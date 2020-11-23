DAWN.COM

Saudi Arabia denies reports of Netanyahu meeting MBS in the kingdom

AP | AFPUpdated 23 Nov 2020

This combination file photo shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. — Reuters
This combination file photo shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. — Reuters

Saudi Arabia on Monday denied Israeli media reports of landmark talks between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a visit by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“I have seen press reports about a purported meeting between HRH the Crown Prince and Israeli officials during the recent visit by @SecPompeo,” Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said in a tweet.

“No such meeting occurred. The only officials present were American and Saudi.”

Israeli public broadcaster Kan and other outlets had reported that the meeting took place on Sunday, weeks after the Jewish state reached historic deals to normalise ties with two Saudi allies, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Those deals, known as the Abraham Accords, were brokered by the administration of US President Donald Trump, who leaves office in less than two months.

Hebrew-language media cited an unnamed Israeli official as saying that Netanyahu and Yossi Cohen, head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency, flew to the Saudi city of Neom on Sunday, where they met with the crown prince. The prince was there for talks with Pompeo, who was in Israel last week before travelling onto Saudi during a regional tour.

A Gulfstream IV private jet took off just after 1740 GMT from Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, according to data from website FlightRadar24.com. The flight travelled south along the eastern edge of the Sinai Peninsula before turning toward Neom and landing just after 1830 GMT, according to the data. The flight took off from Neom around 2150 GMT and followed the same route back to Tel Aviv.

Kan's diplomatic correspondent said that Pompeo was also at the reported talks between Saudi and Israeli officials.

Netanyahu's office was not immediately available to comment on the reports, and the US State Department declined to weigh in on the issue.

The reports had set off a flurry of commentary on what would have been a major step forward in the Arab world's engagement with Israel.

King Salman long has supported the Palestinians in their effort to secure an independent state. However, analysts and insiders suggest his 35-year-old son, Crown Prince Mohammed, is likely more open to the idea of normalising relations without major progress in the moribund peace process.

The kingdom approved the use of Saudi airspace for Israeli flights to the UAE, a decision announced the day after Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, met with Prince Mohammed in Riyadh. Bahrain normalising ties also suggests at least a Saudi acquiescence to the idea, as the island kingdom relies on Riyadh.

Israel has long had clandestine ties to Gulf Arab states that have strengthened in recent years as they have confronted a shared threat in Iran.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (122)

