Mazari deletes tweet containing Macron Nazi jibe after news website issues correction

ReutersUpdated 22 Nov 2020

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari speaks during an interview. — Screengrab courtesy SSII YouTube video/File
Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari speaks during an interview. — Screengrab courtesy SSII YouTube video/File

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari on Sunday deleted a tweet in which she had said that President Emmanuel Macron was treating Muslims like Nazis had treated Jews in World War Two.

Mazari said today that the article she had cited in her earlier post had been corrected and, therefore, she had deleted the earlier tweet for the same reason. The online article had claimed that the Macron administration will issue identification numbers exclusively for Muslim children under a new bill. That article now includes a clarification, saying the ID numbers will not just be for Muslim children, as it had previously reported, but for all children.

"As the article I had cited has been corrected by the relevant publication, I have also deleted my tweet on the same," said Mazari.

The minister said that the French envoy had sent her a message regarding the website's correction, after which she had decided to delete the tweet.

France’s foreign ministry had earlier today demanded Pakistan authorities withdraw the comments made by Mazari.

The comments posted on Twitter by the human rights minister on Saturday came as part of a clash between Pakistan and France over the publication of images of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) by a French magazine. The images have sparked anger and protests in the Muslim world, especially in Pakistan.

“Macron is doing to Muslims what the Nazis did to the Jews — Muslim children will get ID numbers (other children won’t) just as Jews were forced to wear the yellow star on their clothing for identification,” Mazari said in a tweet linking to an online article.

In a follow-up tweet on Sunday, Mazari doubled down on her claims following a condemnation by France’s foreign ministry late on Saturday.

“These hateful words are blatant lies, imbued with an ideology of hatred and violence. Such slander is unworthy of this level of responsibility. We reject them with the greatest firmness,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said, adding that Paris had informed the Pakistan embassy of its strong condemnation of the comments.

“Pakistan must rectify these remarks and return to the path of a dialogue based on respect.”

Macron under fire

French President Emmanuel Macron is facing renewed criticism in the Muslim world and abroad over his latest plans to tackle what he calls radical Islam, including asking Muslim leaders in his country to agree to a "charter of republican values".

Politicians and activists likened the new measures proposed by the French government, especially a move towards giving children an "identification number" to ensure they are attending school, with policies employed by the Nazis against the Jews.

Pakistan’s parliament at the end of October passed a resolution urging the government to recall its envoy from Paris, accusing Macron of “hate-mongering” against Muslims.

The French president sparked protests across the Muslim world after last month's murder of teacher Samuel Paty — who had shown his class a blasphemous sketch of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) — by saying France would never renounce its laws permitting blasphemous caricatures.

He also pledged a crackdown against what he called “Islamist separatism" to defend France's secular values and argued that controversial cartoons should be defended on free speech grounds.

