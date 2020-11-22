DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 22, 2020

Asad asks Sindh govt to use Rs700bn allocated for Karachi

APPUpdated 22 Nov 2020

Email

Federal Min­i­ster for Planning, Develop­ment, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar talks to journalists after unveiling the plaque for the grou­nd­breaking ceremony of BRT Common Corridor from Taj Medical Complex to Mun­icipal Park along M.A. Jinnah Road. — APP
Federal Min­i­ster for Planning, Develop­ment, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar talks to journalists after unveiling the plaque for the grou­nd­breaking ceremony of BRT Common Corridor from Taj Medical Complex to Mun­icipal Park along M.A. Jinnah Road. — APP

KARACHI: Federal Min­i­ster for Planning, Develop­ment, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday said the provincial government should utilise Rs700 billion that has been allocated in its budget for the projects in Sindh’s capital.

He said this while talking to journalists after unveiling the plaque for the grou­nd­breaking ceremony of BRT Common Corridor from Taj Medical Complex to Mun­icipal Park along M.A. Jinnah Road. The project is estimated to be completed by March 2022 at a cost of Rs2.26 billion. He along with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also unveiled the pla­que to commemorate the ope­ning of Grade Works of BRT Common Corridor und­erground facilities at Numa­ish on M.A. Jinnah Road.

The minister said the Green Line project would be a milestone for a modern transport system in Karachi and the Green Line project was likely to be completed by the middle of next year. “People will be witnessing the Green Line on the roads in the middle of 2021,” he said.

He appreciated Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) and Planning Development and Special Initiatives Division for the hard work and dedication in the execution of the Green Line project.

About the Karachi Transformation Plan, Mr Umar announced that good progress had been made on all its projects for which the federal government was responsible and speedy work was under way on the K-IV project and two projects of railways, Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and freight corridor from Karachi Port to Pipri, while the Green Line project was in the last phase of its implementation.

He said encroachment on storm-water drains were being removed to permanently solve the issue of rainwater. For this, he said, the Sindh government had started work from the Mehmoodabad area of Karachi. He said as soon as the encroachments were removed from the nullahs, the federal government would launch work on the project.

On the occasion, Governor Imran Ismail said the first mass transit project of Sindh would be inaugurated between July and September 2021 and Prime Minister Imran Khan was expected to perform its inauguration.

About the projects, he said the Grade Works of BRT Common Corridor Underground facilities at Numaish and groundbreaking of BRT Common Corridor from Taj Medical Complex to Municipal Park were part of the Rs1.1trillion Karachi Transformation Plan.

About K-IV water project, the governor said it was handed over to Wapda. He said Wapda would present its report to the prime minister.

He explained that the process to hire a consultant on the K-IV project had been completed.

Mr Ismail said the K-IV would be a big water supply project that would help cater the water requirement of Karachi.

He said he wanted to inform the people of Karachi that Mr Khan was worried about the people of Karachi. He was taking keen interest in the development works of the city. He said Mr Khan regularly sent Minister Umar to Karachi to review the progress of ongoing development works.

He then congratulated the SIDCL for its efforts and devotion shown in the execution of the development works. He said the element of transparency was being maintained in all the projects.

He said he was very thankful to Mr Khan and Mr Umar for taking personal interest in Karachi’s development.

In reply to a question, Mr Umar said that no ‘practical development’ work had been done in Karachi in the past. Currently, he added, work was under way on K-IV, KCR, cleaning of nullahs, and other projects.

He told another questioner that KCR was a modern transport project of Rs300 billion.

The federal minister responding to yet another question said around Rs200bn, including Rs65bn in Sindh, were being distributed among the needy, poor and deserving people through Ehsaas Programme.

About the twin islands of Sindh, Bundoo and Bundal, Mr Umar said the matter was being discussed with the provincial government. He explained that development work on the islands would benefit people of Sindh.

Completed at the cost of Rs425 million in around two years, the Grade Road Works of BRT Common Corridor Underground facilities at Numaish comprise three lanes in each direction, including service and link roads, footpaths, light poles, decorative poles, median fence and horticulture belts.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Draconian internet rules

Draconian internet rules

The new Rules undermine the citizens’ right to privacy and enhance the state’s surveillance powers.

Editorial

Updated 22 Nov 2020

Modi’s tirade

THE prime minister of India is at it again. In a series of tweets, Narendra Modi has hurled unsubstantiated...
22 Nov 2020

Spate of murders

THE bloodletting in the name of faith continues, and the silence from official quarters on this needless loss of ...
22 Nov 2020

New Zealand tour

THE Pakistan cricket team’s upcoming tour of New Zealand will be a test of skills and nerves for the players, not...
Updated 21 Nov 2020

PM in Kabul

Too often spoilers have tried to drive a wedge which has prevented the relationship from developing to its full potential.
21 Nov 2020

Social media rules

THE dreaded outcome of the state’s relentless campaign to control social media has become a reality. With the...
21 Nov 2020

Crash probe findings

THE final findings of the Aircraft Accident and Investigation Board regarding the deadly 2016 PIA plane crash has...