Surya Kant
Nov 23, 2020 02:04pm
Great effort by two leaders to bring peace in middle East
Recommend 0
Goodwill
Nov 23, 2020 02:07pm
Good for S Arabia, good for Israel...
Recommend 0
Rizwan
Nov 23, 2020 02:08pm
Soon! A Zionist Middle East or a Greater Israel!
Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan )
Nov 23, 2020 02:08pm
Time for Turks to take the reins of ummah from the Arabs.
Recommend 0
Baazigar
Nov 23, 2020 02:12pm
New world order arriving.
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Nov 23, 2020 02:15pm
There are only ideological states on globe... Pakistan and Israel, neither can live if other survives. Pak should brace itself for future without Muslims support.
Recommend 0
Ayaana
Nov 23, 2020 02:17pm
Most heart break will be from pakistanis
Recommend 0
Sajjad
Nov 23, 2020 02:18pm
All Saudi investment on Pakistani hardliners liquified today.
Recommend 0
Himmat
Nov 23, 2020 02:21pm
World will change, but some want to walk back in time.
Recommend 0
JOY
Nov 23, 2020 02:21pm
Love for peace and tranquility. Long live MbS.
Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Nov 23, 2020 02:21pm
Both are fearing post-US transitional setup. .
Recommend 0
Ensid
Nov 23, 2020 02:23pm
When is netanyahu visiting the new super power pak.
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Nov 23, 2020 02:23pm
Saudi Arabia is looking to hold onto power as they know that there is dissent within, only a just peace for Palestinians will ensure that the middle East is peaceful but this cannot happen until democratic governments are in power in the Middle East. You only have to look at all the countries there, how many are democratically elected?
Recommend 0
Mohan
Nov 23, 2020 02:24pm
Event of the decade. Picture of alliances becoming clearer.
Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Nov 23, 2020 02:26pm
Both are holding abysmal history of human rights. . Islamic world should protest over the irresponsible behaviour of Saudia. .
Recommend 0
Quickie
Nov 23, 2020 02:26pm
Long live Israel - Saudi friendship. Haters can go elsewhere.
Recommend 0
RameshMumbaiker
Nov 23, 2020 02:27pm
A betrayal of innocent suppressed Palestinians
Recommend 0
momtaz
Nov 23, 2020 02:29pm
This reminds me of one of my literature stories,i.e. The Arab and the Camel whhich (Camel) ousts the Arab sitting inside his tent. Moral of the story then was if you give a Jew and inch,he will ultimately demand a yard and finally he will kick you out and take over all of the tent just as its happening in the West Bank now. Arabs are less intelligent!
Recommend 0
Dave
Nov 23, 2020 02:29pm
Turkey next.
Recommend 0
Sahib
Nov 23, 2020 02:29pm
What will IK do now?
Recommend 0
momtaz
Nov 23, 2020 02:30pm
@Rizwan, very true and Arabs are naïve!
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Nov 23, 2020 02:31pm
Pakistan is feeling isolated.
Recommend 0
Vikas
Nov 23, 2020 02:32pm
@Rizwan, "Soon! A Zionist Middle East or a Greater Israel!" How nice know?
Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Nov 23, 2020 02:36pm
a single word for KSA.. End is near
Recommend 0
Khaled
Nov 23, 2020 02:40pm
Nothing surprising, was bound to happen.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 23, 2020 02:42pm
Ahlan Wa Sahlan, Marhaba, Marhaba !
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 23, 2020 02:48pm
I'm not surprised, be ready for Saudi Arabia accepting Isreal soon and betraying Palistinian people. All this is done for personal interests and safeguarding their kingdom. Sad but not surprised! (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake ID!).
Recommend 0
Badar Iqbal
Nov 23, 2020 02:48pm
Greater Israel coming soon
Recommend 0
Hwh
Nov 23, 2020 02:48pm
If it is done, then Pakistan will be in more trouble.
Recommend 0
AK47
Nov 23, 2020 02:56pm
Let and Live in Peace for the prosperity and welfare of the people. Land grabbing never works and brings pain and sufferings to human beings.
Recommend 0
divergence
Nov 23, 2020 02:56pm
@Surya Kant, are you really sure that they talked about peace in their meetings?
Recommend 0
Abdulla Sakir
Nov 23, 2020 02:59pm
These are the leaders working for development. Time-pass leaders will only destroy the country.
Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Nov 23, 2020 03:02pm
I have heared only how Kingdom were disappeared in past, but we will see it happening today. Surprise Arabs never learned something from their previous mistakes.
Recommend 0
Vivek Man
Nov 23, 2020 03:08pm
Good for peace in middle East.
Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Nov 23, 2020 03:08pm
