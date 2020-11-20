DAWN.COM

Tech giants threaten to leave Pakistan if social media rules stay

Ramsha JahangirUpdated 20 Nov 2020

Technology companies announced that the regulations would make it difficult for them to continue their operations in the country. — AFP/File
A DAY after the government notified rules that define how social media will be governed in Pakistan, technology companies announced that the regulations would make it difficult for them to continue their operations in the country.

The rules titled, “Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules 2020,” have been framed under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (Peca).

In a statement shared with Dawn on Thursday, the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) expressed its alarm over the scope of the new law targeting internet companies, as well as the government’s “opaque process” by which these rules were developed.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan promised to initiate a “broad-based” consultation on content regulation after a strong backlash from stakeholders over the release of formally known as the Citizen Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules 2020.

Asia Internet Coalition regrets absence of consultation earlier promised by govt

“The consultation that was announced in February never occurred,” AIC managing director Jeff Paine regretted in the statement.

The tech companies warned that the rules would make it extremely difficult for AIC members to make their services available to Pakistani users and businesses.

Under the new rules, social media companies shall provide the designated investigation agency with any information or data in decrypted, readable and comprehensible format.

Subject to justifiable technical limitations, the information to be provided may include subscriber information, traffic data, content data and any other information or data.

“The draconian data localisation requirements will damage the ability of people to access a free and open internet and shut Pakistan’s digital economy off from the rest of the world,” the AIC said.

The companies said it was chilling to see the PTA’s powers expanded, allowing them to force social media companies to violate established human rights norms on privacy and freedom of expression.

Since February when the rules were first released, the AIC has repeatedly urged the government to adopt a comprehensive consultation strategy.

Earlier in October, the AIC had expressed its reservations over the consultation process in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Khan.

“The lack of transparency on the consultation, an abbreviated consultation process, and strict local office requirements for online platforms are very concerning,” Mr Paine had stated.

“The consultation process therefore appears to have lost credibility,” it said.

In response to the notification of rules by the government, the AIC on Thursday said if Pakistan wanted to be an attractive destination for technology investment and realise its goal of digital transformation, then it should work with industry on practical, clear rules that protect the benefits of the internet and keep people safe from harm.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2020

Comments (44)

