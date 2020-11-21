DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 21, 2020

US to launch regional funds for Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan

Anwar IqbalUpdated 21 Nov 2020

Email

US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has said Washington will soon announce a high-level meeting of representatives from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan to encourage trade and development. — Reuters/File
US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has said Washington will soon announce a high-level meeting of representatives from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan to encourage trade and development. — Reuters/File

WASHINGTON: US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said on Friday that Washington will soon announce a high-level meeting of representatives from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan to encourage trade and development in that region.

The United States, which will also participate in the meeting, is also launching a fund to encourage investments in the South and Central Asian region.

Ambassador Khalilzad is the Trump administration’s Special Represen­ta­tive for Afghanistan Reconciliation and has played a key role in negotiating a peace deal with the Taliban with Pakistan’s support.

The deal, which calls for a total withdrawal of foreign troops from Afgha­n­is­tan by May 2021, was signed in February.

The Trump administration wants to withdraw most of its troops from Afghanistan within this framework but faces a strong resistance from the Pentagon which opposes an unconditional pullout.

“We look forward to soon announcing a regional investment fund and a high-level meeting of representatives from the United States, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and Afghanistan to discuss connectivity, trade and development initiatives,” Ambassador Khalilzad wrote in a tweet posted on his official Twitter account.

The tweet followed his meeting with Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdul Aziz Kamilov in Washington on Thu­rs­day. Uzbek Special Representative Ismatulla Irgashev also attended the meeting.

“We discussed the current status of Afghanistan Peace Negotiations and the importance of an immediate reduction in violence,” Ambassador Khalilzad wrote.

“We also discussed the region’s role in helping the Afghan peace process and recommitted to the importance of regional economic connectivity, trade and development facilitated by peace in Afghanistan,” he added.

The US diplomat noted that peace in Afghanistan would benefit Central Asia, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Kabul, where he vowed to “do everything” to help curb violence and push for a ceasefire between the Taliban and Afghan forces.

Khan’s first visit to Kabul as prime minister comes amidst escalating violence in Afghanistan, which also threatens peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban that began in Doha in September.

In August, Pakistan hosted a meeting of key Taliban leaders in Islamabad, urging them to hold talks with the Afghan government to end decades of conflict. Islamabad also emphasised the need for an intra-Afghan dialogue to ensure regional stability.

The US-Taliban treaty also calls for such a dialogue and links the withdrawal of troops to the success of these negotiations.

The Trump administration wants to implement the deal before a new administration takes charge in Washington early next year.

The incoming Biden administration also wants a troop-pullout but does not share President Donald Trump’s eagerness to do it as soon as possible.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Nov 21, 2020 10:25am
A great man once said, "Stand by what you believe in and you'll watch them follow you."
Recommend 0
ramana
Nov 21, 2020 10:39am
Good news in pandemic period
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 21 Nov 2020

PM in Kabul

Too often spoilers have tried to drive a wedge which has prevented the relationship from developing to its full potential.
21 Nov 2020

Social media rules

THE dreaded outcome of the state’s relentless campaign to control social media has become a reality. With the...
21 Nov 2020

Crash probe findings

THE final findings of the Aircraft Accident and Investigation Board regarding the deadly 2016 PIA plane crash has...
Updated 20 Nov 2020

Electoral reform

It is the responsibility of the political leadership to establish the electoral rules of the game.
20 Nov 2020

State Bank projection

BASED on recent improvements in macroeconomic fundamentals, the State Bank has revised upward its estimate for...
20 Nov 2020

Witness protection

AMONGST the numerous factors hobbling the criminal justice system in Pakistan is the fact that due to inefficient...