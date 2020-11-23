DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 23, 2020

GB forest dept building, 4 vehicles torched as PPP's protest against alleged rigging turns violent

Imtiaz Ali TajUpdated 23 Nov 2020

Picture shows a vehicle set on fire by unidentified persons on Monday. — Photo provided by author
At least four vehicles, one of which belonged to an interim minister, and a building of Gilgit-Baltistan's forest department were torched by unidentified persons on Monday as a protest arranged by the PPP against alleged rigging in a constituency in the recent GB elections turned violent, police said.

Gilgit Senior Superintendent of Police Mirza Hussain said the violence started after a clash between security forces and protesters. He said there were no injuries and no one had been arrested. Police have sealed off roads in the region.

PPP's GB chapter President Advocate Amjad, however, said that several workers of the party were injured from tear gas shelling by police. He said demonstrations will be held in 12 districts from 12-4pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, PPP's information secretary for GB Saadia Danish said that party workers had arranged a peaceful protest against alleged rigging in GBLA-II but the police used force to stop them. She said police resorted to baton-charge and aerial firing, which led to the disruption of peace. She held the local administration responsible for the law and order situation.

The returning officer of GBLA-II, in his report submitted last week, said that a forensic examination of the postal ballot papers should be conducted as their legitimacy was suspect.

However, today the chief election commissioner (CEC) of GB called the candidates who had contested from the constituency and said that he had not received any report from the RO but he did have the vote count. The candidates of PPP and PML-N, however, raised questions over the CEC's statement, saying that it was unlikely that he had not received the RO's report.

A winner from the constituency is yet to be announced.

Both PPP and PML-N have levelled allegations of rigging in the recent GB elections.

Merge of Equals
Nov 23, 2020 08:41pm
So the people who wanted to Govern GB lost on votes and decided best to wreck the place. PPP trying to model GB on Karachi.
Recommend 0
SachBol
Nov 23, 2020 08:45pm
PPP should pay for all the damages. Government should bill the party involved.
Recommend 0
Hwh
Nov 23, 2020 08:48pm
Naya or purana, pakistan will remain pakistan.
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Nov 23, 2020 08:49pm
Where are the LEAs? Why are they not taking any action.
Recommend 0
Akram
Nov 23, 2020 08:51pm
Zardari getting desperate and showing his true inner Karachi colours.
Recommend 0
Vivek
Nov 23, 2020 09:03pm
Naya Pakistan. Superpower in making
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 23, 2020 09:03pm
PPP looters getting desperate.
Recommend 0