A Khan
Nov 20, 2020 08:56am
Let them leave. They need our user data more than we do.
Recommend 0
Sameer Shinde
Nov 20, 2020 08:58am
Only social media company from Iron Brother can function.
Recommend 0
UTurn Khan
Nov 20, 2020 08:59am
Follow the rules or leave, or change the rules.
Recommend 0
Hamid Shafiq
Nov 20, 2020 09:00am
Only Zee5 blocked because due to Indian origin simple answer
Recommend 0
A Khan
Nov 20, 2020 09:03am
Even in the US, the government has imposed increasing levels of control over the kind of content displayed on social media. After the Russian interference in the US election, it was deemed justified. But they want to bully a small country like Pakistan into accepting their terms. Pakistan is not a small country, it is the 6th largest by population and a massive goldmine in terms of user data. Pakistan would do well to ignore these non-entities like AIC and stick to its demands.
Recommend 0
Azad J
Nov 20, 2020 09:03am
And these tech giants stay quiet at Kashmir internet ban by India.
Recommend 0
MG
Nov 20, 2020 09:04am
What are tech companies doing here?
Recommend 0
Attaullah Bhatti
Nov 20, 2020 09:05am
IK government is doing best for the promotion of technology in Pakistan. Pity
Recommend 0
A Khan
Nov 20, 2020 09:05am
Pakistan should follow the Chinese model and create local substitutes to Google, Facebook etc. Any of these players hoping to enter the Pakistan market should be willing to follow the rules, otherwise get out.
Recommend 0
Baazigar
Nov 20, 2020 09:06am
No worries. China is there for full support.
Recommend 0
Anand Yesu
Nov 20, 2020 09:06am
Naya Pakistan with tribal mindset.
Recommend 0
chammak
Nov 20, 2020 09:07am
Science and technology minister should introduce desi tech companies to replace these western ones.
Recommend 0
Sach Bol
Nov 20, 2020 09:07am
Our country, our rules! Eh?
Recommend 0
Hari
Nov 20, 2020 09:07am
China don't allow Facebook or YouTube in Pakistan within few years.
Recommend 0
Deshbir Sandhu
Nov 20, 2020 09:10am
China will help. As he is your all-weather friend.As you people now preferred Chinese product and language more.
Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Nov 20, 2020 09:11am
By all means necessary, Pakistan should stay in the digital world and improve upon it as well. In addition, the government should never overlook the privacy rights and the human rights of its citizens.
Recommend 0
Alih
Nov 20, 2020 09:14am
Not a good news once again for PTI bigwigs.
Recommend 0
Hwh
Nov 20, 2020 09:15am
@A Khan, really! Then hope there will be no U turn.
Recommend 0
Rizman
Nov 20, 2020 09:17am
Lets go back to stone age
Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 20, 2020 09:18am
They do for all the countries India, Russia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, China etc. What is the problem if Pakistan asked.
Recommend 0
AKL
Nov 20, 2020 09:18am
Good law
Recommend 0
Deepak
Nov 20, 2020 09:18am
Western social media companies will not go, they need data. Very useful to find pin in a haystack, tracing terror activities.
Recommend 0
Ivan Karamazov
Nov 20, 2020 09:20am
So we require social media companies to provide intelligence on innocent citizens so the establishment can witchhunt them more? That's one approach.
Recommend 0
VINIT JOSHI
Nov 20, 2020 09:25am
The Chinese have their own social media platforms to abide by their rules and content. Pakistan can use those.
Recommend 0
Ukasha Rajpoot
Nov 20, 2020 09:27am
Pakistan should run government apps just like China.
Recommend 0
Ashton
Nov 20, 2020 09:29am
Pakistan will build its own google and facebook under the guidance of China... No one can stop Pakistan from replacing US in technology sector
Recommend 0
Sam
Nov 20, 2020 09:30am
Naya Pakistan! Companies should go.
Recommend 0
SKSIND
Nov 20, 2020 09:35am
it will lead to stone age. Pak should not do it.
Recommend 0
Nadeem
Nov 20, 2020 09:36am
@Deepak, good point! That’s why they will never leave India.
Recommend 0
amna
Nov 20, 2020 09:36am
Shame on PTI. They want control of data so no one can ask questions and they can persecute opposition and opposition supporters. Shame on this party which came to power using social media. Grave mistake was voting for Imran Khan,
Recommend 0
vivek
Nov 20, 2020 09:37am
Learning to control social media from Iron brother. Keep Going.
Recommend 0
Ejaz Baig
Nov 20, 2020 09:37am
Please share your contribution to society and country and leave. Thank you
Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 20, 2020 09:37am
Threats do not work anymore. Go then
Recommend 0
vivek
Nov 20, 2020 09:37am
@UTurn Khan, Better they leave. Iron brother is also not happy with them.
Recommend 0
sherry
Nov 20, 2020 09:39am
let Facebook leave right now.
Recommend 0
omer khan shaheen
Nov 20, 2020 09:40am
Good! This will help Pakistan support locally established social media firms. A much needed, support for the new and locally established.
Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Nov 20, 2020 09:41am
@A Khan, no Pakistan need their investment
Recommend 0
Watcher
Nov 20, 2020 09:41am
@Salman, From the statement given by AIC, it appears that the issue is more about transparency of the new regulations. If the rules are not not clear cut and transparent, then the govt can use them any which way to persecute and even blackmail everyone from the platform providers to the ISP.
Recommend 0
Babar Azam
Nov 20, 2020 09:41am
Last nail in the coffin.
Recommend 0
Ishant
Nov 20, 2020 09:44am
@A Khan, what they do with data from Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Raja
Nov 20, 2020 09:46am
Another feather in a cap to take Pakistan to dark ages
Recommend 0
Raja
Nov 20, 2020 09:47am
@Azad J, There is more internet blackout, YouTube blackouts in our country than Kashmir. No internet is available in KpK and Balochistan.
Recommend 0
Intelligence paradox
Nov 20, 2020 09:51am
Then China will populate its own social media networks in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
@phobia
Nov 20, 2020 09:58am
Everyone will leave Pakistan and Chinese only companies will remain
Recommend 0

