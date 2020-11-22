DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 23, 2020

Indian shelling injures 11 civilians, including 4 kids, at a wedding in AJK village

Tariq Naqash 22 Nov 2020

Email

One of the mortar shells fired by Indian forces from across the LoC landed in a house where a wedding function was underway. — AFP/File
One of the mortar shells fired by Indian forces from across the LoC landed in a house where a wedding function was underway. — AFP/File

At least 11 people, including four children, were injured in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Kotli district on Sunday after a mortar shell, fired by Indian forces from across the Line of Control (LoC), hit a house where a wedding function was underway.

Indian forces had resorted to "unprovoked" shelling, which continued for over an hour, at around 10am in the Seri sector, Khuiratta subdivision Assistant Commissioner Syed Naseem Abbas said.

Initial reports had suggested that one of the victims, a seven-year-old girl named Hoorain, had been martyred. It later emerged, however, that she was unconscious due to traumatic brain injury. The child is in critical condition and will undergo surgery at Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Rawalpindi tomorrow. Three other children, aged five, nine and 10 years, also among the injured.

Another victim, 50-year-old Zoobena Ajaib, who suffered several fractures, was also being shifted to CMH, Rawalpindi owing to her serious condition.

Other victims include Hoorain's mother Sajida Kausar, 35, Suman, 20, Muhammad Hanif, 60, Sarwar Jan, 55, Arooj Zaroob, 22 and 50-yearl-old Khurshid Begum.

Due to a government-imposed lockdown, the wedding was being held at home, AC Abbas said. He further said that two victims had been discharged from a local health facility after treatment, while the remaining injured were taken to District Headquarters Hospital, Kotli.

Medical Superintendent Dr Nasrullah Sadiq said that seven victims had been admitted at the DHQ Hospital and were out of danger.

Earlier, rumours that Hoorain had passed away had circulated on social media and even AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider had said that she had been martyred.

LOC Attacks
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Draconian internet rules

Draconian internet rules

The new Rules undermine the citizens’ right to privacy and enhance the state’s surveillance powers.

Editorial

Updated 22 Nov 2020

Modi’s tirade

THE prime minister of India is at it again. In a series of tweets, Narendra Modi has hurled unsubstantiated...
22 Nov 2020

Spate of murders

THE bloodletting in the name of faith continues, and the silence from official quarters on this needless loss of ...
22 Nov 2020

New Zealand tour

THE Pakistan cricket team’s upcoming tour of New Zealand will be a test of skills and nerves for the players, not...
Updated 21 Nov 2020

PM in Kabul

Too often spoilers have tried to drive a wedge which has prevented the relationship from developing to its full potential.
21 Nov 2020

Social media rules

THE dreaded outcome of the state’s relentless campaign to control social media has become a reality. With the...
21 Nov 2020

Crash probe findings

THE final findings of the Aircraft Accident and Investigation Board regarding the deadly 2016 PIA plane crash has...