Seven-year-old girl fights for life after rape in Lahore

LAHORE: A seven-year-old girl was hospitalised after a shopkeeper allegedly raped her at gunpoint in Nawab Town area on Saturday.

Police arrested the 35-year-old suspect and lodged a case against him on the complaint of the girl’s father. The incident occurred at Lalazar Colony when she had visited the shop to buy some edibles.

According to the FIR, the suspect took her in a portion of his shop, allegedly raped her at gunpoint and then fled the scene on finding her in serious condition. As the matter came to the notice of her father, he immediately shifted his daughter to a hospital where doctors confirmed the act of brutality.

He later alerted police who raided the hideout of the suspected rapist and arrested him.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2020