DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 21, 2020

Huge turnout for TLP chief Khadim Rizvi's funeral at Lahore's Minar-i-Pakistan

Muhammad Taimoor | Imran GabolUpdated 21 Nov 2020

Email

Activists and supporters of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) gather for the funeral prayer of Khadim Hussain Rizvi, founder of TLP, in Lahore on Saturday. — AFP
Activists and supporters of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) gather for the funeral prayer of Khadim Hussain Rizvi, founder of TLP, in Lahore on Saturday. — AFP

The funeral prayers for Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who passed away on Thursday night, were offered at Lahore's Minar-i-Pakistan on Saturday afternoon.

Thousands of people gathered at the site to attend the funeral prayers with many complaining of mobile signal outages.

The city of Lahore started experiencing the impact of the death of the firebrand cleric when all entry points to the city and roads leading to his mosque faced traffic pressure, reporting long queues and jams. The pressure was set to grow today as thousands of his followers were expected to reach his funeral site and later to his burial site.

While some members of his party said he will be buried at his mosque in Chowk Yateem Khana, others have suggested his final resting place will be at the graveyard on Scheme Mor.

According to the Lahore chief traffic officer (CTO), five deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and 36 inspectors were overseeing traffic arrangements in the city. In a statement, the CTO said that no point would be completely closed for traffic and diversions would be opened along the route of the funeral procession.

The funeral procession will move through the Niazi Shaheed Interchange, Bund Road, Babu Sabu Interchange and will stop at Scheme Mor.

Security in the city is on "high alert" on the directions of Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh with extra personnel posted at the entry and exit points of Lahore.

The TLP chief passed away two days ago at the age of 54.

According to the party’s spokesperson, Hamza, Rizvi had been experiencing difficulty in breathing and was running a fever since a day earlier.

The spokesperson added that Rizvi was at his madressah on Multan Road when his condition deteriorated on Thursday evening. He was subsequently rushed to the Farooq Hospital in Iqbal Town, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Rizvi was later taken to Sheikh Zayed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, said Saad Rizvi, son of Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and three daughters.

Rizvi made his last public appearance at a sit-in staged by thousands of TLP followers at Islamabad's Faizabad interchange to protest the publication of blasphemous caricatures of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in France.

The group had decided to end the sit-in on Monday after successful negotiations with the government.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (23)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Haider
Nov 21, 2020 01:21pm
Soon Punjab will emerge as a hotspot of Corona virus. Carelessness must be paid off.
Recommend 0
Lahori
Nov 21, 2020 01:22pm
No one cares about Covid, imran Khan made everyone smart with smart lockdown
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 21, 2020 01:26pm
After M. A. Jinnah, Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi is the most popular personality in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Vishwanath Nagaraj
Nov 21, 2020 01:27pm
sad demise ! but shows where is pakistan heading!
Recommend 0
Omair
Nov 21, 2020 01:29pm
@M. Emad, how sad is that!
Recommend 0
Fahim
Nov 21, 2020 01:30pm
No cure of illiteracy when people aspire to live with it.
Recommend 0
Saleem
Nov 21, 2020 01:34pm
All provinces specially Sindh should close borders and do not allow people movement from other provinces. The corona spreading fast.
Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Nov 21, 2020 01:38pm
How Punjab government allowed. There is restriction on gathering. Or restrictions are only for opposition
Recommend 0
AFRIDI
Nov 21, 2020 01:39pm
@M. Emad, You are great intellectual
Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Nov 21, 2020 01:45pm
So no Corona restrictions apply to this funeral? Corona can only spread through PDM rally?
Recommend 0
Mohan
Nov 21, 2020 01:46pm
Shows who has power in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Kamran
Nov 21, 2020 01:48pm
No control of corona and it will spread more faster than anticipated.
Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 21, 2020 01:48pm
@M. Emad, was.
Recommend 0
A shah
Nov 21, 2020 01:58pm
PTI has made a shambles of the country
Recommend 0
Jai Mahakaal
Nov 21, 2020 01:58pm
Now will PMIK criticize this turn out also like PDM? Here too SOPs were put down the drain.
Recommend 0
Raheel
Nov 21, 2020 01:59pm
No, they were few hundred
Recommend 0
Irfan
Nov 21, 2020 02:04pm
Imran khan is against PDM procession due to Coronavirus, but today million people gathered in Lahore with the approval of the governmen. What a double standard.
Recommend 0
Mo K
Nov 21, 2020 02:05pm
@M. Emad, nope, Imran Khan is the most popular leader. The TLP has 0 seats in parliament!
Recommend 0
Sid
Nov 21, 2020 02:09pm
@A shah, worry about modi
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 21, 2020 02:14pm
No SOP's and precautionary measures observed by attendees - this is a recipe for spread of Covid-19. Be ready for more cases in Punjab and wherever SOP's are ignored - this is a sign of ignorance. (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake ID!)
Recommend 0
Faisal
Nov 21, 2020 02:20pm
herd immunity 2.0
Recommend 0
yo bidz
Nov 21, 2020 02:27pm
@Fahim, well said. Short and to the point
Recommend 0
Mak
Nov 21, 2020 02:28pm
@M. Emad, wah what a comparison . It shows why we are where we are. Wake up Nation
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 21 Nov 2020

PM in Kabul

Too often spoilers have tried to drive a wedge which has prevented the relationship from developing to its full potential.
21 Nov 2020

Social media rules

THE dreaded outcome of the state’s relentless campaign to control social media has become a reality. With the...
21 Nov 2020

Crash probe findings

THE final findings of the Aircraft Accident and Investigation Board regarding the deadly 2016 PIA plane crash has...
Updated 20 Nov 2020

Electoral reform

It is the responsibility of the political leadership to establish the electoral rules of the game.
20 Nov 2020

State Bank projection

BASED on recent improvements in macroeconomic fundamentals, the State Bank has revised upward its estimate for...
20 Nov 2020

Witness protection

AMONGST the numerous factors hobbling the criminal justice system in Pakistan is the fact that due to inefficient...