If Makkah and Madina wouldn't be in KSA we would give a dam to such Arab-Jewish relations. KSA would be a next Iraq or Libya... States are responsible what they choose and how they choose. We can make Paradise even a desert with our Hard work or a Hell with such short-cuts. Lets see what come out...
Recommend 0
Vivek Man
Nov 23, 2020 03:08pm
Good for peace in middle East.
Recommend 0
Deepak
Nov 23, 2020 03:11pm
Smart move by KSA. Saudis need alternate source of power. They have seen in Armenia-Azerbaijan war.what Israeli devices can do. Presently they are pretty much dependent on USA and even there are Jews on work so instead of fooling around they acted wisely.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 23, 2020 03:13pm
@Ensid, Worry about your Mr Modi ji
Recommend 0
Kf khan
Nov 23, 2020 03:18pm
It can't hide Israeli brutalities on Palestinians. For Muslims, Israel would always be an illegitimate child of westren imperialism.
Recommend 0
Muzammil
Nov 23, 2020 03:31pm
Give Palestinians their rights!
Recommend 0
Sh. Jamil
Nov 23, 2020 03:32pm
Good for Pakistan.
Recommend 0
MarK
Nov 23, 2020 03:32pm
Naive Saudi Royal family put their interest first.
Recommend 0
PagalMUllah
Nov 23, 2020 03:37pm
This will bring peace in middle east. If all these middle east nations can compromise something then they would be able to resolve their internal enmity.
Recommend 0
King
Nov 23, 2020 03:38pm
Best of luck !!
Recommend 0
Shaun
Nov 23, 2020 03:39pm
Pakistan will follow shortly. Israel is being loved by all.
Recommend 0
HKG
Nov 23, 2020 03:40pm
Fantastic development and progress. Loan and hate mongering nations will meet a sudden sad end.
Recommend 0
Abbasshah
Nov 23, 2020 03:41pm
Regime change soon.
Recommend 0
Chim Pan Xi
Nov 23, 2020 03:55pm
Ummah will be united through Israel.
Recommend 0
Umar Makhdumi
Nov 23, 2020 04:03pm
This highly important geo-political development was long overdue.
Recommend 0
Ragu
Nov 23, 2020 04:03pm
Good news for the whole world.
Recommend 0
Ajay Maheshwari
Nov 23, 2020 04:04pm
one step towards peace and prosperity in middle east.
Recommend 0
Disco Ranjha
Nov 23, 2020 04:14pm
This is a huge development. The times are changing, the world is changing. Old conflicts, old politics are history now. Look at the future, look at tomorrow. Its a new dawn, wake up and make it happen.
Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Nov 23, 2020 04:17pm
Excellent initiative to bring peace to the region. Things will resolve over time as trade, tourism and investment develop and most importantly trust develops. We need such an initiative between Pakistan and India too. It is overdue.
Recommend 0
Farhan Hashwani
Nov 23, 2020 04:19pm
I think SA has a right to decide what is good for their country as we support China no matter what they are doing with Muslims in China. We should come out of this false box of pro-Muslims strategy and unite with all powers esp SA. Why should Pakistani pay price for Palestinians? We have more severe problems which can be resolved with SA help. Be wise not emotional!!!
Recommend 0
M M Amin (Old Ravian)
Nov 23, 2020 04:21pm
The whole world knows this visit and this was the mock secret visit .MBS will do the biddings of his Master .Pakistan must review its commitment to defend KSA .
Recommend 0
H. Khan
Nov 23, 2020 04:25pm
Great development. Wish Israel and Saudi Arabia all the best!
Recommend 0
Subhan
Nov 23, 2020 04:32pm
World must move on and this is the right approach. The world just cannot get stuck in an issue. Either you move ahead and add value to the common people of the country or get stuck to a paradigm push the country to a "Point of No Return"
Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Nov 23, 2020 04:36pm
@Surya Kant, In the meantime Palestine continues to bleed and as for peace in the middle east who do you think has been creating all the chaos?
Recommend 0
Time
Nov 23, 2020 04:39pm
Both nations keep national interest paramount.
Recommend 0
T
Nov 23, 2020 04:40pm
A step closer to world peace.
Recommend 0
Ajay Ladkani
Nov 23, 2020 04:40pm
Israel is Powerhouse of technology and can't be ignored. After Saudi Arabia and UAE acknowledged this, no option remains for other Islamic countries including Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Truth hurts
Nov 23, 2020 04:47pm
That’s a welcome move by Israel and Saudi. Age old hatred should be forgotten and peace be given a chance. The ghosts of the past should be forgotten.
Recommend 0
Deva
Nov 23, 2020 04:57pm
Great!! Gulf nations changing. Good sign.
Recommend 0
Noel
Nov 23, 2020 04:58pm
Looks like Saudi Arabia is also willing to give peace a chance. Progressive indeed.
Recommend 0
Ash Man
Nov 23, 2020 05:00pm
@Dave, turkey was the first islamic country to have diplomatic relations with israel. long before other gulf states.
Recommend 0
Anwar
