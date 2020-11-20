DAWN.COM

Teenage boy guns down Ahmadi doctor, injures 3 others at their home in Nankana

Imran GabolUpdated 20 Nov 2020

The teenage attacker allegedly opened fire on the family due to religious differences. — AFP/File
The teenage attacker allegedly opened fire on the family due to religious differences. — AFP/File

A doctor belonging to the Ahmadi community was shot dead while his father and two uncles were injured when a teenage boy opened fire on them in their home in Punjab's Nankana Sahib district on Friday.

Police said the Ahmadi family were offering prayers on Friday afternoon at their house in Murh Balochan area of Nankana when they heard a knock on the door.

One of the family members, Dr Tahir Mahmood, 31, went to open the door where a teenage boy carrying a pistol opened fire on him.

According to police, the victim suffered bullet wounds and fell on the ground, while his family members rushed to the door on hearing the gunshots.

Police officials said the suspect also opened fire on them and injured Dr Mahmood’s father, Tariq, and uncles Saeed and Tayyab.

Residents of the area subsequently nabbed the attacker.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital where Dr Mahmood succumbed to his injuries while his father was in critical condition. The deceased's two uncles suffered bullets wounds in their legs.

Saddar Sanghla Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Shamshair told Dawn that the suspect was armed with a pistol and had knocked the Ahmadi family's door to attack them.

He said the suspect was taken into custody who "confessed to having attacked the family over religious differences".

SHO Shamshair said an investigation team was constituted that will thoroughly investigate the incident and will also check whether the suspect had attacked the house acting on his own or he was following somebody's instructions.

Saleemuddin, the Ahmadi community's spokesperson, confirmed that the incident took place when the members of the family were gathered for prayers inside their home.

“Ahmadis are not even safe inside their homes. They cannot perform their religious obligations inside the four walls of their home,” he said.

The spokesperson said Ahmadis were being murdered at their doorsteps but the state had failed to provide them with any protection.

He said the attack was a direct result of "a hate campaign being run unchecked in the country" against the community.

Attacks targeting members of the Ahmadiya community have seen an uptick in recent months.

Last month, an Ahmadi professor was shot dead in a targeted attack in Peshawar, allegedly over his religious beliefs.

In July, an American national, Tahir Naseem, was shot dead by a teenager in a Peshawar courtroom. It later turned out that the deceased had reportedly left the Ahmadi community.

On August 12, Meraj Ahmed, an Ahmadi trader, was shot dead by attackers in Peshawar's Gulbahar area.

On September 10, a mob besieged the residence of an Ahmadi in the Phandu area of Peshawar and the family was rescued by police. However, one of the family members was arrested and charged with blasphemy.

