be on the pattern of previous Board where independent directors/private sector members were in majority; ii) the appeal [against Islamabad High Court order of sacking Arshad Khan and other PTV directors] may be vigorously pursued and independent directors/private sector members from the previous Board shall be re-inducted in the new Board, where possible; and iii) Shahzada Naeem Bukhari be included in the Board and nominated as Chairman.”

The information ministry had submitted the summary for appointment of three independent directors of PTV, recommending Naeem Bukhari, chartered accountant Syed Waseem Raza and prominent writer Asghar Nadeem Syed as principal candidates. Mr Bukhari and Asghar Nadeem Syed are over 65 years old and, therefore, the ministry had sought relaxation from the federal cabinet regarding their age.

However, in contradiction to the observations by the cabinet regarding resubmission of the summary for the appointment of directors and chairman of PTV, the information ministry on its own notified Mr Bukhari as chairman on Monday.

The notification read: “The Federal Government is pleased to appoint Shahzada Naeem Bukhari as Independent Director of Pakistan Television Corporation Board.” It further stated: “The Federal Government has also approved nomination of Shahzada Naeem Bukhari as chairman PTVC Board in line with the Pakistan Television Corporation…The chairman shall, unless he resigns earlier, hold office for a period of 03 years. The board of directors, PTVC, is directed to ratify his nomination as chairman.”

It may be mentioned that the Islamabad High Court had in September set aside the appointments of PTV chairman Arshad Khan and board members Zhouhair A. Khaliq, Prof Ijazul Hassan, Syed Mohammad Ali Bokhari, Mian Yousaf Salahuddin, Rashid Ali Khan and Farman Ullah Jan.

In its 42-page decision, the court directed that in future the federal government should determine salaries and benefits of PTV employees in consultation with the finance ministry.

However, an earlier IHC judgement had made it mandatory for the government to advertise the post before making any appointment in PTV.

When contacted, information secretary Zahida Parveen attended the phone call but did not comment on the appointment of Mr Bukhari as PTV chairman.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2020

Comments (29)

Mohan
Nov 24, 2020 08:55am
Corruption is not the same as helping our own.
Recommend 0
Abdur R. Talukder
Nov 24, 2020 08:56am
Congrats! Establish the example of free journalism and free speech for the well being of Pakistanl
Recommend 0
Baazigar
Nov 24, 2020 08:57am
Thanks giving for favours received.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 24, 2020 08:57am
He is the best, we love you Khan. Show them the true meaning of nepotism!
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Nov 24, 2020 08:58am
I like Naeem Bokhari. He’s a good honest man. Best wishes
Recommend 0
Mohan
Nov 24, 2020 08:58am
Of course, half the reason for Pakistan's today's sad state is due to officials recruited by N&Z.
Recommend 0
papa
Nov 24, 2020 08:59am
If you know someone important in high places, you will have an easy life in Naya Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Asfand
Nov 24, 2020 09:00am
Why can't the PTI government do things in the correct way.
Recommend 0
Hassan Ashraf
Nov 24, 2020 09:03am
It’s Naeem Bukhari we are talking about. He is a well known name. Why spin the story.
Recommend 0
Hamid Shafiq
Nov 24, 2020 09:05am
Nepotism only
Recommend 0
Sara G
Nov 24, 2020 09:07am
and yet imran was always against such moves.....appointing and rewarding buddies.....nothing has changed and will not ever.....current and formers all come from the same seed.
Recommend 0
Khaled.
Nov 24, 2020 09:07am
Bad choice.
Recommend 0
Nasir Durrani
Nov 24, 2020 09:12am
Right choice. May he succeeded in bringing the good out of PTVs current stagnation.
Recommend 0
bolo_BOLO
Nov 24, 2020 09:12am
Meritocracy has a different meaning when you are handsome and good looking.
Recommend 0
Adil Jadoon
Nov 24, 2020 09:17am
What qualifications does he have for this job???
Recommend 0
Naji
Nov 24, 2020 09:17am
Naeem Bukhari a competent and honest person. No comments on PM and Govt. very correct decision.
Recommend 0
Qasim
Nov 24, 2020 09:19am
he is a very articulate man, has hosted quiet a few shows on PTV too! nobody will disagree with this decision, i am sure he will head PTV in the right direction and bring back its glory days.
Recommend 0
AGH
Nov 24, 2020 09:23am
What a choice, both IK and NB have grudge against NS
Recommend 0
SachBol
Nov 24, 2020 09:26am
Good reputation, media guy and good choice.
Recommend 0
MAD
Nov 24, 2020 09:29am
Naeem Bukhari has significant experience and background with regard to PTV as well. I wonder why no one mentioned that in the story. I didnt even know he was a top lawyer until he came into limelight during the Iftikhar Chaudhry era.
Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 24, 2020 09:33am
Excellent choice, Naeem Bukhari is a former television mega star. We all grew up to his studio 2.
Recommend 0
Ghulam shakir
Nov 24, 2020 09:34am
Good choice. He charming and compatible with the job.
Recommend 0
cb
Nov 24, 2020 09:36am
basically IK is not different than others, except the fact that he is new to power..
Recommend 0
latif zafar
Nov 24, 2020 09:38am
Merit does not matter.you must be in the good books of the appointing authorities
Recommend 0
Fawad bhai
Nov 24, 2020 09:44am
Naeem Bukhari is a lot bigger than 'Imran's Lawyer' He is a legend as big as Moin Akhter and Tariq Aziz.
Recommend 0
Fawad bhai
Nov 24, 2020 09:45am
@Adil Jadoon, Naeem Bukhari is more competent than any politician including Imran Khan. He has a long history with PTV and is one of the brightest people this country produced.
Recommend 0
Hasaan
Nov 24, 2020 09:46am
Love the heading. It is Naeem Bukhari who has stature outside or before heading legal team for Panama case. What is wrong. What eye brows
Recommend 0
FAZ
Nov 24, 2020 09:53am
Nice headline
Recommend 0
zahid
Nov 24, 2020 10:00am
keep up the good work. Another buddy appointed. Height of Nepotism
Recommend 0

