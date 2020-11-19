DAWN.COM

Consumer court fines K-Electric Rs120,000 for failing to provide citizen with new connection

Naeem Sahoutara 19 Nov 2020

The Bin Qasim Power Station II is the plant that K-Electric says it is unable to operate due to lack of gas. — Dawn archives
A consumer court in Karachi on Thursday slapped a Rs120,000 fine on Karachi Electric for failing to provide a new power connection to a resident who had applied for one three years ago.

The judge ordered KE authorities, including its chairperson, chief executive officer and area manager of Johar-II office, to pay Rs70,000 to complainant Asadullah Mahesar, who had filed the petition, for causing mental agony and cost of litigation. Furthermore, Rs50,000 will have to be paid to the national kitty. The firm is supposed to pay the fine within 30 days, the court said.

The court warned that if KE does not pay the fine, the responsible people can be sentenced to a month in prison — which can be extended to three years — be slapped with a fine of Rs50,000 — which can extend to Rs200,000 — or both as per Section 33(2) of the Sindh Consumer Protection Act, 2014.

The guilty were also told to submit a report regarding compliance with the order in court on December 19.

Mahesar, in his petition, had said that he had applied for a new power connection in 2017 and had fulfilled all formalities. However, the firm did not assign him a new connection despite multiple visits to KE's office.

Azad J
Nov 19, 2020 09:38pm
Great news, consumer courts should be empowered so they can address public consumers grievances. Well done!
peer baba khwajaji
Nov 19, 2020 09:51pm
That fine will be passed on to the customers as a price hike.
F
Nov 19, 2020 10:12pm
Just one lakh and 20 thousand. This fine is infact a bounty for ridiculing the laws and commitment. Fines must be difficult to pay so that people or companies don't dare to think even of ridiculing laws
