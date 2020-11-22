DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 22, 2020

Shamim Bibi, mother of Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif, passes away in London

Javed Hussain | Imran GabolUpdated 22 Nov 2020

Email

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and party president Shehbaz Sharif's mother, Shamim Bibi, passed away in London on Sunday morning. — DawnNewsTV/ File
PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and party president Shehbaz Sharif's mother, Shamim Bibi, passed away in London on Sunday morning. — DawnNewsTV/ File

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and party president Shehbaz Sharif's mother, Begum Shamim Akhtar, also known as Shamim Bibi, passed away in London on Sunday morning, MNA Pervaiz Malik confirmed to Dawn.com.

The news of her death was also shared by Attaullah Tarar, PML-N's deputy secretary-general, on Twitter.

The cause of death could not be immediately ascertained, but the nonagenarian had been unwell for the past several months, PML-N MPA Azma Bukhari told Dawn.com, adding that her condition had become critical over the last week and she breathed her last at home on Sunday morning.

She was around 93 to 94 years old, said Bukhari.

Shamim Bibi had travelled to London in February earlier this year and had been living with her son, Nawaz, since.

According to APP, Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal ministers and leaders of various political parties have expressed profound grief over the death of Shamim Bibi.

Senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal also prayed for the departed soul. "She was a very pious and brave woman," he tweeted.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (24)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Raza Chanesar
Nov 22, 2020 03:36pm
Nawaz Sharif should be allowed to come back for burial of his mother.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 22, 2020 03:37pm
May she rest in peace. His wife died there too, in their real home.
Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 22, 2020 03:38pm
They live there and die there but want to rule us here in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Khwaja
Nov 22, 2020 03:40pm
RIP
Recommend 0
Serious note
Nov 22, 2020 03:46pm
@Raza Chanesar, No body have stopped him to comeback, he is there for his treatment and right now admitted in hospital from a day or two.
Recommend 0
Friend
Nov 22, 2020 03:48pm
RIP
Recommend 0
Friend
Nov 22, 2020 03:49pm
There should not be any VISA between Britain and Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Nazir
Nov 22, 2020 03:50pm
Now we need to see if the corrupt is going to come to see his mother or stay in London to save his looted money...
Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 22, 2020 03:51pm
Prayers for the lady. RIP.
Recommend 0
Junaid
Nov 22, 2020 03:53pm
@Raza Chanesar, when was he stopped. He should come.
Recommend 0
Ssukaima
Nov 22, 2020 03:55pm
Time for shahbaz Sharif to escape NAB
Recommend 0
Dr. Madhusudhan Reddy Tokala
Nov 22, 2020 03:57pm
RIP
Recommend 0
fas
Nov 22, 2020 03:57pm
@Raza Chanesar, Nawaz was always allowed to come but love of his wealth and accountability fear is stopping him. He always hide behind feminine family mambers.
Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Nov 22, 2020 03:57pm
Heartfelt condolences to Pmln
Recommend 0
Asad
Nov 22, 2020 03:58pm
What's the point of having unlimited money when u can't be there with your loved ones in their final moments. Unbelievable greed for power and money
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 22, 2020 04:02pm
@Raza Chanesar, Who is stopping NS to come to Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Adeel Saleem
Nov 22, 2020 04:04pm
@Nazir, she died in London
Recommend 0
Patriot
Nov 22, 2020 04:06pm
@Raza Chanesar, Everyone wants him to come and bury his mother in Raiwind. He does not want to come back.
Recommend 0
Patriot
Nov 22, 2020 04:07pm
@Nazir, She has died in London.
Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Nov 22, 2020 04:09pm
@Raza Chanesar, Nawaz Sharif is being called by the Courts, government, social media and general public to return to country. He must come back.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 22, 2020 04:13pm
@Syed Ahmed , She was not a PMLn leader!
Recommend 0
S Ahmad
Nov 22, 2020 04:19pm
@Raza Chanesar, nobody is stopping him.
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Nov 22, 2020 04:31pm
Parents are the most valuable assets in anyone's life. Prayers and condolences to the Sharif's family.
Recommend 0
Quickie
Nov 22, 2020 04:32pm
Condolences to the lion of pakistan
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Draconian internet rules

Draconian internet rules

The new Rules undermine the citizens’ right to privacy and enhance the state’s surveillance powers.

Editorial

Updated 22 Nov 2020

Modi’s tirade

THE prime minister of India is at it again. In a series of tweets, Narendra Modi has hurled unsubstantiated...
22 Nov 2020

Spate of murders

THE bloodletting in the name of faith continues, and the silence from official quarters on this needless loss of ...
22 Nov 2020

New Zealand tour

THE Pakistan cricket team’s upcoming tour of New Zealand will be a test of skills and nerves for the players, not...
Updated 21 Nov 2020

PM in Kabul

Too often spoilers have tried to drive a wedge which has prevented the relationship from developing to its full potential.
21 Nov 2020

Social media rules

THE dreaded outcome of the state’s relentless campaign to control social media has become a reality. With the...
21 Nov 2020

Crash probe findings

THE final findings of the Aircraft Accident and Investigation Board regarding the deadly 2016 PIA plane crash has...