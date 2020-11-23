DAWN.COM

Siraj criticises PM for ignoring opposition’s protest

A CorrespondentUpdated 23 Nov 2020

Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq addresses the JI rally in Swat. — Photo courtesy Sirajul Haq Twitter
SWAT: Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said that the PTI government is the most incompetent one in the history of the country as it has increased the miseries of people manifold.

He was addressing a public meeting at Grassy Ground here on Sunday. JI provincial chief Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Bakhtiar Maani, Abdul Wase, Hamidul Haq, Mohammad Amin and other leaders also attended the gathering.

The JI chief said that the present government made tall claims to bring change in the country but put the poor in critical financial crisis. “Prime Minister Niazi in a short span of time led the country to disastrous collapse. He did nothing but made world records of telling lies and making U-turns,” he alleged.

He said that the prime minister had claimed that he would resign if a single person staged a protest against his government.

“Today, there is a nonstop wave of protests from Karachi to Khyber but he has turned a deaf ear to the demands of people,” he added.

Mr Siraj criticised the worsening law and order situation in the country and said that the ratio of rape cases had increased during the ‘failed’ PTI government.

“Price hike has sucked blood of poor and unemployment is on the rise during this government. Is this a model state of Madina,” he questioned. He said that JI did not join Pakistan Democratic Movement because its objectives and demands were not aligned with Islamic Sharia.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that it was the government of anti-public elements consisting of mafia and thieves. “Everything except the blood of poor is costly in this government. The prices of medicines have increased by 500 per cent. No one is safe in the new Pakistan and 10 children are assaulted daily,” he added.

He said that all the major state institutions including Steel Mills, railways and PIA were ransacked. He said that the country became a US base while the ambassador of France was enjoying his stay in Pakistan despite the blasphemous act committed in his country.

“The federal government has illegally usurped the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is not paying Rs500 billion as net hydel profit,” said Mr Mushtaq and demanded of the federal government to release the amount immediately.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2020