Ahmadis were declared non-Muslims in Pakistan through a constitutional amendment passed on September 7, 1974, during the tenure of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Seedoo
Nov 20, 2020 07:47pm
Not a single comment here expressing condolences for the family. Speaks volumes about society's intolerance. Let's ask ourselves: Is our country headed in the right direction?
Recommend 0
Afshan Anjum
Nov 20, 2020 07:47pm
Poison of sectarianism should be stopped at the earliest, this is no way to treat minorities even if you don't agree with their belief systems. This only gets us bad press and condemnation in the global media.
Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Nov 20, 2020 07:48pm
Pakistan is not for minorities!!
Recommend 0
Hindu
Nov 20, 2020 07:48pm
And IK has guts to preach India on Secularism, minority treatment.
Recommend 0
dean
Nov 20, 2020 07:50pm
Imran Khan needs to act now and stop this stupidity.
Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Nov 20, 2020 07:50pm
Pakistani leaders and society should be ashamed that a kid took a gun to kill adult and injure people. Sad state of affairs in a country.
Recommend 0
shah zaman
Nov 20, 2020 07:51pm
religious intolerance has gone too far and it has to stopped at any cost
Recommend 0
T-man
Nov 20, 2020 07:51pm
Sad. That's the natural reaction of hate instilled against Ahmadi community by fire brand Maulvis. Leave them alone.
Recommend 0
Mohd. Fackruddin
Nov 20, 2020 07:51pm
Not a country for Ahmadiyas, Hindus, Shiyas , Christians and all others..
Recommend 0
conspiracy_theory
Nov 20, 2020 07:53pm
Meanwhile IK is busy lecturing the neighbor on the minority rights.
Recommend 0
Multani
Nov 20, 2020 07:54pm
We have learnt to become intolerant to other religions from India, we were never like that, block Indian media in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Abhinav
Nov 20, 2020 07:54pm
@Afshan Anjum, I'm afraid, despite your sympathy & empathy for 'minorities', the victim in this hate crime wasn't a minority but a majority Muslim. That you talk about the 'poison of sectarianism' and in the same breath describe an Ahmadi as a 'minority' shows your perception of sectarianism and the hollowness of your claims.
Recommend 0
Sanjay Sen
Nov 20, 2020 07:55pm
There is a hole in the ship, and the inevitable will happen
Recommend 0
Ttk
Nov 20, 2020 07:55pm
Talking about intolerance in France . Isnt it Hypocricy.An oxymoron nation.
Recommend 0
Ssukaima
Nov 20, 2020 07:56pm
Brain washed by Bralevis!
Recommend 0
SRK
Nov 20, 2020 07:57pm
PMIK will continue to preach world. Some one needs to buy a mirror for him
Recommend 0
Kumar-RAK
Nov 20, 2020 07:58pm
RIP Doctor, Height of Religious Intolerance
Recommend 0
Punit
Nov 20, 2020 07:58pm
Where are Pakistani liberals? Actually there r no liberals.
Recommend 0
Top class
Nov 20, 2020 08:00pm
NAYA PAKISTAN. Of course initiated by the great Mr Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.
Recommend 0
Fareed
Nov 20, 2020 08:00pm
Unfortunate incident....... No one has the right to take any one's life on any base.....
Recommend 0
WARRIs
Nov 20, 2020 08:00pm
We are becoming more and more like our neighbour..religious extremism, discrimination on a caste like system, flouting rule of law, intolerance...
Recommend 0
Rach
Nov 20, 2020 08:01pm
Is this naya Pakistan...?
Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Nov 20, 2020 08:01pm
What is more surprising is that the attacker is a teenager , at such tender age so much of hatred. This generation is future of nation.
Recommend 0
Vasanth
Nov 20, 2020 08:01pm
Imran Khan Niazi are you aware or is like the uighurs. Time for you to stop being selective about human rights. I know Pakistan is not a secular country but have courage to defend the minorities of your country too.
Recommend 0
JUR-USA
Nov 20, 2020 08:01pm
So sad, a human life was taken. Sorry for their loss. I am Muslim, do non-Muslim have no right to live? Are they not human? We have wrongly fed our society. All friqas in Pakistan label non-Muslim to one another, we need strict law over this. We can’t label anyone and no right to kill. Unfortunately lack of judicial system and corrupt police things will keep happening.
Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Nov 20, 2020 08:02pm
Finish minorities and then teach others on secularism.
Recommend 0
JUR-USA
Nov 20, 2020 08:03pm
@Dr.AsHamed., it’s not like that. All firqas label one another non-Muslim. Only reason good people not coming up. And yes, the neighbors and others want to hear what you said but it is not like that.
Recommend 0
Vasanth
Nov 20, 2020 08:03pm
Imran Khan Niazi do something to help the Ahmadi community just like you call for human right issues across the world.
Recommend 0
SRK
Nov 20, 2020 08:04pm
@Punit, "Where are Pakistani liberals? Actually there r no liberals." They are indeed liberals while preaching world.
Recommend 0
Dr. Doctor PhD?
Nov 20, 2020 08:04pm
Disgraceful act.
Recommend 0
Marquis de Sade
Nov 20, 2020 08:05pm
This "suspect" will now accuse the Ahmediya doctor's family of blasphemy. "Suspect" saviour of religion... Chapter closed.
Recommend 0
Ali Mehdi
Nov 20, 2020 08:06pm
The illiterate n closed mindset continue to flourish. The targets continue to shift from Shias to christians to Hindus n of course the ahmedis. There should be no place for religious or racial hatred of any sort. Minorities are the beauty of any country. They play their important role in bringing diversity. They should be treated as equal human beings. The government’s resolve to protect minorities clearly lacks here.
Recommend 0
SRK
Nov 20, 2020 08:06pm
@RAJA CHILL, the youth who beheaded in France is 18 years old refugee. Often Pakistani friends make fun of Indian youths in call center but see here what's happening
Recommend 0
Marquis de Sade
Nov 20, 2020 08:06pm
@Seedoo, depends on your definition of right direction.
Recommend 0
Riaz
Nov 20, 2020 08:06pm
In many western countries Muslims are allowed to build beautiful mosques through government funds and governments are supporting and helping mosques. If an old Church building is for sale, Muslims gets 20% discount if buying to build a mosque. Muslims are immigrants in the west and allowed to freely worship and in Pakistan its own citizens cannot worship even inside their homes.
Recommend 0
Saeed
Nov 20, 2020 08:07pm
Will the Prime Minister stand up and condemn this?
Recommend 0
SRK
Nov 20, 2020 08:07pm
@WARRIs, like an ostrich bury your head. India can make Abdul Kalam a president. Can you think of even naming a road in name of Dr. Abdus Salam?
Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Nov 20, 2020 08:09pm
@T-man, hate starts with politicians and mullahs.
Recommend 0
Monsieur
Nov 20, 2020 08:09pm
@WARRIs, You have never changed .... Bhutto was the culprit against Ahmediyas, not India...
Recommend 0
NORI
Nov 20, 2020 08:09pm
My condolences for the bereaved family. To those who criticize India on its minorities , remember this. Just check how many lynchings happened in last 6 years in India and how many Ahmedis, Hazaras and other minorities were killed in Pakistan in the last one year.
Recommend 0
Hazrat
Nov 20, 2020 08:10pm
@WARRIs, Just stop fooling yourself. Your neighbor is thousand time better than you.
Recommend 0
n.burki
Nov 20, 2020 08:10pm
@Hindu, This has no comparison with the State sponsored terrorism unleashed by India on Muslims. This is a heinous crime committed by one individual who must be brought to justice.
Recommend 0
SRK
Nov 20, 2020 08:11pm
When asked by. Turkish interviewer, PMIK said he is not aware of Uighur problem. He cannot nominate Princeton University economic professor as an advisor. It indeed a courage to preach world on Islamophobia. Pot calling kettle black
Recommend 0
Shere-e-Punjab
Nov 20, 2020 08:12pm
Pakistan, next generation getting ready!
Recommend 0
SRK
Nov 20, 2020 08:12pm
In India Muslims can form own party and contest and win elections. In Pakistan how many minorities have flourished and done well?
Recommend 0
Riaz
Nov 20, 2020 08:14pm
RIP, my heart goes with the family and feeling so upset. It’s now a routine to blame people and kill them for their belief.
Recommend 0
Mir
Nov 20, 2020 08:14pm
Sorry, depressing and sorrowful state of affairs in the Republic. How and by whom security of citizens can be ensured irrespective of caste, creed and colour...
Recommend 0
Uyghyr
Nov 20, 2020 08:14pm
Ahmadi are not safe in pakistan
Recommend 0
Quicky
Nov 20, 2020 08:15pm