Nov 23, 2020 05:01pm
Saudi making friends with the enemies due to rapidly declining state revenue from oil sales, They have sold the goose that lays the golden eggs and now just last week gone to market to borrow billions to pay the dividend for Aramco shares, decades of neglect towards the Palestinians will know unfortunately how against them....interesting change of strategy for the region!
Recommend 0
Naved
Nov 23, 2020 05:01pm
Demand for the conservative and over religious KSA is over. Now their ruler believe that friendship with Israel is imperative for their survival. Its all politics and power game.
Recommend 0
Amjad
Nov 23, 2020 05:07pm
Pakistan needs to invest and create jobs so don't have to rely on remittances from KSA and UAE. Things are changing and if Pakistan doesn't prepare then will be in big trouble.
Recommend 0
Riaz Uddin
Nov 23, 2020 05:12pm
The cat is out of bag! Pakistan foreign office should review and revise its foreign policy towards Israel in such new and unique scenario! The Arab world has succumbed to uncontroverted reality!
Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Nov 23, 2020 05:13pm
Very good and serious moves towards improving the long-term Middle East situation. Wars and violence and enmity will not solve anything. Peace and regional prosperity is the basis for all future developments. When will we wake up to these contemporary realities?
Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Nov 23, 2020 05:15pm
@Dave, Turkey already has extensive business relations with Israel. They have double standards to fool everyone.
Recommend 0
Mansoor Khan
Nov 23, 2020 05:21pm
All these recognitions by Muslim countries, but what they got in return? Nothing, no solution to the oldest problem of the Middle East, i.e; the resolution of the Palestinian issue. I think this is a sold out. Israel got everything, while the ME countries got nothing. This is a one sided success only.
Recommend 0
Shug
Nov 23, 2020 05:24pm
If still pakistan can't understand how the wind is blowing, it will be the sole loser in middle East politics.
Recommend 0
Rahul S.
Nov 23, 2020 05:38pm
@Imran khan (Mardan ), Israel–Turkey relations were formalized in March 1949, when Turkey was the first Muslim majority country to recognize the State of Israel. Both countries gave high priority to military, strategic, and diplomatic cooperation, while sharing concerns with respect to the regional instabilities in the Middle East.
Recommend 0
Rahul S.
Nov 23, 2020 05:38pm
@Dave, Israel–Turkey relations were formalized in March 1949, when Turkey was the first Muslim majority country to recognize the State of Israel. Both countries gave high priority to military, strategic, and diplomatic cooperation, while sharing concerns with respect to the regional instabilities in the Middle East.
Recommend 0
Azadeh Ahadian
Nov 23, 2020 05:39pm
Both the leaders are sensible. Congratulations to them.
Recommend 0
Critic
Nov 23, 2020 05:40pm
Nothing will happen, isreal is not Einstein.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Nov 23, 2020 05:44pm
Credit goes to Donald Trump.
Recommend 0
ABCD
Nov 23, 2020 05:45pm
No problem for Pakistan as the country has already created its u turn brand all over the world. Any time according to convenience, it can make a u turn and extend a mesmerising smile to Netanyahu.
Recommend 0
Sanjay Sen
Nov 23, 2020 05:49pm
Iran is the reason. And this will mean Iran’s nuclear programme is more advanced than we are told. Enemy’s enemy is a friend.
Recommend 0
Zia Uddin, PhD
Nov 23, 2020 05:50pm
Pakistan should also normalize its relations with Israel.
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Nov 23, 2020 05:55pm
@Amjad, "Pakistan needs to invest and create jobs so don't have to rely on remittances from KSA and UAE. " Well, time to think differently then.
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Nov 23, 2020 05:56pm
@Ajay Ladkani, "Israel is Powerhouse of technology and can't be ignored." Everyone knows how Egypt and Jordan became technological hubs since signing "peace deal" with Israel.
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Nov 23, 2020 05:58pm
@T, "A step closer to world peace." How so? You think Palestinian will get an independent country?
Recommend 0
Rohail
Nov 23, 2020 06:01pm
All of these countries wrongly calculated US Elections results incorrectly. Things are different now as Joe Biden is now elected.
Recommend 0
Harish Shetty
Nov 23, 2020 06:03pm
@Imran khan (Mardan ), Dont you know Turks have recognized Israel a long long time ago !
Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Nov 23, 2020 06:08pm
No more united OIC!!
Recommend 0
Mahesh
Nov 23, 2020 06:10pm
