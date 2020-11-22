DAWN.COM

PPP assails govt over layoff plan

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 22 Nov 2020

PPP leader Raza Rabbani said that “it is unfortunate that unelected lackeys, who have served every government, are taking anti-labour decisions.” — File photo
ISLAMABAD: The Pakis­tan Peoples Party (PPP) has criticised the government over its plan to sack thousands of employees of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Steel Mills and Railways and termed the decision illegal and unconstitutional.

“It is unfortunate that unelected lackeys, who have served every government, are taking anti-labour decisions,” PPP leader Raza Rabbani said in a statement on Saturday.

He said Clause (2) Article 154 of the 1973 Constitution provides that the Council of Common Interests (CCI) shall formulate and regulate polices in relation to matters in Part Il, Federal Legislative List, and shall exercise supervision and control over related institutions.

“Thus such far-reaching measures as retrenchment of workers, privatisation and structural changes cannot be given effect till they are discussed and approved by the CCI,” he remarked.

Mr Rabbani said the route of bypassing the CCI leads to the destination of One Unit, which will unravel the Constitution and federalism.

“The attempt of making the 1973 Constitution function under the shadow of the 1962 Constitution is resulting in the breakdown of systems of governance,” he noted.

He said in an attempt to circumvent the 18th Amendment, the federation was being put at stake.

Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate Sherry Rehman also condemned the plan of sacking more employees.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2020