Land of the pure !
Recommend 0
Uyghyr
Nov 20, 2020 08:17pm
@Multani , please learn more about pakistani history and also what happened in east pakistan
Recommend 0
@Phobia
Nov 20, 2020 08:17pm
Fingers always pointed at India never bothered about own house
Recommend 0
European
Nov 20, 2020 08:18pm
Not to forget, most of the Pakistani scientists including the so-called 'father of Pakistani Atom bomb' is an Ahmadi. They should really start thinking whether their feeling of patriotism for Pakistan is not misplaced.
Recommend 0
Ishant
Nov 20, 2020 08:18pm
From Past few cases reported, Sad that victim are suffering from personal conflicts and convicts are using religion to earn sympathy.
Recommend 0
@Phobia
Nov 20, 2020 08:19pm
@Seedoo, Islamic Republic of Pakistan is the only Islamic country where people ONLY worry about Muslims. True Muslims cares about ALL
Recommend 0
Browngirl
Nov 20, 2020 08:21pm
Will FO release an Islamophobia statement?
Recommend 0
SRK
Nov 20, 2020 08:22pm
Do they think that land of pure means purifying the land of minorities
Recommend 0
TZaman
Nov 20, 2020 08:24pm
Indeed a very sad situation. Minorities are not safe in their home. RIP the deceased and let the livings have strength to recover.
Recommend 0
Ishant
Nov 20, 2020 08:24pm
No excuse for religious crime.
Recommend 0
Guzni
Nov 20, 2020 08:25pm
So sad. I am speechless.
Recommend 0
Javed
Nov 20, 2020 08:27pm
This is sick, illiterate youth is carrying weapons with a license to kill. They are judge, jury and prosecutor. We are heading towards a dead end, people of Pakistan must raise their voice before it becomes too late. State should come forward to control such incidents with an iron fist. Minorities should feel safer, Islam is a tolerant religion and we have to be tolerant amongst the society.
Recommend 0
Ishant
Nov 20, 2020 08:29pm
Linking crime with religion only tarnishes religion and gives rise to phobia. Strict punishment may reduce crime.
Recommend 0
JOY
Nov 20, 2020 08:32pm
Why their elders had left India after partition ?
Recommend 0
Mon
Nov 20, 2020 08:39pm
Imran is crying about minorities in India
Recommend 0
Icarus
Nov 20, 2020 08:44pm
Where are the people who always mocks over India?
Recommend 0
Kumar-RAK
Nov 20, 2020 08:46pm
No comments from PTI Government
Recommend 0
Lahori
Nov 20, 2020 08:46pm
Is it not Islamophobia, that Imran Khan keeps on saying that all countries should fight against?
Recommend 0
Chirag Patel
Nov 20, 2020 08:49pm
And these people are preaching about minority rights to India and France.....shame
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 20, 2020 08:49pm
I’ll wait for PMIK’s tweet condemning this
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 20, 2020 08:50pm
Imran khan will just blame on islamaphobia or India as usual
Recommend 0
A shah
Nov 20, 2020 08:52pm
Just blame France
Recommend 0
Logic
Nov 20, 2020 08:52pm
Instead of condoling in comments, preach the same among masses.
Recommend 0
Col. Rajesh
Nov 20, 2020 08:52pm
We are becoming like India..
Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 20, 2020 08:56pm
He maybe underage but he and his handlers should be given the ultimate punishment, no mercy for an unwarranted heinous crime.
Recommend 0
SATT
Nov 20, 2020 08:58pm
They are legally and constitutionally discriminated by the state so as the society is acting.
Recommend 0
Jai Mahakaal
Nov 20, 2020 09:10pm
@JUR-USA, please convey the definition of 'Good people'. Here the act is highly condemnable. Which everybody from Pakistan wants to skip.
Recommend 0
Citizen
Nov 20, 2020 09:13pm
Condolences to the family for irreparable loss
Recommend 0
khawar
Nov 20, 2020 09:16pm
very sad , govt need the educate people to have religious tolerance and accept other believes.
Recommend 0
Naveen
Nov 20, 2020 09:17pm
What u can expect from religious bigots
Recommend 0
tuhin tarafdar
Nov 20, 2020 09:20pm
this happens when religion is put above all .
Recommend 0
SS
Nov 20, 2020 09:20pm
@WARRIs, don't blame your neighbors, look within yourself.
Recommend 0
Moth
Nov 20, 2020 09:23pm
Sadness and nothing else.
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Nov 20, 2020 09:49pm
This is only a tip of the iceberg. For every 10 murders, 1 gets reported.
Recommend 0

