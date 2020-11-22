FO summons Indian envoy over 'baseless' allegations implicating Pakistan in IOK terror plot

The Foreign Office (FO) on Saturday summoned the Indian Chargé d'Affaires in Islamabad to reject the "completely groundless allegations" by the Indian government suggesting Pakistan's involvement in an alleged terror plot in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

In a statement, the FO cautioned New Delhi against making any "miscalculation", saying any attempt by it to implicate Pakistan in a "false-flag operation" will not carry any credibility.

On Friday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had claimed that security forces had thwarted a possible attack in occupied Kashmir by neutralising "4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed".

According to the Indian media, Modi's tweets followed a meeting chaired by him in which intelligence inputs warned of a terrorist plot on the Mumbai attacks anniversary.

Editorial: India’s ill intentions

The FO had categorically rejected the claims later on Friday and today summoned the Indian Chargé d'Affaires to protest "the completely groundless allegations by the Prime Minister of India and the Indian Ministry of External Affairs seeking to mischievously implicate Pakistan in some alleged planned attack in Nagrota in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir".

The envoy was told that the Pakistani government viewed these "entirely baseless" allegations as part of "India’s desperate attempts to divert international attention from its state terrorism in IIOJK and its state sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan", the FO press release said.

It stressed that India’s history of conducting false-flag operations in occupied Kashmir and inside its territory to malign Pakistan was well-known. "Any attempt to mischievously implicate Pakistan in any false-flag operation or stage-managed incident would not carry any credibility whatsoever," the FO said, expressing the hope that India would "desist from making any miscalculation in this context as it did in 2019".

The Indian allegations came days after Pakistan unveiled evidence of India’s sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan and shared specific details in this regard with the United Nations, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Some believe that the Indian allegations, from their highest level, were meant to neutralise the impact of the Pakistani dossier launched over the last weekend.

The FO statement noted that Pakistan had already put forth "irrefutable evidence" extensively documenting India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, financing and execution of terrorist activities in Pakistan.

"The Indian side was once again urged to eschew the use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy, dismantle the terror infrastructure that it has established to inflict terrorism on Pakistan, and stop the use of other countries’ soil for sponsorship of terrorist activities against Pakistan," it said.

The FO also called upon New Delhi to take practical steps to implement the United Nations Security Council resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute granting the inalienable right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the UN.