@Kf khan, Do you have the courage to speak about what China has done to Uighur muslims? Or you are scared of China abandoning Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 23, 2020 06:11pm
I think Modi is the bridge between Israel and Gulf ties.
Recommend 0
kp
Nov 23, 2020 06:15pm
@Rizwan, This hatred is root cause of your this poor situation in every aspect of life and progress.
Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Nov 23, 2020 06:21pm
Perhaps Israel will now sell its manufactured armaments including drones and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia?
Recommend 0
Follow
Nov 23, 2020 06:24pm
Modi's plan is working with CIA and Mossad.
Recommend 0
Ga
Nov 23, 2020 06:24pm
Israel will fight the Arabs to the last American soldier.
Recommend 0
HA
Nov 23, 2020 06:28pm
Both Saudi and UAE always had relations with Israel! Poor Palestine people....Back stabbing is going on for a long time!
Recommend 0
Samih Khan (USA)
Nov 23, 2020 06:28pm
@Imran khan (Mardan ), Turkey already has a diplomatic relation with Israel. Turkey was the first Islamic country to recognize Israel
Recommend 0
Andy
Nov 23, 2020 06:30pm
Middle East game is over to balance game with China. But Pakistan’s troubles are not going anywhere.
Recommend 0
Sridhar Raghunath Rao
Nov 23, 2020 06:31pm
Changing face of the world.
Recommend 0
Rahim
Nov 23, 2020 06:32pm
Arabs are coming together for the betterment of their people when will South Asia do it?
Recommend 0
Dilli Se Hoon..
Nov 23, 2020 06:34pm
@Erum Aziz, Really!! you forgot the emdads you are getting from KSA??
Recommend 0
Samih Khan (USA)
Nov 23, 2020 06:37pm
Israel is a reality and we cannot bury our head in the sand. Sooner or later, Pakistan has to recognize the Israeli nation. Arab countries have rightly realized this reality.
Recommend 0
Adnan
Nov 23, 2020 06:40pm
Where is Palestine? Why no one is concerned about the people of Palestine and their holy land?
Recommend 0
Mansoor K.
Nov 23, 2020 06:45pm
@Surya Kant, were they at war? I am trying to understand the need to bring peace between these two nations..don't think they ever fought even a skirmish..
Recommend 0
@papi
Nov 23, 2020 06:55pm
Want to live in peace, learn to mind own business
Recommend 0
Saravjeet
Nov 23, 2020 06:56pm
Arab world feels that without Israel help they can't progress in the region.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Nov 23, 2020 06:58pm
Like I pointed out few days back, where there's smoke, there's fire. I have to wait and see our beloved PM IK's preposterous statement
Recommend 0
Sri Ram
Nov 23, 2020 07:01pm
Long live Israel, Saudi, United States, India, Japan, Australia friendship
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 23, 2020 07:33pm
Who is right and who is wrong? Only time will tell and confirm. For the time being, stay calm and move on.
Recommend 0
Paban kr Ghosh
Nov 23, 2020 07:42pm
Let peace n prosperity prevail everywhere in the world. Enough of fighting..
Recommend 0
haider
Nov 23, 2020 07:42pm
Palestinians?
Recommend 0
Pardesi
Nov 23, 2020 07:45pm
When there is a smoke,there is a fire.
Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Nov 23, 2020 07:48pm
The Saudis no more need the U.S.A. military personnel to keep the Aramco oil facilities safe. That is a great monetary burden off their minds.
Recommend 0
Osman
Nov 23, 2020 07:49pm
Why were the rumors reported before fact checking?
Recommend 0
Ahmed A Khan
Nov 23, 2020 07:58pm
@Deepak, It was not Israeli "devices" that helped Azerbaigan win the war, it was critical support from Turkey! Lets give credit where credit is due!
Recommend 0
hamid
Nov 23, 2020 08:10pm
Soon they'll start buying properties their and after that they'll repeat the same as they did to palestine
Recommend 0
sukhera
Nov 23, 2020 08:19pm
People know who is lying to their countrymen. They said that Khashoggi was not killed by KSA agents but never returned from the Saudi consulate.
Recommend 0
Dilli Se Hoon..
Nov 23, 2020 08:19pm
@BAXAR, think alone will not do anything, but nice try..
Recommend 0
Ajit
Nov 23, 2020 08:21pm
@Imran khan (Mardan ), why? Is Pakistan giving up?
Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Nov 23, 2020 08:22pm
I do not believe a word of Saudis
Recommend 0
AHAQ
Nov 23, 2020 08:31pm
Birds of same feather?
Recommend 0
Himmat
Nov 23, 2020 08:36pm
Arabs can benefit from Israel, in the field of fresh water generation from sea water, solar power and desert agriculture, besides stronger defence ties.
Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Nov 23, 2020 08:47pm
@A. ALI, Only you cannot live with Israel. Israel, can live without you
Recommend 0
Jeyaraj
Nov 23, 2020 08:55pm
IK is breaking relation with country after country.
Recommend 0

