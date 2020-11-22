Shamim Bibi, mother of Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif, passes away in London

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and party president Shehbaz Sharif's mother, Begum Shamim Akhtar, also known as Shamim Bibi, passed away in London on Sunday morning, MNA Pervaiz Malik confirmed to Dawn.com.

The news of her death was also shared by Attaullah Tarar, PML-N's deputy secretary-general, on Twitter.

The cause of death could not be immediately ascertained, but the nonagenarian had been unwell for the past several months, PML-N MPA Azma Bukhari told Dawn.com, adding that her condition had become critical over the last week and she breathed her last at home on Sunday morning.

She was around 93 to 94 years old, said Bukhari.

Shamim Bibi had travelled to London in February earlier this year and had been living with her son, Nawaz, since.

According to APP, Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal ministers and leaders of various political parties have expressed profound grief over the death of Shamim Bibi.

Senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal also prayed for the departed soul. "She was a very pious and brave woman," he tweeted.