Islamophobia
World

Fastrack
Nov 22, 2020 05:43pm
Will wait for another Imran Khan U-Turn
Recommend 0
Banner
Nov 22, 2020 05:46pm
If there were an Olympic event for shooting one's own foot, the Pakistani govt. would get a gold medal every time.
Recommend 0
SRK
Nov 22, 2020 05:47pm
Pakistan will ill treat minorities and call all others as Nazi. Do you guys have mirror to look at yourself?
Recommend 0
Xi hao
Nov 22, 2020 05:47pm
How dare France demands, we will cut France to pieces. PMIK and umma will teach France a tough lesson
Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Nov 22, 2020 05:47pm
Pakistan has to apologise.
Recommend 0
Jai Mahakaal
Nov 22, 2020 05:48pm
France is doing wrong thing by demanding withdrawal of Pakistan's minister's statement. As whoever knows France won't believe it.
Recommend 0
Karim Hunzai (Berlin)
Nov 22, 2020 05:49pm
Well, does pakistan cares what France says? No. Move on macron
Recommend 0
sakht launda
Nov 22, 2020 05:50pm
See dont mess with europeans. It will prove out to be very costly for you people as there are no takers of your false narratives in the world already
Recommend 0
Halal
Nov 22, 2020 05:50pm
There must be some bargain France must have to ask in such a way of publicly
Recommend 0
SRK
Nov 22, 2020 05:50pm
What about the killing of Ahmedis and blasphemy laws which is misused? Have you thought about changing that?
Recommend 0
RAJESH GOPINATHAN
Nov 22, 2020 05:51pm
Time for a U-Turn
Recommend 0
Syed Adeeb
Nov 22, 2020 05:52pm
Why this French demand? is this not freedom of expression on Dr. Mazari's part!!!
Recommend 0
Waheed Hasan
Nov 22, 2020 05:53pm
Come on... Govt of France...... where is your freedom of speech NOW.
Recommend 0
PG
Nov 22, 2020 05:54pm
Why, why, why do you have to always interfere in internal policies of other countries?
Recommend 0
Saad
Nov 22, 2020 05:55pm
Fatf coming In February
Recommend 0
Babu Ram
Nov 22, 2020 05:57pm
Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari excersing her right of freedom of speech.
Recommend 0
Sajjad
Nov 22, 2020 05:59pm
Cant protect Ahmadis and they talk about france.
Recommend 0
Sadia
Nov 22, 2020 06:05pm
Can Shireen tell us why Pakistani Ahmadis are getting murdered and what is her government doing about it?
Recommend 0
WiseThinker
Nov 22, 2020 06:07pm
It is France internal matter.
Recommend 0
ANS
Nov 22, 2020 06:09pm
Time for UNSC sanctions.
Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Nov 22, 2020 06:09pm
If you disagree with West's free speech and liberal laws boycott the West, recall the ambassadors
Recommend 0
Venkataraman Iyer
Nov 22, 2020 06:13pm
@Xi hao, one side India other side France. What is happening?
Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Nov 22, 2020 06:14pm
I thought French believed in freedom of speech.
Recommend 0
RationalSonu
Nov 22, 2020 06:15pm
No wonder, if now Pakistani envoy to France will announce retirement a day before getting expelled.
Recommend 0
Arora
Nov 22, 2020 06:19pm
Pakistan has a human rights minister? Shocking!
Recommend 0
zeemaydaar
Nov 22, 2020 06:20pm
Very Powerful Tweet by Madam, hope PM will not fire her
Recommend 0
zeemaydaar
Nov 22, 2020 06:21pm
@Banner, One of the few country who feels the pain of Muslims
Recommend 0
Omar
Nov 22, 2020 06:22pm
@Banner, yes better than staying quite what BJP is doing to the minorities in India.
Recommend 0
skeptic 1
Nov 22, 2020 06:24pm
First PMIK and now Mazari calling the people they disagree with as Nazi is going to come back to haunt them.
Recommend 0
Omar
Nov 22, 2020 06:26pm
@PG, because they are our Muslim brothers and sisters, for you I can understand
Recommend 0
Kashif
Nov 22, 2020 06:26pm
Freedom of speech?
Recommend 0
Hwh
Nov 22, 2020 06:28pm
So when Pakistan is going to recall it's ambassador from France which is yet to be appointed in the first place!
Recommend 0
Rach
Nov 22, 2020 06:30pm
Killing Ahmadies in broad day light, forced conversion of Chirstians, Sikhs and Hindu girls every day. Still shamelessly telling others for human rights.
Recommend 0
Bean
Nov 22, 2020 06:37pm
I think France is wrong this time they should not have given attention by responding just ignore them
Recommend 0
iz K
Nov 22, 2020 06:45pm
Well said Shireen Mazari
Recommend 0
Simba
Nov 22, 2020 06:45pm
Minister’s should be very careful in what they write there is real danger that Pakistan is losing friends and that’s not good.
Recommend 0
Ameer Hamzah
Nov 22, 2020 06:48pm
No apology should be made. We did the right thing. Don't bow down to the elite's pressure.
Recommend 0
EagleEye
Nov 22, 2020 06:53pm
@Arora, yes, Pakistan has Human Rights Minister, has the rights to take about other countries, but they don't care about within their country.
Recommend 0
Facts
Nov 22, 2020 06:57pm
Why France has problems . Its freedom of Expression
Recommend 0
Browngirl
Nov 22, 2020 06:58pm
Time for human rights minister to leave. Foreign policy disaster.
Recommend 0
Param
Nov 22, 2020 06:59pm
Pakistan made an another enemy i.e. France.
Recommend 0
Hamid Mahmood
Nov 22, 2020 07:01pm
Next Trump of France.
Recommend 0
Ishant
Nov 22, 2020 07:01pm
Pakistan has a soft corner for all and all are using Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Indus valley
Nov 22, 2020 07:10pm
India stands by France.
Recommend 0
Indus valley
Nov 22, 2020 07:10pm
India stands by France.
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Nov 22, 2020 07:14pm
PMIK and his team doing everything possible to isolate Pakistan in the world.
Recommend 0
WiseThinker
Nov 22, 2020 07:16pm
The politicians forgot thinking about own country men and worried about other nationals! You can’t win anything with this approach.
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Nov 22, 2020 07:18pm
Expel French diplomat and it all citizens
Recommend 0
SRK
Nov 22, 2020 07:19pm
@Ameer Hamzah, "No apology should be made. " What your U turn man is thinking is what that matters
Recommend 0
Jawwad
Nov 22, 2020 07:21pm
Macron seem to inspired by Modi and following his footsteps,
Recommend 0
Rashid
Nov 22, 2020 07:22pm
Another U Turn is coming on the way. But, as long as china is there don't worry of France
Recommend 0
@Phobia
Nov 22, 2020 07:24pm
No one cares what French President is saying except some wanna be saviour's
Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Nov 22, 2020 07:25pm
France should take it easy. Freedom of speech.
Recommend 0
Mohan
Nov 22, 2020 07:26pm
@Alih Kazmi, You always believe others to be more civilized than you are. Freedom of speach, secular values, human rights...
Recommend 0
ABCD
Nov 22, 2020 07:26pm
Only way to save face is by removing the concerned minister.
Recommend 0
Nasir Mehdi
Nov 22, 2020 07:27pm
My salute to Shireen Mazari Sahba
Recommend 0
SlowTrack
Nov 22, 2020 07:30pm
@Arora, She is Phd from Columbia University
Recommend 0
EEsan
Nov 22, 2020 07:37pm
@Alih Kazmi, Understand the difference between free speech and false accusations.
Recommend 0
Sunil
Nov 22, 2020 07:42pm
Pakistan funds pleasure in taking ‘flying arrows’
Recommend 0
Ash
Nov 22, 2020 07:47pm
@Sadia, we know who is behind it as well
Recommend 0
flipfudge
Nov 22, 2020 07:47pm
Thanks Ms. Mazari. You hit where it hurting them. Good work.
Recommend 0
Rao
Nov 22, 2020 07:52pm
Time for another U turn
Recommend 0
Ash
Nov 22, 2020 07:54pm
@Rach, first sort your own house
Recommend 0
Adnan
Nov 22, 2020 07:56pm
What happened to the freedom of speech France? It goes both ways.
Recommend 0

