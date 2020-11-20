Pompeo visits Golan Heights, West Bank settlement
GOLAN HEIGHTS: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday became the first top American diplomat to visit a West Bank Jewish settlement and the disputed Golan Heights, cementing Donald Trump’s strongly pro-Israel legacy.
On a farewell tour of the Middle East, Pompeo also said exports from the settlements could now be labelled as “Made in Israel” and called a boycott movement against the Jewish state a “cancer”.
Pompeo held no meetings with Palestinians, who protested his actions and dismissed them as the latest sign of the outgoing Trump administration’s strong bias against them.
Pompeo travelled aboard a Blackhawk helicopter, joined by Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, to the Golan Heights, a strategic territory the Jewish state seized from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War.
“You can’t stand here and stare out at what’s across the border and deny the central thing that President Donald Trump recognised... This is a part of Israel,” Pompeo said.
“Imagine with (Syrian President Bashar) al-Assad in control of this place, the risk of the harm to the West and to Israel,” Pompeo said.
Pompeo also became the first US top diplomat to visit a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank. He stopped at Qasr el Yahud, revered as the site of the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan Valley. Pompeo announced that the US would now consider exports from much of the West Bank as “Made in Israel”.
