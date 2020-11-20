DAWN.COM

Pompeo visits Golan Heights, West Bank settlement

AFPUpdated 20 Nov 2020

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks alongside Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi after a security briefing on Mount Bental in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Nov 19. — Via Reuters
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks alongside Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi after a security briefing on Mount Bental in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Nov 19. — Via Reuters

GOLAN HEIGHTS: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday be­­ca­me the first top American diplomat to visit a West Bank Jewish settlement and the disputed Golan Heights, cementing Donald Trump’s strongly pro-Israel legacy.

On a farewell tour of the Middle East, Pompeo also said exports from the settlements could now be labelled as “Made in Israel” and called a boycott movement against the Jewish state a “cancer”.

Pompeo held no meetings with Palestinians, who protested his actions and dismissed them as the latest sign of the outgoing Trump administration’s strong bias against them.

Pompeo travelled aboard a Black­hawk helicopter, joined by Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, to the Golan Heights, a strategic territory the Jewish state seized from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War.

“You can’t stand here and stare out at what’s across the border and deny the central thing that President Donald Trump recognised... This is a part of Israel,” Pompeo said.

“Imagine with (Syrian President Bashar) al-Assad in control of this place, the risk of the harm to the West and to Israel,” Pompeo said.

Pompeo also became the first US top diplomat to visit a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank. He stopped at Qasr el Yah­ud, revered as the site of the baptism of Jesus in the Jor­dan Valley. Pompeo announ­ced that the US would now consider exports from much of the West Bank as “Made in Israel”.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2020

Comments (0)

