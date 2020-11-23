DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 23, 2020

Israeli PM flew to Saudi Arabia, met crown prince: reports

AP 23 Nov 2020

This combination file photo shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. — Reuters
This combination file photo shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. — Reuters

Israeli media reported on Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Saudi Arabia for a clandestine meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which would mark the first known encounter between senior Israeli and Saudi officials.

Hebrew-language media cited an unnamed Israeli official as saying that Netanyahu and Yossi Cohen, head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency, flew to the Saudi city of Neom on Sunday, where they met with the crown prince. The prince was there for talks with visiting United Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

A Gulfstream IV private jet took off just after 1740 GMT from Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, according to data from website FlightRadar24.com. The flight traveled south along the eastern edge of the Sinai Peninsula before turning toward Neom and landing just after 1830 GMT, according to the data. The flight took off from Neom around 2150 GMT and followed the same route back to Tel Aviv.

The Israeli prime minister’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

Pompeo traveled with an American press pool on his trip throughout the Mideast, but left them at the Neom airport when he went into his visit with the crown prince.

While Bahrain, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates have reached deals under the Trump administration to normalise ties with Israel, Saudi Arabia so far has remained out of reach.

King Salman long has supported the Palestinians in their effort to secure an independent state. However, analysts and insiders suggest his 35-year-old son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is likely more open to the idea of normalising relations without major progress in the moribund peace process.

The kingdom approved the use of Saudi airspace for Israeli flights to the UAE, a decision announced the day after Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, met with Prince Mohammed in Riyadh. Bahrain normalising ties also suggests at least a Saudi acquiescence to the idea, as the island kingdom relies on Riyadh.

Israel has long had clandestine ties to Gulf Arab states that have strengthened in recent years as they have confronted a shared threat in Iran.

Mideast Ties
World

Comments (23)

Surya Kant
Nov 23, 2020 02:04pm
Great effort by two leaders to bring peace in middle East
Recommend 0
Goodwill
Nov 23, 2020 02:07pm
Good for S Arabia, good for Israel...
Recommend 0
Rizwan
Nov 23, 2020 02:08pm
Soon! A Zionist Middle East or a Greater Israel!
Recommend 0
Baazigar
Nov 23, 2020 02:12pm
New world order arriving.
Recommend 0
Himmat
Nov 23, 2020 02:21pm
World will change, but some want to walk back in time.
Recommend 0
JOY
Nov 23, 2020 02:21pm
Love for peace and tranquility. Long live MbS.
Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Nov 23, 2020 02:21pm
Both are fearing post-US transitional setup. .
Recommend 0
Ensid
Nov 23, 2020 02:23pm
When is netanyahu visiting the new super power pak.
Recommend 0
Mohan
Nov 23, 2020 02:24pm
Event of the decade. Picture of alliances becoming clearer.
Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Nov 23, 2020 02:26pm
Both are holding abysmal history of human rights. . Islamic world should protest over the irresponsible behaviour of Saudia. .
Recommend 0
Quickie
Nov 23, 2020 02:26pm
Long live Israel - Saudi friendship. Haters can go elsewhere.
Recommend 0
RameshMumbaiker
Nov 23, 2020 02:27pm
A betrayal of innocent suppressed Palestinians
Recommend 0
Dave
Nov 23, 2020 02:29pm
Turkey next.
Recommend 0
Sahib
Nov 23, 2020 02:29pm
What will IK do now?
Recommend 0
momtaz
Nov 23, 2020 02:30pm
@Rizwan, very true and Arabs are naïve!
Recommend 0
Vikas
Nov 23, 2020 02:32pm
@Rizwan, "Soon! A Zionist Middle East or a Greater Israel!" How nice know?
Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Nov 23, 2020 02:36pm
a single word for KSA.. End is near
Recommend 0
Khaled
Nov 23, 2020 02:40pm
Nothing surprising, was bound to happen.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 23, 2020 02:42pm
Ahlan Wa Sahlan, Marhaba, Marhaba !
Recommend 0
Badar Iqbal
Nov 23, 2020 02:48pm
Greater Israel coming soon
Recommend 0
Vivek Man
Nov 23, 2020 03:08pm
Good for peace in middle East.
Recommend 0
Vivek Man
Nov 23, 2020 03:08pm
Good for peace in middle East.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 23, 2020 03:13pm
@Ensid, Worry about your Mr Modi ji
Recommend 0

