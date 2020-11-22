DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 22, 2020

Peshawar on high alert as PDM prepares for showdown amid security, Covid-19 threats

Sirajuddin 22 Nov 2020

Email

People stand near the stage set up for the Pakistan Democratic Movement's rally in Peshawar on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
People stand near the stage set up for the Pakistan Democratic Movement's rally in Peshawar on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is seen sitting in Bilour House. — Sirajuddin
PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is seen sitting in Bilour House. — Sirajuddin

The city of Peshawar was on high alert on Sunday as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — an alliance of 11 opposition parties — prepared to hold a rally at Ring Road amid security threats and the risk of the spread of coronavirus.

Opposition leaders, including PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, reached the venue on Sunday afternoon after having lunch at Bilour House.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government issued an advisory, warning about the "threat of terrorism" during the opposition's rally. The chief minister's adviser on information, Kamran Bangash, said police had prepared a security plan and informed the PDM organisers, workers and leaders to beef up their own security arrangements as well.

In a statement, Bangash said police and law enforcement agencies were ready to deal with any "unfortunate event".

Peshawar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Mansoor Aman said that 4,500 security officials have been deputed for security. A control room has also been established to monitor the rally and an anti-riot force was ready in case of an emergency.

Traffic police have chalked out a traffic plan for the rally and banned the entry of all heavy traffic to the city.

Though the district administration had rejected the PDM's request for permission for holding the rally, citing a spike in Covid-19 cases, the opposition alliance decided to go ahead with the showdown.

Workers of political parties put up a stage with the help of shipping containers.

Organisers said central PDM leaders, including Maulana Fazl, Maryam, Bilawal, Ameer Haider Hoti, Mahmood Khan Achackzai and Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, would address the rally.

A member of the organising committee said the opposition parties had arranged face masks and hand sanitisers for participants, while the district administration would also distribute face masks.

He said adherence to SOPs would be ensured in the rally to the maximum.

'PDM deliberately endangering lives'

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan lashed out at the PDM for "deliberately endangering lives [and] livelihoods" by going ahead with their rallies despite a rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

In a series of tweets, the premier said that several major cities had seen a drastic increase in the number of virus patients on ventilators.

"Increase in Covid patients on ventilators in last 15 days: Peshawar 200 per cent, Multan 200pc, Karachi 148pc, Lahore 114pc, Islamabad 65pc. Multan & Is(lamabad) Covid ventilators capacity utilisation 70pc."

He said that countries around the world were enforcing "complete lockdowns" amid a second spike in infections, warning that the PDM was "deliberately endangering lives and livelihoods" because the government in Pakistan too would have to impose a "complete lockdown" if cases continued to rise at the current rate.

"Opposition is callously destroying people's lives and livelihoods in their desperation to get an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance). Let me make it clear: they can hold a million jalsas (rallies) but will not get any NRO," he added.

The premier said he did not want to impose a lockdown which would hurt the economy, which he said was showing signs of "robust recovery".

"Unfortunately, the Opposition's only goal is NRO at whatever cost to the lives of people [and] the country's economy."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (20)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Nov 22, 2020 03:01pm
LEAs completely failed to ensure the enforcement of SOPs.
Recommend 0
Atif
Nov 22, 2020 03:02pm
Looks like third-umpire is confused and totally lost about what to do.
Recommend 0
Akram
Nov 22, 2020 03:12pm
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, "LEAs completely failed to ensure the enforcement of SOPs." Yes this is the anticipated reaction of the opposition. The govt has been warning for days not to go ahead with this gathering as it is too dangerous to public health. The responsibility of consequences lies entirely with the PDM leaders.
Recommend 0
MONIER
Nov 22, 2020 03:13pm
After three failed gatherings PDM is putting in risk the lives of thousands of followers. PPP wants everyone to be Covid tested at their gatherings while they give no heed to public gatherings like this. Double standards.
Recommend 0
SAk
Nov 22, 2020 03:14pm
Billionaires like Sharif, Zardari and Bilour should pledge 1000 ventilators to Peshawar city to tackle expected COVID spike after the jalsa.
Recommend 0
Cricket Geek
Nov 22, 2020 03:24pm
PDM playing with lives of innocent citizens just for their own interests. Cruel !
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Nov 22, 2020 03:27pm
Mullah Fazl MUST be arrested.
Recommend 0
Harris
Nov 22, 2020 03:31pm
@Atif, IK is in trouble.
Recommend 0
Himmat
Nov 22, 2020 03:33pm
Good luck PDM
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 22, 2020 03:34pm
Incubation period of Covid-19 is minimum 48 hours. Therefore, the effect of PDM's rally on new cases of virus would only appear in the total cases 48 hours after the rally.
Recommend 0
Shayaan
Nov 22, 2020 03:38pm
@Cricket Geek, Yes, didn't TLP do the same last evening, why were the Govt officials silent then?
Recommend 0
Hamid Mahmood
Nov 22, 2020 03:40pm
What a mess
Recommend 0
Shahzad
Nov 22, 2020 03:47pm
Lets see if the PDM leaders bring their families to the protests or is it the poor who’ll need to sacrifice.
Recommend 0
Kashif
Nov 22, 2020 04:00pm
This is against the law and risking human lives. If this had happened in any other country the leaders would be arrested . Shame on the PDM leaders risking human lives .
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 22, 2020 04:11pm
PDM is daring the corona virus. Let us see who wins.
Recommend 0
Patriot
Nov 22, 2020 04:12pm
PDM does not care for the lives of ordinary Pakistanis. I am beginning to believe in IK - they are holding rallies only to get relief for their embattled leadership.
Recommend 0
Danish
Nov 22, 2020 04:15pm
Gov failed to establish the law and order and forced to exercise CV19 power. Ik and his team only talk on media and Twitter.
Recommend 0
expat_uae
Nov 22, 2020 04:15pm
the PTI has been having many jalsas under the guise of official gatherings so they can rant about opposition
Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 22, 2020 04:26pm
Meanwhile , Sindh govt is enforcing lockdowns. It should be clear to everyone what PDM agenda is.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 22, 2020 04:29pm
Maryam is sitting in PDM rally in Peshawar, unconcerned about her Grandma's death!
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Draconian internet rules

Draconian internet rules

The new Rules undermine the citizens’ right to privacy and enhance the state’s surveillance powers.

Editorial

Updated 22 Nov 2020

Modi’s tirade

THE prime minister of India is at it again. In a series of tweets, Narendra Modi has hurled unsubstantiated...
22 Nov 2020

Spate of murders

THE bloodletting in the name of faith continues, and the silence from official quarters on this needless loss of ...
22 Nov 2020

New Zealand tour

THE Pakistan cricket team’s upcoming tour of New Zealand will be a test of skills and nerves for the players, not...
Updated 21 Nov 2020

PM in Kabul

Too often spoilers have tried to drive a wedge which has prevented the relationship from developing to its full potential.
21 Nov 2020

Social media rules

THE dreaded outcome of the state’s relentless campaign to control social media has become a reality. With the...
21 Nov 2020

Crash probe findings

THE final findings of the Aircraft Accident and Investigation Board regarding the deadly 2016 PIA plane crash has...